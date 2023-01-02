Firefighters are still dealing with hotspots where a massive fire leveled a warehouse in Evansville. The fire started on New Year’s Eve and continued through New Year’s Day, sending thick, black smoke into the air over the southern Indiana city. Division fire chief Mike Larson said that residents should be careful going outside since any lingering smoke could be toxic and cause health problems. It’s not clear what started the fire, but according to Larson, some witnesses have told investigators that there was a loud explosion right before the fire broke out at the warehouse. This is the second warehouse to catch fire in the last few months in Evansville.

