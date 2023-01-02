Read full article on original website
Stamps to increase in price
KSNF/KODE — The United States Postal Service has announced price increases due to operating expenses and a lack of revenue. The increase in prices are expected to take effect on January 22nd, 2023. Prices for standard 1oz. letters will increase from 60 cents to 63 cents. Domestic postcards will increase from 44 cents to 48 […]
New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security
Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
Car buying is never going back to normal
Even though dealerships are getting more cars on their lots, automakers still plan to capitalize on having less inventory sitting around.
Mega Millions soars to nearly a billion dollars after no winner announced. $940 million up for grabs on Friday.
The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $940 million after another drawing resulted in plenty of losers but not a single grand prize winner. The numbers drawn late Tuesday were: 25, 29, 33, 41, 44 and gold Mega Ball 18. The next drawing is scheduled to be held Friday...
Washington Examiner
How healthy is democracy in America — and Kansas? This French student decided to find out.
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Zoé Caillard is a 21-year-old French student studying abroad at Emporia State University. What about democracy in the United States today? I am a 21-year-old French student, […] The post How healthy is democracy in America — and Kansas? This French student decided to find out. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
