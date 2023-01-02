Read full article on original website
I took Ozempic even though I'm a healthy weight - then I looked into the science. Here's why you really shouldn't
When Isobel* first heard the rumours that there may be more to Kim Kardashian’s recent weight loss than a dedicated healthy eating and workout routine she was intrigued. The 37-year-old PR from Swindon had always kept in shape with the guidance of a personal trainer. ‘But time for myself has become more limited since becoming a mum and working for myself,’ she explains, noting that a busy schedule had stifled regular gym visits and encouraged 9pm sweet cravings, leaving her persistently 1.5 stone above her goal.
The One Drink You Should Stop Having ASAP, According To Aging Experts
This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more relevant information. With so much talk about what you should be eating more of to ramp up your health and well-being, beverages are often not part of the conversation or are limited to tips like “drink lots of water.” When we talk about the “aging” effects of a food or drink, we’re referring not just to how it may contribute to drying skin, though that may be a concern for you, but also how it can get in the way of your body performing its everyday functions to keep you in the best health possible.
Drinking coffee is healthy for some people — but may increase the risk of early death for those with hypertension, study finds
Drinking coffee could be risky for those with high blood pressure but was not associated with death in people with normal or slightly high blood pressure.
Doing Dry January? 5 Hacks for Giving Up Alcohol
The first few days of Dry January — the month when some people choose to abstain from alcohol entirely — were probably a breeze. You were just coming off the holiday season, when you may have been drinking more than usual. A break felt like just what your body needed.
What happens to your body when you do dry January
As many of us may have indulged in far too many glasses of wine over Christmas, so taking part in Dry January might be a good opportunity to give the liver a bit of break. The popular sobriety challenge has been around for a few years now, but some people might not see the point if you are just going to crack open a can again on 1 February.
Why Do I Get Super Anxious the Day After Drinking?
The older I get, the more frequently I have anxiety the day after I drink alcohol. Here’s how it goes down: I throw back a few glasses of wine, get a subpar night’s sleep, and wake up with a nervous stomach—and brain. Typically, there’s no pinpointed reason as to why I feel off. I’m just cosmically uneasy and worried despite the fact that everything is, in actuality, okay.
Are you trying Dry January? Here's how to keep healthy habits going all year
Did you start Dry January after a few too many cocktails during the holidays? Here are some steps you can take to keep healthy habits going all year.
Just Three Minutes of Exercise Can Help You Live Longer—Here's Why
There’s no denying that exercise is a core component of healthy living. It reduces the risk of disease, boosts mood, increases energy, and according to recent research, it can add years to your life.
Drinking Too Much? Cut Alcohol in Two Simple, Powerful Steps
A new two-step alcohol reduction strategy works by focusing on "why" and "how" messages associated with addictive behavior. The most persuasive message for the "why to reduce" question featured troubling, but factual, information linking cancer with drinking. The best recommendation for "how to reduce" alcohol was to count your drinks....
The One Detox Cleanse Nutritionists Swear By To Melt Holiday Weight
It’s January, the holiday season is over, and it’s time to get back in shape! With the new year, many people’s resolutions are to eat healthier, work out more, and lose weight. We agree: the best way to start the year is to stay fit and healthy! Unfortunately, it can be challenging for those who went overboard with eating during the holidays to get back on track with weight loss goals–even if you tried to prepare a weight-loss-friendly holiday meal, weight gain always slips through the cracks. One tried-and-true method for losing the holiday bloat is detoxing.
Dry January: Why some people are staying sober — and seeing benefits
Mahina Douglas, who lives in the suburbs of Baltimore, says she loves to socialize. But after the holidays, she's been thinking about cutting back on alcohol. "I just felt like my drinking was getting, I guess a little more than I was comfortable with it being," Douglas said.She decided to try "Dry January" — a monthlong sobriety challenge. She even hired Molly Desch, a "sobriety coach.""Dry January actually has a ton of benefits — aside from the health benefits, you have cleaner skin, you'll sleep better, you'll also save money," Desch said.According to consumer insight group Veylinx, 54% of Americans say...
9 red flags to beware of before starting a new diet and how to lose weight healthily, according to dietitians
Fad diets are unsustainable and can lead to more weight gain in the future. Look out for these 9 red flags to spot a potentially harmful diet.
Is Diet Soda Really Better For You? We Asked Health Experts
We probably don’t have to tell you twice that you should avoid excessive amounts of sugary soda if you want to lead a healthy life. It’s no secret that sugar can be detrimental to your body when you have too much of it. For this reason, many people o...
If You're Doing Dry January, Here Are Some Tips to Make It Easier
Are you participating in dry January this year for a healthy reset from alcohol? These tips might help you survive!. REMOVE THE ALCOHOL FROM YOUR HOME: Out of sight, out of mind!. HAVE A PLAN: Know which mocktail or non-alcoholic drink you will order before you go out. TREAT YOURSELF:...
Dry January: Giving up alcohol can mean better sleep, weight loss and more energy
As the holidays end, millions of Americans give up alcohol during a month-long sobriety challenge called "Dry January." During a time of multiple celebrations, alcohol consumption can easily get away from us. One glass becomes two, two glasses become three, and suddenly, the bottle's gone. "Addiction sneaks up on you,"...
Is It Safe To Drink Energy Drinks If You Have Diabetes?
Energy drinks typically contain large amounts of sugar, as well as other ingredients to boost alertness. Are they a safe choice for people with diabetes?
Is Your Dog Drinking More Water Than Usual? Read This
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. If you noticed that your dog has been draining his water bowl more than usual, it could be a cause for concern. There are several reasons why your dog is...
Benefits of staying dry in January
Dry January is a growing trend that has more people abstaining from booze, or greatly reducing their drinking for 31 days. Does it really make a difference? There are reports that say long-term, maybe not so much, but short-term, yes. The American Heart Association reported that a 2022 national survey found that up to 35% of U.S. drinking-age adults quit drinking last January. Reported short-term benefits included weight loss, better sleep, healthier skin and for some, lower blood pressure.Behavioral experts say other benefits of taking on the Dry January challenge is to detect potential addiction problems, or at least create...
