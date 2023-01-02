Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Spain Sets 2022 as Hottest Year on Record; Unseasonably Warm Weather Felt on 2023 New Year
According to a recent report, people in Spain felt the hottest year in 2022, noting the unseasonably warm weather and temperatures. While portions of European countries and the United Kingdom experienced cold weather alerts and temperatures dropped, many residents in Spain dealt with the hotter weather. Climate change and global...
Niagara Falls Almost Entirely Frozen After Devastating Winter Storm, Shocking Photos Show
Devastatingly cold temperatures, hurricane-force winds, and relentless snowfall slammed multiple regions of the United States over the holiday weekend. However, few regions experienced as heavy a blow as New England and western New York specifically. Bordering the Empire State is iconic Niagara Falls. While these stunning waterfalls pack a heavy, constant flow—part of what draws in more than 8 million visitors annually—NY’s most deadly storm in 50 years proved cold enough to leave the natural wonder almost entirely frozen.
Blizzard Warnings: These Are the Cities Most at Risk
A "major and anomalous" winter storm is expected to disrupt travel over the Christmas weekend and have "potentially crippling impacts."
Yellowstone National Park Plummets to Shocking Temperature Amid Brutal Winter Storm
For Yellowstone National Park and its countless resident wildlife, winter weather is nothing new. Seated at around 8,000 feet above sea level in Wyoming, Yellowstone hovers between 25 and -3 degrees Fahrenheit through the coldest winter months and sees an average of 150 inches of snowfall per year. This year,...
Snow Storm Forecast—'Significant Blizzard' to Hit Multiple States This Week
Blizzard conditions are predicted for the Midwest and Great Lakes regions over the coming days.
The Weather Channel
January Temperature Outlook Trends Warmer In East, Midwest
Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. January's temperature outlook east of the Rockies will make the historic pre-Christmas cold outbreak feel like a distant memory, according to an update released Friday by The Weather Company, an IBM Business, and Atmospheric G2.
The Weather Channel
January-March Temperature Outlook: Colder Trend In North, Mild Southern Tier
Colder-than-average temperatures across parts of the northern tier are expected to start 2023. Much of the southern U.S. will trend warmer than average during the January-March period. La Niña remains an important driver of the weather patterns across the Lower 48. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter...
Snow showers forecast for blizzard-weary northern US
A weak Alberta Clipper system begins its dive out of Canada on Christmas Day, moving across the northern tier of the U.S. before making its way to the Northeast by early next week.
Timeline: When will California storms hit hardest and how long will they last?
When will California storms hit hardest and how long will they last?
Wyoming Highway Patrol compares winter storm to Antarctica as it responds to hundreds of calls
The Wyoming Highway Patrol has released a video showing the wintry weather conditions its troopers have been dealing with while responding to hundreds of calls during a winter storm.
The Weather Channel
The Coldest Temperatures On Record In All 50 States
Every state in the continental U.S. has seen temperatures drop below zero. The only state that has not seen a subzero temperature is Hawai'i. We are headed into the coldest time of year and with that comes shivering bouts of Arctic air that in the past have set the benchmark for how frigid each state has been throughout its history.
natureworldnews.com
Major Winter Storm Might Bring Blizzard, Heavy Snow, Howling Winds in Upper Midwest
A major winter storm, possibly a blizzard, is forecast for the Upper Midwest of the United States. It may also bring with it heavy snow and howling winds. The storm will spread heavy snow and strong winds into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest starting late Monday or early Tuesday after dumping feet of snow across the western mountains this weekend. It may also linger over some areas of those regions into the next midweek.
Arctic Blast Map Shows Texas Cities to Be Hit Hardest Amid Blackout Fears
Some areas in the state could see temperatures as low as minus 1 degree Fahrenheit right before Christmas.
straightarrownews.com
‘It feels like summer’: Record winter heat felt throughout Europe
Just days after a major winter storm killed dozens in the United States, Europe headed into 2023 with record heat. The warmth has been felt across the continent, with Budapest, Hungary recording its warmest Christmas Eve ever. Parts of France also set records heading into 2023, with the Southwest portion...
The Most Extreme Weather In Colorado's History
Stacker listed the most extreme temperatures and precipitation in every state's recorded history.
Winter storm watches issued across central US as millions brace for blizzard conditions
A powerful holiday-week storm will unfold across the central U.S. through Thursday, unleashing heavy snow and strong winds. Areas farther south and east won’t get as much snow, but other threats will develop. AccuWeather meteorologists warn an expansive snowstorm is set to unfold across parts of the center of...
Ski resorts in Europe forced to close amid record-breaking heat and no snow
Unseasonably warm weather and low snowfall has forced some European ski resorts to close just a few weeks after opening.The northern Alps and French Pyrenees are particularly struggling for snow.Temperatures in France in December were the warmest for 25 years, according to national forecaster Meteo France.The closures include Ax 3 Domaines, a resort near France’s border with Andorra, and a partial closure of both the Le Gets and Morzine in Portes du Soleil.“There was a good start to the season with a cold wave in mid-December, which provided some white to pretty much everyone,” Laurent Reynaud of the Domaines...
Millions across US under 'bomb cyclone' winter weather alert
A fast-approaching arctic blast has put parts of the United States under a winter weather alert, with temperatures expected to drop to 50 degrees below zero in some areas. CNN's meteorologist Derek Van Dam reports.
BBC
Evacuations ordered in California as massive storm slams into coast
Evacuation orders and advisories are in place in parts of northern California as a major storm slams into the coast. Regions that have been hit by wildfires in the past were among the first places to be told to evacuate due to concerns about flooding and landslides. California's governor has...
Over a dozen dead as Christmas week bomb cyclone unleashes snow, damaging winds and brutal cold across country
A dangerous blizzard intensified into a bomb cyclone Friday as it walloped the Great Lakes and Northeast with snow, damaging winds and plummeting temperatures, creating a travel nightmare for millions trying to reach their destination before the Christmas holiday.
