It was January 2nd, 1981 when Sarah Benson of Farmersburg was found dead inside her home. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has released pictures of a blue 4-door sedan and brown shoes they believe could be similar to those of the killers, although they’re not the actual car or shoes. The suspect has been described as a tall, thin man in his 20’s at the time.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO