Maryland Weather: Warm and wet week ahead

By Derek Beasley
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE -- Temperatures were once again mild and remained in the upper 50s and lower 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday.

Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight with areas of fog.

Temperature lows will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Meanwhile, the temperature highs on Tuesday will once again reach the low to mid-60s under mostly cloudy skies and a few stray showers.

A better chance for showers will move in on Wednesday with temperatures again reaching the mid-60s.

An upper-level storm system will move over the region on Thursday and bring with it another chance for showers to the area.

Those showers will linger into early Friday with dry weather returning Friday afternoon and into the weekend.

Temperatures will gradually cool down after Wednesday with the mid-50s for highs on Thursday. But on Friday, the temperature highs will reach the 40s and remain there into the weekend.

Temperature lows at night will dip back into the low 30s by this weekend, too.

There are no signs of major cold air or significant winter weather for at least the next seven to ten days.

