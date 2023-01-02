ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

CBS Sports

Trail Blazers vs. Pistons: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

The Detroit Pistons haven't won a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers since March 30 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. Detroit's road trip will continue as they head to Moda Center at the Rose Quarter at 10 p.m. ET to face off against Portland. The Pistons are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.49 points per game.
Detroit Sports Nation

Marvin Bagley III injury leaves Pistons shorthanded as they face extended absence due to hand injury 6-8 wks

According to sources, the Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III has sustained a right-hand injury and is expected to miss an extended period of time. Bagley III is undergoing further evaluation to determine the next steps in his recovery. In his absence, Jalen Duren and Nerlens Noel are expected to see the majority of the minutes at center.
ClutchPoints

Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins highlight depleted Warriors absences vs. Pistons

The Golden State Warriors will look to extend their season-long winning streak on Wednesday night absent not just a leading MVP candidate and elite 3-and-D wing, but also multiple key rotation players. A silver lining of that unfortunate reality? Golden State just earned an instant-classic victory with the exact same active roster it will have against the young, rebuilding Detroit Pistons.
FOX Sports

Portland faces Minnesota on 4-game road slide

Portland Trail Blazers (19-17, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (17-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland will attempt to stop its four-game road skid when the Trail Blazers visit Minnesota. The Timberwolves are 5-4 against division opponents. Minnesota is 2-3 in games decided by less...
numberfire.com

Drew Eubanks playing off Blazers' bench Monday

The Portland Trail Blazers did not include Drew Eubanks in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Eubanks started in the Blazers' last game while Jusuf Nurkic recovered from a non-COVID illness, but he'll start tonight's tilt on the sidelines with Nurkic back in the lineup. Our...
