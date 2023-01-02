ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man in critical condition after attack in Lakeview

By Judy Wang
 2 days ago

CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after police say he was beaten by three men on Chicago’s North Side.

Police said the 40-year-old man was walking in the 700 block of West Buckingham Place in the city’s Lakeview neighborhood just after midnight when he was approached by three men. Police said those men were holding blunt objects.

According to police, after a verbal altercation, the men began beating the victim. They then fled the scene.

The victim sustained blunt force trauma to the head and body and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

CPD: 9-year-old dies after being shot inside Washington Heights home

No one is in custody.

No other information has been provided.

Police are investigating.

