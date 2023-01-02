Read full article on original website
testudotimes.com
West Virginia transfer wide receiver Kaden Prather commits to Maryland football
West Virginia transfer wide receiver Kaden Prather committed to Maryland football, he announced Wednesday in a Twitter post. Prather is originally from Montgomery Village, Md., and was a four-star recruit coming out of Northwest High School in 2021. According to the 247Sports Composite, he was the No. 245 recruit, No. 38 receiver nationally and the 13th-best player in the state in his high school class. Prather received an offer from Maryland but instead chose to play for the Mountaineers.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: With a brutal upcoming stretch, Terps need to shake their slump quickly
After its thrilling home win over then-No. 17 Illinois in December, Maryland was the toast of college basketball, a team that had emerged from nowhere to post a dominant 8-0 start, rising to No. 13 in the AP Poll after being picked to finish 10th in the Big Ten. One month later, though, the Terps are reeling, having lost four of their past six games, the last two losses coming by a combined 62 points, against UCLA and Michigan.
testudotimes.com
Maryland men’s basketball at Rutgers preview
After an 8-0 start to the season, Maryland men’s basketball’s status as a contender in the conference is dwindling. The Terps have lost four straight against Power Five opponents. Maryland’s most recent defeat came in the form of a 35-point beatdown by Michigan on Sunday, the Terps’ largest loss since they joined the Big Ten.
testudotimes.com
Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland football season wrap-up, men’s basketball struggles
Welcome to the first episode of 2023 for the Testudo Times Podcast! On this episode, the editors discuss Maryland football’s bowl victory and the state of the program after the season. Next, they move into a Maryland men’s basketball discussion, centering on the current issues surrounding the team.
testudotimes.com
Takeaways from Maryland women’s basketball’s 78-67 win at Rutgers
An hour before tipoff Monday afternoon, Maryland women’s basketball moved up three spots to No. 16 in the AP poll. Riding a four-game win streak — with two Big Ten wins in the streak — the Terps made no mistake as they cruised to a 78-67 victory in Piscataway, New Jersey.
testudotimes.com
No. 13 Maryland women’s basketball handily defeats Rutgers, 78-67
How does No. 13 Maryland women’s basketball follow up on one of its best games of the season? By facing a Rutgers team who was winless in Big Ten play entering Monday and unleashing many of its offensive weapons in what was a homecoming for some of its players.
Georgetown AD acknowledges 'frustrating time' under Ewing
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing's loss-filled stint at his alma mater was called a "challenging and frustrating time" by athletic director Lee Reed, who added Wednesday that "no one is more committed" to turning things around than the former star center. Hours before the Hoyas...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
Howard women sweep MEAC awards
Howard University took home all of the weekly MEAC women’s basketball awards as it preps for conference play. The post Howard women sweep MEAC awards appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Yardbarker
Georgetown confiscating signs adds to embarrassment of 29-point loss
The Georgetown Hoyas are a mess right now. Sunday’s 29-point loss to Butler was the Hoyas’ 29th straight loss to a high-major program. It was also Georgetown’s 24th consecutive loss in the Big East Conference. Thus, Hoyas’ faithful are hoping for a change. The fan base has...
fox5dc.com
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maryland; jackpot jumps to $940 million
WHITE HALL, Md. - Check those tickets! Lottery officials say a lucky $1 million winning ticket for the Tuesday, Jan. 3 Mega Millions drawing was sold in Maryland!. The winning ticket was purchased at the High's store on Norrisville Road in the White Hall area of Harford County. Officials say...
WUSA
Teen lacrosse player who survived cardiac arrest after hit speaks out after Damar Hamlin injury
TOWSON, Md. — A high school lacrosse player in Maryland who survived a cardiac incident on the field nearly two years ago is one of the many people saying prayers for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin after a devastating injury Monday evening. Lacrosse defenseman Peter Laake’s heart stopped when...
Bay Net
Morgan State University Scientists Working To Revive Maryland’s Softshell Clam Industry
ST. LEONARD, Md. – Over the past year, a group of scientists operating from Morgan State University (MSU) have been researching whether or not it is possible to bring back the Chesapeake Bay’s soft shell clam industry in the state of Maryland. Sometimes called white clams, manos, or...
Opinion: Repeal the Prisoner Litigation Act
To initiate a grievance, inmates have to go to the very correctional officers that harmed them in order to obtain forms for filing their complaint. The post Opinion: Repeal the Prisoner Litigation Act appeared first on Maryland Matters.
mocoshow.com
9 Year Sentence for Potomac Teen in Parking Garage Armed Carjacking
In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Judge Christopher Fogleman has sentenced defendant, Herbert Randall, 19, of Potomac, to nine years in prison and five years of supervised probation upon release for charges of Armed Carjacking and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence. Randall had pleaded guilty to both counts in November 2022. He used a Privately Manufactured Firearm (PMF) or ‘ghost gun’ in commission of this crime. Judge Fogleman is recommending Randall be admitted to the Patuxent Youthful Offenders Program while incarcerated.
WTOP
Meet the Maryland family holding office at the local, state and federal levels
Maryland’s newest congressman is also the newest member of his family to hold elected office, though politics wasn’t quite supposed to be the family business — it just turned out that way. Cheverly’s Glenn Ivey is beginning his first term representing Maryland’s 4th Congressional District. His wife,...
Human trafficking real issue in Maryland, here's how to spot signs
Human trafficking is a scary occurrence that involves trading a person for forced labor, sexual slavery and exploitation and anyone can be a victim.
Howard University basketball to advocate for Black maternal health
The Howard University men's basketball program is ready to spotlight an issue that impacts us all. The post Howard University basketball to advocate for Black maternal health appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Bay Net
Waldorf Retailer Sells $1,540,419 Winning FAST PLAY Hit The Jackpot Ticket
WALDORF, Md. – A lucky player just made Maryland Lottery FAST PLAY history, buying the second-largest winning ticket in a progressive jackpot game since FAST PLAY’s launch in February 2020. US Fuel located at 2050 Crain Highway in Waldorf sold a ticket worth $1,540,419 on Tuesday, Jan. 2,...
WJLA
Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.
WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
