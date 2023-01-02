ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lying for the job: Is it worth the risk of getting caught? Survey: 50% of Americans have lied on resumes

By Beacon News, The (Aurora, IL)
HMOs are part of the problem with health care in the United States

I'm happy that Megan McArdle likes her Kaiser HMO. The United States has by far the most expensive health-care system in the world, but it does not have the best system by any measure used internationally. One area that is particularly troublesome, given the heated debates about abortion, is that the United States has the highest rate of infant mortality in the…
Five ways to prepare for an uncertain 2023 economy

NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) (The Hill) - For the U.S. economy, 2022 was a wild and somewhat painful year. And 2023 could be even more intense. A year of stubbornly high inflation, rapid interest rate hikes and war-driven energy shock have weakened the. U.S. economy. While the job...
500 Reasons to Eliminate the Income Cap for Social Security Taxes

–In the first few days of 2023, at least 500 US workers will likely have already paid their Social Security taxes for the year. That’ s because in just a day they earn the maximum amount of income subject to Social Security tax, or $160,200. To help pay for Social Security, a tax of 12.4% is split between employees and employers; a worker is subject to a 6.2% tax assessed on…
Ageism is one form of bigotry that never seems to get old

For decades, living in the United States as a relatively healthy White Protestant man isolated me from the bigotry— as well as the benefits— reserved for minorities or members of special interest groups. Eventually, though, something happened that landed me in a special interest category: I woke up one day to find myself "old." I was flooded with mail from Medicare,…
CDC Morbidity & Mortality Weekly Report: Influenza Hospitalizations and Vaccination Coverage by Race and Ethnicity – U.S., 2009-10 Through 2021-22 Influenza Seasons

ATLANTA, Georgia , Jan. 3 (TNSrep) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. issued the following article entitled "Influenza Hospitalizations and Vaccination Coverage by Race and Ethnicity - United States. , 2009-10 Through 2021-22 Influenza Seasons" as part of its Morbidity and...
Patent Issued for System and method for on-demand data cleansing (USPTO 11526477): Myndshft Technologies Inc.

-- Myndshft Technologies Inc. ( Mesa, Arizona , United States ) has been issued patent number 11526477, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Advances in technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence have made data more valuable than ever. This increased value has been accompanied by an increase in the amount of data being captured and stored. The benefits available from collecting and analyzing this data, particularly sensitive data, are unfortunately accompanied by increased opportunity for abuse. Efforts have been made to mandate the protection of particularly sensitive information, such as health related data. For example, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) dictates how sensitive data such as personally identifiable information (PII) and protected health information (PHI) is to be handled, what portion of that data can be shared, and who it can be shared with. Similarly, General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the.
Plano Health Insurance Insurer To Discontinue Family Coverage in Texas

Along with the latest news of discontinued services, Bright Health also announced that it is ending all Medicare Advantage plans outside of California and Florida.Plano,United States – January 3, 2023 /PressCable/ — Plano health insurance in Affordable Care Act markets will no longer be offered in Texas by one major insurer, several reports suggest. Bright Health announced late…
COVID cases are ticking up. Where can you get a bivalent booster in South Florida?

Do you know someone who got sick during the holidays?. For some, it might be a sign that it's time to get an extra dose of protection. have COVID-19 bivalent boosters available that were designed to target the original strain of COVID, as well as the more contagious omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants. The vaccines are still free for everyone, regardless of whether you have insurance or not.
Iowa commission suggests mental health policy changes

DES MOINES — The Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Commission published a 20-page report in December, detailing the state's mental health capabilities, needs and requests. The document was drafted by representatives from 19 communities around the state, including Washington, Muscatine and Wayland. The report comes around a year...
Florida 27th in nation for overall health

South Lake Press (Clermont, FL) Florida ranks 27th among the states for its overall health, yet it is seeing a dramatic jump in drug-related deaths, according to the latest America's Health Rankings. This is the first state health ranking in two years, which was halted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The...
