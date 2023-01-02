Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Target Donates 100 Cartons of Eggnog to Cancer Patient in Minneapolis, it Helps to Maintain his Weight for ChemotherapyZack LoveMinneapolis, MN
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Shams Charania Says The Memphis Grizzlies Are In A Great Position To Land The Next Available Superstar Via Trade
The Memphis Grizzlies finished in the No. 2 seed spot in the Western Conference last season and won a playoff series as well. The team has developed a strong core around Ja Morant, with players like Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, and Jaren Jackson Jr. all solid contributors. The team has built through the draft, too, meaning that they retain a lot of their assets to play with in the coming seasons.
Brian Windhorst reports Minnesota Timberwolves players’ growing frustration with Rudy Gobert
Will the Wolves still push through with their plans to commit to Gobert as a franchise cornerstone?
Gary Payton II makes debut, Jerami Grant scores 36 as Trail Blazers breeze to win over Detroit Pistons: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night saw Gary Payton II make his much-anticipated season debut and center Jusuf Nurkic return from illness to partially shore up the team’s depth. And after a rough start against the Detroit Pistons at the Moda Center, the Blazers’ superior talent took over...
Kings-Jazz gameday live: Will Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk play? Collin Sexton ruled out
Here are the latest injury updates on Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk and Collin Sexton as the Sacramento Kings prepare to visit the Utah Jazz.
Popular Vikings Twitter Account Suggests Kevin O’Connell Should Resign
The honeymoon is over — at least for some. The Minnesota Vikings hired Kevin O’Connell as head coach after his Los Angeles Rams won a Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals in February. O’Connell, his boss, and the Vikings ownership group promised a culture of collaboration, change, and progressivism. And that’s what they delivered.
Vikings to Hit Free Agent Market for Answers
When it snows, it avalanches, and an offensive line malady currently besets the Minnesota Vikings. Right tackle Brian O’Neill and backup center Austin Schlottmann were injured on Sunday at the Green Bay Packers, and both men appear to be on the shelf for the long haul. Schlottmann, for certain, is out with a broken fibula, while the Vikings don’t sound optimistic — at all — about O’Neill’s injury.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
The Massive Vikings Debate Has Arrived
A familiar “fraud v. contender” debate has permeated Minnesota Vikings-themed circles for a couple of months, but a new discussion has arrived — and will persist until the coaching staff offers clarity. The debate is this: Should the Vikings rest starters at Chicago this weekend or play...
Luka Doncic, former Mavs teammate named NBA's Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively
DALLAS — As Mavericks guard Luka Doncic continues his historic stretch of basketball, one of his former Dallas teammates is putting together a strong week of play right alongside him. The NBA announced Monday that Doncic was named Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Dec....
MLB rumors: Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs
A focus on pitching for the Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles and first base for the Chicago Cubs is the subject of some of the latest MLB rumors. MLB rumors: Michael Wacha on the radar of Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles. According to an article by Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic...
Bears Choose Starting QB vs. Vikings
While the Chicago Bears jostle for draft placement in Week 18, the Minnesota Vikings will live on a prayer of reclaiming the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed. If the Vikings topple the Bears in the “noon hour” and the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Arizona Cardinals — the 49ers are favored by two touchdowns — in the 3:25 pm CST timeslot, the Vikings would indeed become the two-seed.
Is Andrew Wiggins playing tonight vs. Hawks?
The Golden State Warriors continue an eight-game home stand on Monday night by welcoming the Atlanta Hawks to San Francisco. The defending champions are riding a season-high four-game winning streak despite missing multiple members of their rotation, fully enjoying the home cooking of Chase Center. Stephen Curry will remain sidelined for at least one or two more weeks, but another key starter is closer to making his long-awaited return to the floor. Is Andrew Wiggins playing on Monday versus the Hawks?
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears Start Time Announced
The NFL has released the Week 18 schedule after start times were originally TBD.
Start time of Eagles versus Giants regular-season finale announced
For most of the regular season, we’ve all adopted the ‘one game at a time’ approach. Yet still, whenever we discuss the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants rivalry, we all keep an eye on what Big Blue is doing in New Jersey. Hey, we’re discussing one of the most storied rivalries in NFL history. What would you expect?
JJ Redick Believes Mavericks Should Pair Luka Doncic With Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA, well known for being a three-level scorer that can produce on high volume. Currently, Bradley Beal is averaging 23.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 5.2 APG for the Washington Wizards. The Dallas Mavericks are a team that desperately needs...
Joel Embiid Bests Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo For Eastern Conference Player Of The Month Award
Miami Heat standouts Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler both had solid Decembers but came up short in the Eastern Conference Player of the Month award voting. The honor went to MVP candidate Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers. In the Western Conference, the award was handed to Dallas Maverick guard Luka Doncic.
NBA Names Willie Green Western Conference Coach Of The Month
Willie Green was named Western Conference coach of the month.
J.B. Bickerstaff Praises Raul Neto For Gritty Performance Off The Bench
The Cavs almost let another early double-digit lead to a loss for them. They needed someone to step up big, especially with Darius Garland remaining sidelined with an injury. In the last few games, it's been Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love who have led Cleveland to victories. But the Cavs got an unsuspected hero in their win over the Suns.
Mavs Land Jazz’s Mike Conley In Bold Trade Scenario
The NBA’s trade market is an economy. It can be uncomfortable to frame it in those terms. Players are not commodities – they’re human beings. At the same time, workers are commodities in any economy. Let’s avoid that rabbit hole. Players have trade value. Sometimes, it’s hard to gauge exactly how much.
Coach Once Coveted by Vikings Fans Could Rejoin NFL in 2023
Rewind the clock to the winter of 2022, and you might remember when Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh nearly a shoo-in to become the boss of the Minnesota Vikings. This isn’t revisionist sensationalism; Harbaugh to Minnesota was happening per credible sources. Harbaugh met with the Vikings for hours...
