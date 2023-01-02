ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Stamps to increase in price

KSNF/KODE — The United States Postal Service has announced price increases due to operating expenses and a lack of revenue. The increase in prices are expected to take effect on January 22nd, 2023. Prices for standard 1oz. letters will increase from 60 cents to 63 cents. Domestic postcards will increase from 44 cents to 48 […]
Joel Eisenberg

New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security

Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
Washington Examiner

Mega Millions jackpot closes in on $1 billion with no Tuesday winner

The multi-state Mega Millions lottery is nearing $1 billion as it went unclaimed Tuesday night. The lottery jackpot now grows to an estimated $940 million for Friday’s drawing, making it the fourth-largest in U.S. Mega Millions history, according to lottery officials. The winning numbers drawn for Tuesday’s $785 million...
ARIZONA STATE
Kansas Reflector

How healthy is democracy in America — and Kansas? This French student decided to find out.

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Zoé Caillard is a 21-year-old French student studying abroad at Emporia State University. What about democracy in the United States today? I am a 21-year-old French student, […] The post How healthy is democracy in America — and Kansas? This French student decided to find out. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy