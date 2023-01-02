Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Who Will Replace Taylor Hawkins? Foo Fighters Unveils Future Without Original Drummer
Foo Fighters formally announced it would continue as a band even after Taylor Hawkins' passing. Foo Fighters lost its drummer when Hawkins passed away in March. The musician died at the age of 50 while the band was preparing ahead of its Colombia tour. On its social media accounts, Foo...
Twisted Sister's Dee Snider thinks Ronnie James Dio and Robert Plant are great singers but not real "performers"
Dee Snider thinks there's a difference between "singers" and "frontmen", believes Robert Plant and Dio lacked stage presence, unlike real "performers" such as Freddie Mercury and Mick Jagger
Famed Rock Star Dies
Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
ETOnline.com
Kelly Osbourne Secretly Welcomes First Child With Sid Wilson -- Sharon Osbourne Reveals Baby Boy's Name
Kelly Osbourne's mom, Sharon Osbourne, has revealed that her daughter gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson. Sharon spilled the beans during an appearance on the British chat show, The Talk, on Tuesday, revealing the little boy's name is Sidney, seemingly named after his father. "So...
Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84
Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family. “She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.” The couple became a symbol of...
Why Led Zeppelin Drummer John Bonham Was Pissed Off By The Rolling Stones in 1972
Bonham was pissed off by The Rolling Stones in 1972 and didn’t hide his feelings, which wasn't unusual.
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
How the Taylor Hawkins concerts delivered catharsis for Wolfgang Van Halen
The Mammoth WVH man on Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl, and Van Halen disfunction
Metallica Release Footage of Thin Lizzy ‘Borderline’ Cover Debut from 2022 ‘Helping Hands’ Concert
If you somehow missed out on either attending or watching the stream of Metallica's 2022 All Within My Hands foundation "Helping Hands" benefit show, Metallica have you covered for one of the special moments. During their performance, they debuted a new cover song, taking on the Thin Lizzy track "Borderline" as one of the night's special treats.
Foo Fighters: 'We're going to be a different band going forward'
Rock band Foo Fighters took a moment on the final day of 2022 to once again honor their late drummer Taylor Hawkins and to promise fans the group will be back on tour "soon."
Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse co-founder and drummer, dies at 45
The band announced just last week that Green had been receiving cancer treatment.
Foo Fighters Honor Taylor Hawkins' Legacy as They Look Toward the Band's Future
Watch: Taylor Hawkins' Wife Speaks Out 2 Months After His Death. Foo Fighters will continue to make music while keeping Taylor Hawkins in their hearts. On Dec. 31, nine months after their drummer's shocking death at age 50, the rock group, led by frontman Dave Grohl, released a special New Year's Eve statement on Instagram. While reflecting on the "most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known," the group is looking ahead to continue their work in the future while honoring their late bandmate's legacy.
Behind the Band Name: Imagine Dragons
Originating from Las Vegas, Imagine Dragons has become one of the best-selling bands with recognizable hits “Thunder,” “Believer,” “Demons” and many more. They have nearly 50 awards to their name, including three American Music Awards, one Grammy Award, and several MTV Video Music Awards. Since its founding in 2008, the pop-rock band has released six studio albums, four of which have been certified platinum for sales of one million copies or more. While Imagine Dragon’s popularity is no secret, how they got the unique name remains a mystery.
Behind the Band Name: Megadeth
Formed in Los Angeles in 1983, Megadeth is the brainchild of lead vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine. But the origins of the band actually stem from another iconic rock band: Metallica. Mustaine was Metallica’s lead guitarist for two years before he was fired in 1983 due to substance abuse and...
Albany Herald
‘CSI: Vegas’: Jay Lee Teases Chris’ Influencer & Work Lives Colliding
CSI: Vegas puts the spotlight on Chris Park (Jay Lee), when it turns out that knowledge he has from a side hustle is exactly what’s required to solve the case in the January 5 winter premiere. As a social media influencer himself (@ChrisSolves), the CSI is uniquely qualified to...
Watch 10-Year-Old Crush Metallica’s ‘Lux Aeterna’ on Drums
Metallica are back with new music, and that's got music fans buzzing. YouTube has already given us players altering the lyrics or delivering their own guitar solo for the new song "Lux Æterna," and now we've got an aspiring 10-year-old drummer taking a turn behind the kit replicating Lars Ulrich's hits and beats from "Lux Æterna" as seen in the video toward the bottom of this post.
Albany Herald
Sharon Osbourne reveals daughter Kelly has welcomed her first child
Sharon Osbourne revealed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne has quietly welcomed a baby, her first, with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson. Osbourne and the Slipknot DJ are new parents to a baby boy named Sidney, her mom announced during an appearance on Britain's "The Talk" on Tuesday.
K.K. Downing Almost Didn’t Go to Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction
Guitarist K.K. Downing originally planned to refuse to take part in Judas Priest’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Their three-song set last month marked the first time Downing shared the stage with his ex-bandmates since their angry split in 2011 – and it was also the first time he met his replacement, Richie Faulkner.
Heavy metal band Iron Maiden celebrated in new set of stamps created by Royal Mail
The eight stamps feature Iron Maiden performances and all current members of the band, including frontman Bruce Dickinson, who is also a qualified pilot.
Watch the stunning cover of U2's One which earned Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder a standing ovation from Bono's band
You can now watch official footage of Eddie Vedder paying tribute to U2 as the Irish band were given a lifetime artistic achievement award at the Kennedy Center Honors
Comments / 0