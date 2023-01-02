ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olive Branch, MS

Tornado confirmed in North Mississippi as severe weather sweeps the Mid-South

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Good Tuesday Morning!

A tornado was confirmed near Olive Branch, Miss., early Tuesday morning.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING UNTIL 9 AM.

TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 11 AM.

Grab the umbrella and take it slow on the roadways.

It’s a wet start to the day.

Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the low 70s.

Rain chance: 80%--especially this morning. Flash flooding will be the primary threat. Secondary threats include gusty winds and a brief spin up tornado.

Winds: 15 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Falling temperatures after today with a low rain chance until Saturday (30%).

WREG

National Weather Service confirms tornado in Haywood County, TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service determined that an EF-0 tornado moved through Haywood County early Tuesday morning. According to the NWS office in Memphis, the tornado had peak wind speeds of about 80 mph and traveled 2.4 miles. No injuries or fatalities were reported. This was not the first tornado that moved through […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Possible tornado causes tree damage in Haywood County, Tennessee

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A possible weak tornado touched down in Haywood County, Tennessee early Tuesday morning. Debris was detected by weather radar just before 2:30am south of Brownsville. While no one actually reported seeing a tornado, this type of debris signature is typically associated with a weak tornado. Reports...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MSCS estimates $300K in repairs after winter storm damage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools expects to spend around $300,000 on winter storm repairs. The district made the announcement in a Tuesday press conference. MSCS officials cited various types of damages including frozen water lines, power outages, and flooding. We learned coils and HVAC systems were the most common challenges left behind from the winter blast.
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

National Weather Service: EF-1 tornado struck Union County

ETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday morning left behind damage in Union, Itawamba and Tishomingo counties. Union County EMA Director Curt Clayton reported trees down near Etta and a tree on a house. North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters captured several images of damage between Coffey’s Fish and Steak House...
UNION COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford is included in NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook

The NWS in Memphis issued a statement Tuesday morning about a hazardous weather outlook that included Lafayette County and North Mississippi. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into early Tuesday morning. In addition, 2-3 inches of rain could result in localized flooding. A few strong to severe...
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Cars partially submerged on I-55 due to flooding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The I-55 exit at McLemore is under a flash flood, and traffic is at a standstill in both directions. Several cars are partially submerged. This is near The Memphis and Arkansas Bridge.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One adult, two boys hurt in Shelby County crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are in the hospital following an early morning crash in Shelby County on Wednesday. It happened at Riverdale and Stateline Road around 3:40 a.m. Shelby County deputies say two boys were taken to Regional One in critical condition and a man was taken to Methodist Germantown in non-critical condition.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Memphis, TN
