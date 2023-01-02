First homicide of 2023 reported in Medical District
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are currently investigating what appears to be the first homicide of 2023.
According to MPD, a man was killed in an overnight stabbing on Vance Avenue in the Medical District just before 11:30 Sunday night.
The victim’s family told WREG this was a domestic dispute that took a deadly turn. They identified their loved one as Jermaine Smith.
The father of eight children was just 41 years old.Crash on Shelby Drive leaves 4 in critical condition
Police say they have detained a woman who was known to the victim. We are still working to learn if charges will be filed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 19