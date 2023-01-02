Read full article on original website
Donovan Mitchell is the 1st NBA player since Kobe Bryant to do this
Donovan Mitchell enjoyed one of the greatest nights in NBA history on Jan. 2, 2023. In the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls, Mitchell scored 71 points to go along with 11 assists and eight rebounds. It is tied for the eighth-highest-scoring performance in NBA history. It...
Raptors Land Mavs’ Christian Wood In Bold Trade Scenario
If you haven’t noticed, NBA superstar Luka Doncic is pretty good at basketball. Frankly, he’s unbelievable. Doncic dropping 50 points in a game hardly even qualifies as news anymore. It’s about as common as the flu in 2023. Lately, his Mavericks have been reaping the benefit of...
CBS Sports
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell scores 71 in eighth-highest scoring performance in NBA history
Donovan Mitchell has become the seventh player in NBA history to score 70 or more points in a game. The Cleveland Cavaliers star finished the 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls with an incredible 71 points, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, David Robinson, Elgin Baylor, and Devin Booker in the illustrious 70-point club. As Booker scored 70 exactly, Mitchell now has the highest single-game point total of any active player in the NBA. It was the 12th 70-point game in NBA history, as Chamberlain reached that figure six times.
Spurs Trade of Josh Richardson to Mavs? What's San Antonio Get?
Follow along with our Inside the Spurs NBA news tracker as we provide daily updates from the biggest headlines around the league
"I kept hearing [about] somebody named Dirt" — Dennis Smith Jr. on his first memory of Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki
Dennis Smith Jr. was one of the lucky ones who became teammates with Dirk Nowitzki.
FOX Sports
Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight...
Mavs Land Cavs’ Caris LeVert In Bold Trade Scenario
You scratch my back, and I’ll scratch yours. Not literally. We’re not together in person, and frankly, I’d prefer to scratch my own back – with a device, if necessary. The point is this – everyone loves a mutually beneficial arrangement. That includes NBA teams.
Injuries 'Bring Us Together': Luka Doncic, Mavs Thriving Amid Adversity
Despite missing several key player for multiple games, the Dallas Mavericks have managed to put together their longest win streak in more than a decade.
Centre Daily
Lakers Betting Odds: Can LA To Survive A Heat Wave Without LeBron James?
Following a successful revenge game Monday against the Charlotte Hornets, your Los Angeles Lakers will try their luck against the Miami Heat tonight at Crypto.com Arena. They may will be missing a few soldiers, including their three top scorers, when the contest tips off at 7 p.m. PT, and if so you can view the probable carnage (sorry Lakers) on ESPN and Spectrum SportsNet.
Yardbarker
The Latest Mavericks Duo Is Working Well
The Dallas Mavericks didn’t make many big moves in the offseason this summer. The biggest move they made was actually no move at all: they lost Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks, a choice that many fans are still upset about. But the team did land Christian Wood...
NBA Names Willie Green Western Conference Coach Of The Month
Willie Green was named Western Conference coach of the month.
dallasexpress.com
Mavs Win Seventh Straight Game
Dallas rallied from an 18-point second-half deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 111-106 on Monday night for the Mavericks’ seventh straight win. Luka Doncic tallied 39 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists, including 29 points while playing the entire second half and a career-high tying 18 made free throws.
Centre Daily
Steve Clifford Post Game Media vs Grizzlies
Steve Clifford spoke to the Charlotte media following their 131-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Luka Doncic shares Mavs’ secret behind 7-game winning streak
Just three weeks ago the Dallas Mavericks were in the middle of the Western Conference standings with an average 15-16 record. They looked nowhere near the contenders everyone though they would be. But now, Luka Doncic and co. are Top 4 in the West and riding an incredible seven-game winning streak.
