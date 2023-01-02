ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

First homicide of 2023 reported in Medical District

By Morgan Mitchell, Jerrita Patterson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are currently investigating what appears to be the first homicide of 2023.

According to MPD, a man was killed in an overnight stabbing on Vance Avenue in the Medical District just before 11:30 Sunday night.

The victim’s family told WREG this was a domestic dispute that took a deadly turn. They identified their loved one as Jermaine Smith.

The father of eight children was just 41 years old.

Crash on Shelby Drive leaves 4 in critical condition

Police say they have detained a woman who was known to the victim. We are still working to learn if charges will be filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Da Groovelyne
2d ago

REAL TALK 101: As we begin a new year...let us pray: May the LORD watch between me and thee while we're absent one from another. Bless the world in all the various situations we come upon. In the Name of JESUS...I pray for change. Amen, and amen.

Niles McDowell
1d ago

R.I.P Lil Brother 💙 this hurt me😢.He did his best for his family.He never stop trying for his children.

