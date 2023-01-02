ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

capitalbnews.org

Why Atlanta Is Shutting Off Water for 27,000 Residents

On Jan. 2, the city of Atlanta began shutting off water for as many as 27,000 residents with delinquent, unpaid bills. The customers affected will range from single-family residences to commercial locations. The controversial move is the first instance in 12 years where the city has shut off services due...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

MARTA sidelines streetcars over safety concerns

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Streetcar has been sidelined due to safety concerns. For people who work downtown or attend university classes, the blue cable cars are a familiar sight. Now, all the cars have been taken off the tracks pending an overhaul of the wheels and other equipment. Weekly...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Atlanta City Council in Uproar Over Lack of Blacks in Leadership Roles

Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman came under heavy fire on Tuesday for not appointing Black women councilmembers to leadership roles as he made committee assignments for the 2023 year. He has since reconsidered the assignments under heated criticism for his lapse in judgment and announced moments before the council’s first meeting of the new year, that he was replacing Councilmember Matt Westmoreland with Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet to chair the zoning committee.
ATLANTA, GA
The Center Square

Georgia's MARTA boss wants to expand service in Atlanta metro area

(The Center Square) — The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority recently unveiled the first of its new railcars for its network. The $646 million cars are expected to start service in 2025. MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood spoke with The Center Square during the event about what’s next for the transit agency, funding and possible expansion to new areas. What investment might be next, and what might MARTA...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman trapped for hours after car stalls on flooded I-85

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A woman spent hours stranded on a metro Atlanta interstate in floodwaters that stalled her car. It happened Tuesday evening along Interstate 85 in College Park, not far from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The sun was shining Wednesday afternoon, a stark contrast to the previous night...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
Jodian Marie

Affordable Luxury Apartments In Atlanta

Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. However, I do not receive any compensation for the use of these links. I only recommend products or services that I have personally used or believe will be helpful to my readers. You should always perform due diligence before purchasing any product or service through an affiliate link."
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Guthrie’s Is Still Coming to Peachtree City

UPDATE: Construction Permits granted at the end of October 2022 for a 1.2 million dollar structure. Guthrie’s, the popular chicken chain seen by many as the grandfather of the fried chicken tender, is bringing another location to Georgia. Already with nine restaurants spread across the state and another under construction in Cumming, a new Guthrie’s is coming to 2021 N. Commerce Drive in Peachtree City.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Monroe Local News

The City of Covington is hiring

The City of Covington has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Covington career website on Jan. 2, 2023. Please note the application closing date where given. A post could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
COVINGTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Governor vows more arrests in ‘cop city’ protests

New developments in the fight over a controversial training center for Atlanta first responders. Governor Brian Kemp vows more arrests of people protesting the site opponents call “cop city.” The message came after someone claimed to set fire to an Oregon bank as an act of solidarity with recently arrested demonstrators here in Georgia.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Renewal by Andersen will create 900 jobs in Henry County

Renewal by Andersen, the full-service window replacement division of Andersen Corp., will build a manufacturing plant in Henry County, investing more $420 million and creating 900 jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday. Minnesota-based Andersen Corp. and its subsidiaries operate more than 20 manufacturing and distribution facilities in North America serving...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Family says apartments making them sick

Cody Thomes isn’t herself anymore. Her mom says she’s “slower.” She frequently has “episodes” where she passes out for no apparent reason. She forgets things from one moment to the next. She went to Emory’s seizure center, where they told her the only thing they could find wrong with her is a low blood oxygen level. Her hair, dyed pink, is starting to fall out, and she’s tired all the time. It’s gotten to where her 12-year-old son, who has been dealing with his mother’s illness since he was six, is constantly worrying about her, asking his Nana whether she can go in the grocery store by herself.
MORROW, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Apartment complex in Cobb County still without water 10 days after storm

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several residents at The Halsten at Vinings Mountain apartment complex told Atlanta News First they haven’t had running water in their units since Christmas Eve. “I’ve been calling leaving several voicemails,” one resident said. Many of the residents told Atlanta News...
COBB COUNTY, GA

