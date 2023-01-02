ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

104.1 WIKY

Several Kentucky Roads Are Under Water

Several roads are under water in Daviess, Webster, Muhlenberg and Caldwell Counties in Kentucky. If you encounter a flooded roadway turn around, don’t drown. To see if a road you travel is going to be a problem this morning click here.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

U.S. 68 in Marshall County, Ky. reopened after structure fire

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An early morning fire caused the closure of U.S. 68 in Marshall County on Tuesday, January 3. According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the fire was near the intersection with Union Ridge Road. This is just north of the intersection with KY 402/Aurora Highway. U.S. 68...
radionwtn.com

First Baby Of 2023 Arrives At Baptist Memorial-Union City

Union City, Tenn.–The New Year’s baby born at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City was something of a surprise to the parents since she wasn’t due until January 17. Baby Carolina Rayne was born at 9:05 p.m. January 1 to Rachel and Elijah Carpenter of Camden. The baby weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces.
UNION CITY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Marshall County cancels classes for remainder of week

BENTON, KY — Marshall County Schools announced Tuesday morning classes would be cancelled for the remainder of the week, citing damage caused by frozen pipes in the sprinkler systems at five of their schools. According to the district's Facebook post about the closure, all staff are still expected to...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

1/2 Big Fish

PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol Fish. Send in your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Woman injured in single-vehicle crash in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A woman was taken to a Paducah hospital Wednesday after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says her car crashed into a utility pole. The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Whittney Stangel of Paducah was driving a 2001 Ford Focus southbound on Oaks Road around 8:22 a.m. Wednesday when the crash happened. Investigators say Stangel lost control of the car when it entered a sharp curve in the road. The car crossed the opposite lane before leaving the roadway and crashing into a utility pole. The car overturned onto the driver's side, and power lines were resting on top of the car.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Jan. 4, 2023

Wilma Carolyn Pace Johnson, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2022, at her residence in Hardin, Kentucky. Carolyn lived in Houston, Texas, for 28 years before moving back to her birthplace of Hardin, where she lived for 13 years. She was a member of University Church of Christ in Murray. After...
HARDIN, KY
KFVS12

Mississippi River on the rise

Cape Girardeau man accused of exposing himself to woman. Building a baseball team in Marion, Ill. Today, we learned who will lead the team, as well as some of the players we'll see on the field. Deadly crashes over New Years. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Missouri State Highway...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
14news.com

Union Co. school bus stuck in high water

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We are working to learn more information about a Union County school bus that got stuck in high water Tuesday morning. You can see the school bus in the water from a picture shared by a viewer who was passing by. This happened just before...
UNION COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Deadly crashes over New Years

Cape Girardeau man accused of exposing himself to woman. A new year may mean making New Year's resolutions. Our recent rain has the Mississippi River on the rise. Building a baseball team in Marion, Ill. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Today, we learned who will lead the team, as well...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
WEHT/WTVW

Madisonville Burger King struck by lightning catches fire

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Weather was blamed for a fire that heavily damaged a fast food restaurant. According to Madisonville fire chief John Dunning, employees at the Burger King on Chelsa Drive reported the building was hit by lighting around midnight. A short time later, the building started to fill with smoke. More than thirty […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Churches in Hopkins County focus on addiction recovery

WHITE PLAINS, Ky. (KT) - Two churches in Hopkins County have embraced the “love your neighbor” commandment by offering programs aimed to help those battling addictions. J.D. Holt, pastor of White Plains Missionary Baptist Church, said significant addiction problems in the county prompted the beginning of a Celebrate Recovery ministry about five years ago.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

McCracken County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing teen

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating a missing juvenile last seen in McCracken County. Daishaun O’Neal, 16, was last seen in the area of Champ Drive in Paducah Kentucky during the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 3, 2023, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.

