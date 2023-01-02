Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAvondale Estates, GA
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The VarsityDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Affordable Luxury Apartments In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
A Day Trip to Atlanta, GeorgiaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
capitalbnews.org
Why Atlanta Is Shutting Off Water for 27,000 Residents
On Jan. 2, the city of Atlanta began shutting off water for as many as 27,000 residents with delinquent, unpaid bills. The customers affected will range from single-family residences to commercial locations. The controversial move is the first instance in 12 years where the city has shut off services due...
fox5atlanta.com
MARTA sidelines streetcars over safety concerns
ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Streetcar has been sidelined due to safety concerns. For people who work downtown or attend university classes, the blue cable cars are a familiar sight. Now, all the cars have been taken off the tracks pending an overhaul of the wheels and other equipment. Weekly...
Atlanta City Council President revises committee list after racial criticism
Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman recently changed his committee chair assignments after his colleagues critic...
Atlanta Daily World
Atlanta City Council in Uproar Over Lack of Blacks in Leadership Roles
Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman came under heavy fire on Tuesday for not appointing Black women councilmembers to leadership roles as he made committee assignments for the 2023 year. He has since reconsidered the assignments under heated criticism for his lapse in judgment and announced moments before the council’s first meeting of the new year, that he was replacing Councilmember Matt Westmoreland with Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet to chair the zoning committee.
125-year-old Grant Building sold, set for redevelopment
One of the oldest properties in Atlanta was sold and is in prime position for redevelopment in the heart of city's downtown area. The post 125-year-old Grant Building sold, set for redevelopment appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Georgia's MARTA boss wants to expand service in Atlanta metro area
(The Center Square) — The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority recently unveiled the first of its new railcars for its network. The $646 million cars are expected to start service in 2025. MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood spoke with The Center Square during the event about what’s next for the transit agency, funding and possible expansion to new areas. What investment might be next, and what might MARTA...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman trapped for hours after car stalls on flooded I-85
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A woman spent hours stranded on a metro Atlanta interstate in floodwaters that stalled her car. It happened Tuesday evening along Interstate 85 in College Park, not far from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The sun was shining Wednesday afternoon, a stark contrast to the previous night...
Affordable Luxury Apartments In Atlanta
‘Lost everything:’ Neighbors in westside Atlanta apartments still dealing with broken pipes
ATLANTA — Neighbors in one apartment complex said they’re still living with damaged apartments. Below freezing temperatures around Christmas caused pipes to break and ceiling to cave in. Gail Griffin lives at the Oakland Westend Apartments on Oakland Lane in Atlanta. Her ceilings are also caved in and...
After federal dollars dwindle, the demand for needed rental assistance isn’t going away
ATLANTA — Christina Thomas says it was a heartbreaking process to have to go through an eviction with her grandchildren. “I couldn’t go to sleep, I couldn’t go to sleep at all,” said Thomas. She said she was evicted after her application stalled through the Georgia...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta homeowner fights what he calls a 'bogus' parking ticket
ATLANTA - A homeowner says he and his guest recently got hit with bogus parking tickets. Hans Klein says you don’t need a permit to park in front of his home in Ansley Park. But he says ATL Plus hit him and his contractor with fines of $75 each.
thecitymenus.com
Guthrie’s Is Still Coming to Peachtree City
UPDATE: Construction Permits granted at the end of October 2022 for a 1.2 million dollar structure. Guthrie’s, the popular chicken chain seen by many as the grandfather of the fried chicken tender, is bringing another location to Georgia. Already with nine restaurants spread across the state and another under construction in Cumming, a new Guthrie’s is coming to 2021 N. Commerce Drive in Peachtree City.
Gov. Kemp says ‘militant activists’ opposing APD training facility will be ‘not be tolerated’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp is renewing calls for activists protesting an Atlanta Police Department training facility in DeKalb County to be arrested and charged with domestic terrorism. The training facility, known as cop city, has been the target of protestors and vandals for months. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Monroe Local News
The City of Covington is hiring
The City of Covington has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Covington career website on Jan. 2, 2023. Please note the application closing date where given. A post could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
Chick-fil-A customers report fraudulent activity on app, company is investigating
ATLANTA — Several Chick-fil-A customers are saying hackers got ahold of their app and are swiping money from their linked bank accounts. The fast food company said they are aware of suspicious activity and are looking into claims as they come. Kimberly Weot is a devoted customer and said...
fox5atlanta.com
Governor vows more arrests in ‘cop city’ protests
New developments in the fight over a controversial training center for Atlanta first responders. Governor Brian Kemp vows more arrests of people protesting the site opponents call “cop city.” The message came after someone claimed to set fire to an Oregon bank as an act of solidarity with recently arrested demonstrators here in Georgia.
College Park tenants say they've been living 10 days with no water in flooded apartments
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Buckets under leaks, damaged clothes and furniture, no running water and flooded apartments -- Beacon Ridge Apartment renters said they're beyond frustrated after 10 days of living in these conditions. Donald Pickard says it all started on Christmas Eve. "It frustrates me," he said. "Mentally...
Renewal by Andersen will create 900 jobs in Henry County
Renewal by Andersen, the full-service window replacement division of Andersen Corp., will build a manufacturing plant in Henry County, investing more $420 million and creating 900 jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday. Minnesota-based Andersen Corp. and its subsidiaries operate more than 20 manufacturing and distribution facilities in North America serving...
claytoncrescent.org
Family says apartments making them sick
Cody Thomes isn’t herself anymore. Her mom says she’s “slower.” She frequently has “episodes” where she passes out for no apparent reason. She forgets things from one moment to the next. She went to Emory’s seizure center, where they told her the only thing they could find wrong with her is a low blood oxygen level. Her hair, dyed pink, is starting to fall out, and she’s tired all the time. It’s gotten to where her 12-year-old son, who has been dealing with his mother’s illness since he was six, is constantly worrying about her, asking his Nana whether she can go in the grocery store by herself.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Apartment complex in Cobb County still without water 10 days after storm
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several residents at The Halsten at Vinings Mountain apartment complex told Atlanta News First they haven’t had running water in their units since Christmas Eve. “I’ve been calling leaving several voicemails,” one resident said. Many of the residents told Atlanta News...
