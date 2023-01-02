ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
Variety

Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84

Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family.  “She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.”  The couple became a symbol of...
E! News

Foo Fighters Honor Taylor Hawkins' Legacy as They Look Toward the Band's Future

Watch: Taylor Hawkins' Wife Speaks Out 2 Months After His Death. Foo Fighters will continue to make music while keeping Taylor Hawkins in their hearts. On Dec. 31, nine months after their drummer's shocking death at age 50, the rock group, led by frontman Dave Grohl, released a special New Year's Eve statement on Instagram. While reflecting on the "most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known," the group is looking ahead to continue their work in the future while honoring their late bandmate's legacy.
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Imagine Dragons

Originating from Las Vegas, Imagine Dragons has become one of the best-selling bands with recognizable hits “Thunder,” “Believer,” “Demons” and many more. They have nearly 50 awards to their name, including three American Music Awards, one Grammy Award, and several MTV Video Music Awards. Since its founding in 2008, the pop-rock band has released six studio albums, four of which have been certified platinum for sales of one million copies or more. While Imagine Dragon’s popularity is no secret, how they got the unique name remains a mystery.
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Megadeth

Formed in Los Angeles in 1983, Megadeth is the brainchild of lead vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine. But the origins of the band actually stem from another iconic rock band: Metallica. Mustaine was Metallica’s lead guitarist for two years before he was fired in 1983 due to substance abuse and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Albany Herald

‘CSI: Vegas’: Jay Lee Teases Chris’ Influencer & Work Lives Colliding

CSI: Vegas puts the spotlight on Chris Park (Jay Lee), when it turns out that knowledge he has from a side hustle is exactly what’s required to solve the case in the January 5 winter premiere. As a social media influencer himself (@ChrisSolves), the CSI is uniquely qualified to...
Ultimate Metallica

Watch 10-Year-Old Crush Metallica’s ‘Lux Aeterna’ on Drums

Metallica are back with new music, and that's got music fans buzzing. YouTube has already given us players altering the lyrics or delivering their own guitar solo for the new song "Lux Æterna," and now we've got an aspiring 10-year-old drummer taking a turn behind the kit replicating Lars Ulrich's hits and beats from "Lux Æterna" as seen in the video toward the bottom of this post.
Albany Herald

Sharon Osbourne reveals daughter Kelly has welcomed her first child

Sharon Osbourne revealed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne has quietly welcomed a baby, her first, with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson. Osbourne and the Slipknot DJ are new parents to a baby boy named Sidney, her mom announced during an appearance on Britain's "The Talk" on Tuesday.
Ultimate Classic Rock

K.K. Downing Almost Didn’t Go to Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction

Guitarist K.K. Downing originally planned to refuse to take part in Judas Priest’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Their three-song set last month marked the first time Downing shared the stage with his ex-bandmates since their angry split in 2011 – and it was also the first time he met his replacement, Richie Faulkner.

