New Orleans Legend Chef Emeril Lagasse's Most Popular RecipeJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
McDonald’s Permanently Closing Another Longstanding Location, Following Approximately 1000 U.S. Closures in Last DecadeJoel EisenbergLouisiana State
Mardi Gras and its history in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Passenger Sues Southwest Airlines for Allegedly Failing to Reimburse Customers for Canceled FlightsLarry LeaseNew Orleans, LA
Quick Recap: Tulane defeats USC 46-45 in the Cotton Bowl as the defense and special teams struggle.GodwinLos Angeles, CA
NOLA.com
Here are the captains, royalty for the 2023 Carnival season in Jefferson Parish
Jefferson Parish kicked off its Carnival season with a procession of 2023 krewe captains and royalty before Wednesday's Parish Council meeting. Parades in Jefferson Parish begin Feb. 5. Mardi Gras is Feb. 21. Here's who was honored:. Krewe of Argus:. Captain Robert DeViney. Allison Langhetee – Queen Argus XXXVIII.
Got work? They’ve got workers in New Orleans
It's called HustleHawks and you set the price when college kids go to work for you.
NOLA.com
The Knights of Sparta Mardi Gras season krewe has a new name. Here's why.
A small name change for the Knights of Sparta symbolizes a big change in the character for the New Orleans Mardi Gras season krewe. What had been an all-male club not long ago is now a majority-female organization; hence the change from the masculine Knights of Sparta parade to the Spartan Society.
NOLA.com
Mardi Gras opener: Fools rule Covington on Jan. 7
The St. John Fools of Misrule are ready to set the north shore ablaze on Twelfth Night. The madcap organization in Covington will unleash their particular style of revelry on the unsuspecting streets on Jan. 7, led by their one float holding the recently crowned Lord of Fools. As a special treat, there will be 10 flambeaux carriers to mark the path, plus the Big Fun Brass Band.
NOLA.com
Aldi opens new Metairie location, with more stores on the way along Gulf Coast
The Aldi supermarket chain is continuing its expansion across the Gulf South — including the greater New Orleans area — with the opening Thursday of its first location in Metairie. The new store, which is on Veterans Memorial Boulevard near Power Boulevard, is the latest of several Aldi...
New Orleans Has a 'Hidden' Wire Around the City You've Never Noticed [Video]
This "hidden" wire approximately 15 miles long runs around a large part of the city, and you've probably never noticed it.
NOLA.com
Coke with a kid's meal? It's no longer allowed in New Orleans, as new law takes effect
The new year has brought a change to children's fast food meals in New Orleans, as they now must come with a healthy drink, under a City Council ordinance aimed at reining in childhood obesity. The Healthy Kids’ Meal Beverage Ordinance, passed last January, went into effect on Sunday and...
NOLA.com
Richard's Disposal garbage collections falter as New Orleans prepares to take action
Garbage and recycling service collapsed in parts of New Orleans over the New Year's holiday weekend, once again forcing Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration to grapple with an underperforming sanitation contractor. This time it's Richard’s Disposal Inc., which covers about half the city – Algiers, Mid-City and upriver neighborhoods –...
New grocery store with super savings, ALDI opens in Metairie
A National and International grocery store is now opening its doors in Metairie, and if you love super savings, you'll love ALDI.
NOLA.com
Price tag for New Orleans jail building soars; here's how much it could now cost taxpayers
New Orleans officials are planning to go back to square one on the contracting process for a controversial expansion of the city's jail, after the sole bid for the project came in well over budget. The only proposal for a special needs annex to the Orleans Justice Center came in...
With shortages in weight-loss and diabetes medication, here are some alternatives
NEW ORLEANS — There are two popular drugs used for diabetes in some patients and medical weight loss in others, but you may find that your pharmacy is out of stock. So, there are alternatives that can help you stay on track with your new year's health resolution. If...
This Is Louisiana's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Pelican State's best public high schools.
NOLA.com
Photos: Young members of Perfect Gentlemen and Brasshoppers Social Aid and Pleasure clubs keep culture strong during New Year's Day second-line
Young members of the Perfect Gentlemen and Brasshoppers Social Aid and Pleasure clubs second-line on New Year’s Day Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in New Orleans. The second-line, lead by the Da Truth Brass Band, wound its way on a three-mile route from Tipitina’s in Uptown to Jackson Avenue in Central City for a celebration to start the new year. Adult members usually form the second-line but this year they wanted to give young members a chance to participate to help keep the second-line culture strong.
NOLA.com
A TV show made it look like this Uptown restaurant returned, but here’s the real plan
Plenty of people thought the Uptown restaurant that had been Cavan re-opened, only to then abruptly shutter again. But all the activity and starkly different street-side look was simply the work of a production crew turning it into a set for the AMC series “The Driver.”. A real restaurant...
NOLA.com
Damion and Cheryl Banks crowned king and queen of Culinary Queens of New Orleans
The Culinary Queens of New Orleans have crowned chef Damion Banks and his wife, Cheryl Banks, as the king- and queen-select for the second year of the food-centered Carnival parade. Last year, the group made its debut as the first industry-based krewe in the Greater New Orleans area. It also...
NOLA.com
Endymion parade's starting spot in doubt; deal possible to allow krewe to roll on Orleans Avenue
The enormous Krewe of Endymion parade, which customarily begins on Orleans Avenue at the edge of City Park, is currently set to run on a shortened route in 2023 that would chop off eight blocks on Orleans and begin at the corner of Orleans and South Carrollton Avenue, according to a City Hall spokesperson.
New Orleans restaurant opening location in southwest Louisiana
Author and television personality Aarón Sánchez, chef/owner of Johnny Sánchez restaurant in New Orleans, will be opening a second location inside L’Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles.
New Orleans plans to erase $130 million in residents’ medical debt
The New Orleans City Council, following the footsteps of other local governments in Cook County, Illinois, and Toledo, Ohio, passed a last-minute line item in early December to the city’s 2023 budget: a $1.3 million expenditure that is earmarked to be used to erase more than $100 million in medical debt for city residents. The […] The post New Orleans plans to erase $130 million in residents’ medical debt appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NOLA.com
Tulane launches $10 million startup fund for women and minority entrepreneurs
Tulane University’s Innovation Institute will launch a $10 million startup fund for women and minority entrepreneurs, targeting groups who have historically faced barriers in accessing capital to start businesses. The Tulane Ventures fund – built from $5 million in federal funding that was matched by $5 million from Tulane...
NOLA.com
New Orleans murders: See map of killings and neighborhood totals for 2023
At the start of 2023, New Orleans was considered to have the highest murder rate of any large city in the country. The dramatic surge of murders left the city with 265 murders in 2022,. than any year since before Hurricane Katrina. While many other large cities saw a decrease...
