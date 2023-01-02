ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

NOLA.com

Mardi Gras opener: Fools rule Covington on Jan. 7

The St. John Fools of Misrule are ready to set the north shore ablaze on Twelfth Night. The madcap organization in Covington will unleash their particular style of revelry on the unsuspecting streets on Jan. 7, led by their one float holding the recently crowned Lord of Fools. As a special treat, there will be 10 flambeaux carriers to mark the path, plus the Big Fun Brass Band.
NOLA.com

Photos: Young members of Perfect Gentlemen and Brasshoppers Social Aid and Pleasure clubs keep culture strong during New Year's Day second-line

Young members of the Perfect Gentlemen and Brasshoppers Social Aid and Pleasure clubs second-line on New Year’s Day Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in New Orleans. The second-line, lead by the Da Truth Brass Band, wound its way on a three-mile route from Tipitina’s in Uptown to Jackson Avenue in Central City for a celebration to start the new year. Adult members usually form the second-line but this year they wanted to give young members a chance to participate to help keep the second-line culture strong.
Louisiana Illuminator

New Orleans plans to erase $130 million in residents’ medical debt

The New Orleans City Council, following the footsteps of other local governments in Cook County, Illinois, and Toledo, Ohio, passed a last-minute line item in early December to the city’s 2023 budget: a $1.3 million expenditure that is earmarked to be used to erase more than $100 million in medical debt for city residents. The […] The post New Orleans plans to erase $130 million in residents’ medical debt appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
