Dallas, TX

CBS Sports

Cavs' Donovan Mitchell scores 71 in eighth-highest scoring performance in NBA history

Donovan Mitchell has become the seventh player in NBA history to score 70 or more points in a game. The Cleveland Cavaliers star finished the 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls with an incredible 71 points, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, David Robinson, Elgin Baylor, and Devin Booker in the illustrious 70-point club. As Booker scored 70 exactly, Mitchell now has the highest single-game point total of any active player in the NBA. It was the 12th 70-point game in NBA history, as Chamberlain reached that figure six times.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Lakers Betting Odds: Can LA To Survive A Heat Wave Without LeBron James?

Following a successful revenge game Monday against the Charlotte Hornets, your Los Angeles Lakers will try their luck against the Miami Heat tonight at Crypto.com Arena. They may will be missing a few soldiers, including their three top scorers, when the contest tips off at 7 p.m. PT, and if so you can view the probable carnage (sorry Lakers) on ESPN and Spectrum SportsNet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Latest Mavericks Duo Is Working Well

The Dallas Mavericks didn’t make many big moves in the offseason this summer. The biggest move they made was actually no move at all: they lost Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks, a choice that many fans are still upset about. But the team did land Christian Wood...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Mavs Win Seventh Straight Game

Dallas rallied from an 18-point second-half deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 111-106 on Monday night for the Mavericks’ seventh straight win. Luka Doncic tallied 39 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists, including 29 points while playing the entire second half and a career-high tying 18 made free throws.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Steve Clifford Post Game Media vs Grizzlies

Steve Clifford spoke to the Charlotte media following their 131-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CHARLOTTE, NC

