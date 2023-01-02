Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
104.1 WIKY
Several Kentucky Roads Are Under Water
Several roads are under water in Daviess, Webster, Muhlenberg and Caldwell Counties in Kentucky. If you encounter a flooded roadway turn around, don’t drown. To see if a road you travel is going to be a problem this morning click here.
KFVS12
U.S. 68 in Marshall County, Ky. reopened after structure fire
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An early morning fire caused the closure of U.S. 68 in Marshall County on Tuesday, January 3. According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the fire was near the intersection with Union Ridge Road. This is just north of the intersection with KY 402/Aurora Highway. U.S. 68...
wpsdlocal6.com
New city leadership in Marion, Kentucky, helps combat continuing water crisis
MARION, KY — Heavy rain created headaches for many in the Local 6 area, but in Marion, Kentucky, the three inches of precipitation was more than welcome. In April of last year, the city breached the levee to Lake George, Marion's main water source. The breach led to a water shortage.
radionwtn.com
First Baby Of 2023 Arrives At Baptist Memorial-Union City
Union City, Tenn.–The New Year’s baby born at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City was something of a surprise to the parents since she wasn’t due until January 17. Baby Carolina Rayne was born at 9:05 p.m. January 1 to Rachel and Elijah Carpenter of Camden. The baby weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County cancels classes for remainder of week
BENTON, KY — Marshall County Schools announced Tuesday morning classes would be cancelled for the remainder of the week, citing damage caused by frozen pipes in the sprinkler systems at five of their schools. According to the district's Facebook post about the closure, all staff are still expected to...
wpsdlocal6.com
1/2 Big Fish
PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol Fish. Send in your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman injured in single-vehicle crash in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A woman was taken to a Paducah hospital Wednesday after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says her car crashed into a utility pole. The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Whittney Stangel of Paducah was driving a 2001 Ford Focus southbound on Oaks Road around 8:22 a.m. Wednesday when the crash happened. Investigators say Stangel lost control of the car when it entered a sharp curve in the road. The car crossed the opposite lane before leaving the roadway and crashing into a utility pole. The car overturned onto the driver's side, and power lines were resting on top of the car.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 4, 2023
Wilma Carolyn Pace Johnson, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2022, at her residence in Hardin, Kentucky. Carolyn lived in Houston, Texas, for 28 years before moving back to her birthplace of Hardin, where she lived for 13 years. She was a member of University Church of Christ in Murray. After...
KFVS12
SoutheastHEALTH welcomes first baby delivered in 2023
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH has delivered their first baby for 2023. Willow Grace was born at 2:35 p.m. on January 2. She is born to Brett and Amanda, their third child.
KFVS12
Mississippi River on the rise
Cape Girardeau man accused of exposing himself to woman. Building a baseball team in Marion, Ill. Today, we learned who will lead the team, as well as some of the players we'll see on the field. Deadly crashes over New Years. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Missouri State Highway...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Fire Department puts out fire at Tipton Linen
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a fire at 1415 Independence in Cape Girardeau. Smoke was reported coming from the Tipton Linen building. The fire was quickly contained. Damage was minimized.
14news.com
Union Co. school bus stuck in high water
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We are working to learn more information about a Union County school bus that got stuck in high water Tuesday morning. You can see the school bus in the water from a picture shared by a viewer who was passing by. This happened just before...
KFVS12
Deadly crashes over New Years
Cape Girardeau man accused of exposing himself to woman. A new year may mean making New Year's resolutions. Our recent rain has the Mississippi River on the rise. Building a baseball team in Marion, Ill. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Today, we learned who will lead the team, as well...
wpsdlocal6.com
Group that spays, neuters and feeds feral cats in McCracken County puts out call for dry food donations
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McGangsters — a group that helps spay, neuter and feed feral cats in McCracken County — says it’s facing a concerning dry cat food shortage. The organization will be at Banks Market in Lone Oak on Sunday, accepting donations to help feed hungry cats.
Madisonville Burger King struck by lightning catches fire
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Weather was blamed for a fire that heavily damaged a fast food restaurant. According to Madisonville fire chief John Dunning, employees at the Burger King on Chelsa Drive reported the building was hit by lighting around midnight. A short time later, the building started to fill with smoke. More than thirty […]
kentuckytoday.com
Churches in Hopkins County focus on addiction recovery
WHITE PLAINS, Ky. (KT) - Two churches in Hopkins County have embraced the “love your neighbor” commandment by offering programs aimed to help those battling addictions. J.D. Holt, pastor of White Plains Missionary Baptist Church, said significant addiction problems in the county prompted the beginning of a Celebrate Recovery ministry about five years ago.
kbsi23.com
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing teen
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating a missing juvenile last seen in McCracken County. Daishaun O’Neal, 16, was last seen in the area of Champ Drive in Paducah Kentucky during the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 3, 2023, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County Sheriff's Department takes extra step to inform community during severe weather
MAYFEILD, KY — Monday night's storms caused a lot of tension in the Local 6 area. The severe weather had many people feeling anxious about what might come next. That's why the Graves County Sheriff's Department took on the task of sending out frequent Facebook updates to keep things calm and to keep residents informed.
KFVS12
Road reopens after box truck overturns on Rte. 121 North in Graves Co.
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - State Route 121 North reopened after a box truck overturned on Tuesday morning, January 3. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene, just north of Dowdy Road, around 6:20 a.m. They say the driver of the box truck, 62-year-old...
