First homicide of 2023 reported in Medical District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are currently investigating what appears to be the first homicide of 2023.

According to MPD, a man was killed in an overnight stabbing on Vance Avenue in the Medical District just before 11:30 Sunday night.

The victim’s family told WREG this was a domestic dispute that took a deadly turn. They identified their loved one as Jermaine Smith.

The father of eight children was just 41 years old.

Police say they have detained a woman who was known to the victim. We are still working to learn if charges will be filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.