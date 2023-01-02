ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Looted ancient sarcophagus returned to Egypt from US

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QkvzT_0k0rHuAU00

An ancient wooden sarcophagus that was featured at the Houston Museum of Natural Sciences was returned to Egypt after U.S. authorities determined it was looted years ago, Egyptian officials said Monday.

The repatriation is part of Egyptian government efforts to stop the trafficking of its stolen antiquities. In 2021, authorities in Cairo succeeded in getting 5,300 stolen artifacts returned to Egypt from across the world.

Mostafa Waziri, the top official at the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the sarcophagus dates back to the Late Dynastic Period of ancient Egypt, an era that spanned the last of the Pharaonic rulers from 664 B.C. until Alexander the Great’s campaign in 332 B.C.

The sarcophagus, almost 3 meters (9.5 feet) tall with a brightly painted top surface, may have belonged to an ancient priest named Ankhenmaat, though some of the inscription on it has been erased, Waziri said.

It was symbolically handed over at a ceremony Monday in Cairo by Daniel Rubinstein, the U.S. chargé d’affaires in Egypt.

The handover came more than three months after the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office determined the sarcophagus was looted from Abu Sir Necropolis, north of Cairo. It was smuggled through Germany into the United States in 2008, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg.

“This stunning coffin was trafficked by a well-organized network that has looted countless antiquities from the region,” Bragg said at the time. “We are pleased that this object will be returned to Egypt, where it rightfully belongs.”

Bragg said the same network had smuggled a gilded coffin out of Egypt that was featured at New York’s Metropolitan Museum. Met bought the piece from a Paris art dealer in 2017 for about $4 million. It was returned to Egypt in 2019.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
sciencealert.com

Well-Preserved 'Bog Body' Unearthed in Denmark Might Be Remains of an Ancient Ritual

An ancient and well-preserved skeleton – potentially a remnant of a ritual sacrifice practiced over 5,000 years ago – was discovered by archeologists in Denmark. Researchers at ROMU, an organization representing 10 museums in Denmark, had been excavating on the site of a planned housing development in the Egedal Municipality, near Copenhagen.
Daily Mail

Gold fit for a queen: Ornate jewelry is found on the remains of a young Egyptian woman wrapped in textiles buried 3,500 years ago in an ancient city built by King Tutankhamun's father

A treasure of ornate gold jewelry delicately placed on the remains of a young woman who died 3,500 years ago has been unearthed in an ancient Egyptian city built by King Tutankhamun's father. Archaeologists found the woman, wrapped in textile and plant-fiber matting, wearing a necklace with raindrop-shaped pendants, three...
Science Focus

Tutankhamun’s tomb: How scientists solved the mystery of its hidden rooms

A century ago, Tutankhamun's tomb was discovered. But even today, controversy still rages over whether it contains undiscovered chambers. Here, an Egyptologist puts the rumours to bed… or rather, firmly into their sarcophagus. On 26 November 2022, it was 100 years since Howard Carter peered through a hole in...
Tri-City Herald

What was life like in ancient Rome? These finds from 2022 reveal a luxurious lifestyle

The Roman Empire once stretched across swathes of Europe, the Middle East and North Africa to encircle the Mediterranean Sea. While the empire is long gone, remnants of its inhabitants’ lives remain scattered throughout the region, waiting to be rediscovered. From the Netherlands to Morocco, archaeological findings in 2022...
ancientpages.com

Unearthed Ancient Egyptian Tombs At Tel El-Deir Will Rewrite The History Of Damietta – Archaeologists Say

Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - Archaeologists excavating at Tel El-Deir in Damietta in Egypt have unearthed several ancient tombs that are simple yet highly significant. Tel El-Deir is an ancient site that dates to at least the Neolithic. Archaeologists have worked at this place for a long time. Some years ago, scientists unearthed stone sarcophagi that gave researchers a better understanding of the people who lived in this area.
ScienceAlert

Ancient Humans May Have Sailed The Mediterranean 450,000 Years Ago

Archaic humans may have worked out how to sail across the sea to new lands as far back as nearly half a million years ago. According to a new analysis of shorelines during the mid-Chibanian age, there's no other way these ancient hominins could have reached what we now call the Aegean Islands. Yet archaeologists have found ancient artifacts on the islands that pre-date the earliest known appearance of Homo sapiens.
ARTnews

U.S. Returns Artifacts Taken from Iraq Museum in 2003 Invasion

On Wednesday, during a repatriation ceremony held in New York, seven ancient seals were given back to Iraq nearly two decades after they were taken during the U.S.-led invasion of the country in 2003. The works were returned from the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, which oversees a unit focused on illegally-sold antiquities, and were repatriated to Salwan Sinjari, Iraq’s envoy to the U.S. Iraqi officials have been recovering droves of artifacts taken during the invasion. The Iraqi National Museum in Baghdad was left unsecured in the chaos that followed. Meanwhile, Western museum officials called for amnesty to...
ARTnews

Collection of 3,500-Year-Old Gold Jewelry Uncovered in an Egyptian Necropolis

A collection of ornate jewelry was found by archaeologists at the Tell El-Amarna necropolis along the eastern bank of the Nile River in present-day Minya, Egypt. During excavations at the Amarna North Desert Cemetery, a joint team of Egyptian and English archaeologists discovered a young woman wrapped in textile and plant-fiber matting and buried wearing a necklace with petal-shaped pendants as well as three rings made from gold and soapstone. The image of the ancient Egyptian deity Bes—who, with his feminine counterpart Beset, was worshiped as a protector of households, particularly mothers, children, and childbirth—was depicted on one of the rings. Later,...
dornob.com

Shockingly Well-Preserved Statues Unearthed in Italy Rewrite the History of Ancient Rome

The transition from Etruscan to Roman rule was a time of violence and upheaval in ancient Italy, with the two civilizations struggling for dominance over what is now Tuscany, western Umbria, and northern Lazio. But an incredible discovery of 24 bronze statues in the Tuscan town of San Casciano dei Bagni (San Casciano of the Baths) could rewrite that period of history, shedding light on peaceful interactions between Etruscans and Romans that historians never knew about.
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
80K+
Followers
121K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy