College Park, MD

West Virginia transfer wide receiver Kaden Prather commits to Maryland football

West Virginia transfer wide receiver Kaden Prather committed to Maryland football, he announced Wednesday in a Twitter post. Prather is originally from Montgomery Village, Md., and was a four-star recruit coming out of Northwest High School in 2021. According to the 247Sports Composite, he was the No. 245 recruit, No. 38 receiver nationally and the 13th-best player in the state in his high school class. Prather received an offer from Maryland but instead chose to play for the Mountaineers.
Maryland Basketball: With a brutal upcoming stretch, Terps need to shake their slump quickly

After its thrilling home win over then-No. 17 Illinois in December, Maryland was the toast of college basketball, a team that had emerged from nowhere to post a dominant 8-0 start, rising to No. 13 in the AP Poll after being picked to finish 10th in the Big Ten. One month later, though, the Terps are reeling, having lost four of their past six games, the last two losses coming by a combined 62 points, against UCLA and Michigan.
Maryland men’s basketball at Rutgers preview

After an 8-0 start to the season, Maryland men’s basketball’s status as a contender in the conference is dwindling. The Terps have lost four straight against Power Five opponents. Maryland’s most recent defeat came in the form of a 35-point beatdown by Michigan on Sunday, the Terps’ largest loss since they joined the Big Ten.
5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
9 Year Sentence for Potomac Teen in Parking Garage Armed Carjacking

In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Judge Christopher Fogleman has sentenced defendant, Herbert Randall, 19, of Potomac, to nine years in prison and five years of supervised probation upon release for charges of Armed Carjacking and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence. Randall had pleaded guilty to both counts in November 2022. He used a Privately Manufactured Firearm (PMF) or ‘ghost gun’ in commission of this crime. Judge Fogleman is recommending Randall be admitted to the Patuxent Youthful Offenders Program while incarcerated.
Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.

WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
