Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Suspended LB Heimuli Latest Husky to Enter Transfer Portal
Daniel Heimuli never seemed long for the University of Washington football program, even before the coaching change to Kalen DeBoer. On Monday, the sophomore linebacker from East Palo Alto, California — who was serving an indefinite team suspension at the time — entered the transfer portal, becoming the sixth Husky to do so since the regular season ended, according to multiple reports.
With win streak in tow, No. 17 TCU meets No. 19 Baylor
No. 17 TCU will bring a 10-game winning streak and plenty of momentum on a trip south down I-35 to
New York Post
Tailgating not allowed at SoFi Stadium for Georgia-TCU national championship game
College football fans won’t be able to bring their charcoal grills, coolers or anything else that resembles a tailgate to SoFi Stadium for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday. Tailgating will not be allowed on-site prior to the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs, according to the parking section of the SoFi Stadium website. However, it does appear that the directive is coming from the College Football Playoff. Normally, SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, does allow tailgating in “designating parking lots and other areas for ticketed guests who have purchased a tailgating pass.” The website...
Texas basketball's upset loss to Kansas State stuns media as Wildcats hang 116 points on Longhorns in Austin
Points were aplenty between Texas and Kansas State men's basketball Tuesday night in Austin, and that was the recipe for a significant upset as the Wildcats upended the No. 6 Longhorns, 116-103. The Wildcats became first team to hang 100 on the Longhorns in more than a decade, pulling off the rare case of an unranked team hitting the century mark against a top 10 foe. And all the while, it was a reminder that no game in the Big 12 Conference is a cupcake.
Centre Daily
Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field During ‘Monday Night Football’ Game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing during the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL officially suspended the game within an hour after the on-field incident. After he collided with Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins and fell to the ground,...
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Centre Daily
Joel Embiid’s Blunt Assessment on Tyrese Maxey’s Two Games Back
Last Friday, Tyrese Maxey returned to the Philadelphia 76ers’ lineup after missing 18 games due to a fractured foot. Prior to going out with the injury, Maxey averaged 23 points and four assists while shooting 42 percent from deep on a career-high of seven attempts per game in 15 matchups.
Centre Daily
Ole Miss OL Nick Broeker to Declare for NFL Draft
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman Nick Broeker announced his plans to declare for the NFL Draft on Wednesday afternoon. Broeker voiced his intentions on Twitter, thanking Ole Miss and foregoing his final year of NCAA eligibility. “These past four years have been the best of my...
Centre Daily
Jim Harbaugh On NFL Rumors: “I Think I Will Be Coaching Michigan Next Year”
Contrary to reports earlier this week suggesting he would jump to the NFL if offered the opportunity, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh told Queen City News' Will Kunkel he believes he will still be leading the Wolverines next season. “Although no one knows the future, I think I will be coaching...
Centre Daily
Jim Harbaugh makes statement about Michigan, NFL future
Ever since Michigan lost to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal, the rumor mill went back to work connecting coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL. Reports emerged that Harbaugh would take a job from an NFL franchise that was offered to him and then it was revealed that he met with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper about that team's head coaching vacancy.
Centre Daily
Steve Clifford Post Game Media vs Grizzlies
Steve Clifford spoke to the Charlotte media following their 131-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Comments / 0