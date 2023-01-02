The Green Bay Packers have rallied from 4-8 with four-straight wins, and now have a win-and-in game against the Detroit Lions in Week 18. The Lions need a little bit of help from Baker Mayfield and the L.A. Rams to keep their playoff hopes alive, but if the Rams take down Seattle, then the winner of this game is the No. 7 seed in the NFC.

