natureworldnews.com

Spain Sets 2022 as Hottest Year on Record; Unseasonably Warm Weather Felt on 2023 New Year

According to a recent report, people in Spain felt the hottest year in 2022, noting the unseasonably warm weather and temperatures. While portions of European countries and the United Kingdom experienced cold weather alerts and temperatures dropped, many residents in Spain dealt with the hotter weather. Climate change and global...
Outsider.com

Niagara Falls Almost Entirely Frozen After Devastating Winter Storm, Shocking Photos Show

Devastatingly cold temperatures, hurricane-force winds, and relentless snowfall slammed multiple regions of the United States over the holiday weekend. However, few regions experienced as heavy a blow as New England and western New York specifically. Bordering the Empire State is iconic Niagara Falls. While these stunning waterfalls pack a heavy, constant flow—part of what draws in more than 8 million visitors annually—NY’s most deadly storm in 50 years proved cold enough to leave the natural wonder almost entirely frozen.
BUFFALO, NY
The Weather Channel

January Temperature Outlook Trends Warmer In East, Midwest

Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. J​anuary's temperature outlook east of the Rockies will make the historic pre-Christmas cold outbreak feel like a distant memory, according to an update released Friday by The Weather Company, an IBM Business, and Atmospheric G2.
ALASKA STATE
The Weather Channel

January-March Temperature Outlook: Colder Trend In North, Mild Southern Tier

Colder-than-average temperatures across parts of the northern tier are expected to start 2023. Much of the southern U.S. will trend warmer than average during the January-March period. La Niña remains an important driver of the weather patterns across the Lower 48. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter...
GEORGIA STATE
The Weather Channel

The Coldest Temperatures On Record In All 50 States

Every state in the continental U.S. has seen temperatures drop below zero. The only state that has not seen a subzero temperature is Hawai'i. We are headed into the coldest time of year and with that comes shivering bouts of Arctic air that in the past have set the benchmark for how frigid each state has been throughout its history.
GEORGIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Major Winter Storm Might Bring Blizzard, Heavy Snow, Howling Winds in Upper Midwest

A major winter storm, possibly a blizzard, is forecast for the Upper Midwest of the United States. It may also bring with it heavy snow and howling winds. The storm will spread heavy snow and strong winds into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest starting late Monday or early Tuesday after dumping feet of snow across the western mountains this weekend. It may also linger over some areas of those regions into the next midweek.
MINNESOTA STATE
straightarrownews.com

‘It feels like summer’: Record winter heat felt throughout Europe

Just days after a major winter storm killed dozens in the United States, Europe headed into 2023 with record heat. The warmth has been felt across the continent, with Budapest, Hungary recording its warmest Christmas Eve ever. Parts of France also set records heading into 2023, with the Southwest portion...
The Independent

Ski resorts in Europe forced to close amid record-breaking heat and no snow

Unseasonably warm weather and low snowfall has forced some European ski resorts to close just a few weeks after opening.The northern Alps and French Pyrenees are particularly struggling for snow.Temperatures in France in December were the warmest for 25 years, according to national forecaster Meteo France.The closures include Ax 3 Domaines, a resort near France’s border with Andorra, and a partial closure of both the Le Gets and Morzine in Portes du Soleil.“There was a good start to the season with a cold wave in mid-December, which provided some white to pretty much everyone,” Laurent Reynaud of the Domaines...

