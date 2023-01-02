Tornado confirmed in North Mississippi as severe weather sweeps the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Good Tuesday Morning!
A tornado was confirmed near Olive Branch, Miss., early Tuesday morning.
FLASH FLOOD WARNING UNTIL 9 AM.
TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 11 AM.
Grab the umbrella and take it slow on the roadways.
It’s a wet start to the day.
Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the low 70s.
Rain chance: 80%--especially this morning. Flash flooding will be the primary threat. Secondary threats include gusty winds and a brief spin up tornado.
Winds: 15 mph.
LOOKING AHEAD: Falling temperatures after today with a low rain chance until Saturday (30%).
