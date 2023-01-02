After its thrilling home win over then-No. 17 Illinois in December, Maryland was the toast of college basketball, a team that had emerged from nowhere to post a dominant 8-0 start, rising to No. 13 in the AP Poll after being picked to finish 10th in the Big Ten. One month later, though, the Terps are reeling, having lost four of their past six games, the last two losses coming by a combined 62 points, against UCLA and Michigan.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO