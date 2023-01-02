Tornado confirmed in North Mississippi as severe weather sweeps the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Good Tuesday Morning!

A tornado was confirmed near Olive Branch, Miss., early Tuesday morning.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING UNTIL 9 AM.

TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 11 AM.

Grab the umbrella and take it slow on the roadways.

It’s a wet start to the day.

Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the low 70s.

Rain chance: 80%--especially this morning. Flash flooding will be the primary threat. Secondary threats include gusty winds and a brief spin up tornado.

Winds: 15 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Falling temperatures after today with a low rain chance until Saturday (30%).

