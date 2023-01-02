ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Shams Charania Says The Memphis Grizzlies Are In A Great Position To Land The Next Available Superstar Via Trade

The Memphis Grizzlies finished in the No. 2 seed spot in the Western Conference last season and won a playoff series as well. The team has developed a strong core around Ja Morant, with players like Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, and Jaren Jackson Jr. all solid contributors. The team has built through the draft, too, meaning that they retain a lot of their assets to play with in the coming seasons.
MEMPHIS, TN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings to Hit Free Agent Market for Answers

When it snows, it avalanches, and an offensive line malady currently besets the Minnesota Vikings. Right tackle Brian O’Neill and backup center Austin Schlottmann were injured on Sunday at the Green Bay Packers, and both men appear to be on the shelf for the long haul. Schlottmann, for certain, is out with a broken fibula, while the Vikings don’t sound optimistic — at all — about O’Neill’s injury.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
VikingsTerritory

The Massive Vikings Debate Has Arrived

A familiar “fraud v. contender” debate has permeated Minnesota Vikings-themed circles for a couple of months, but a new discussion has arrived — and will persist until the coaching staff offers clarity. The debate is this: Should the Vikings rest starters at Chicago this weekend or play...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Bears Choose Starting QB vs. Vikings

While the Chicago Bears jostle for draft placement in Week 18, the Minnesota Vikings will live on a prayer of reclaiming the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed. If the Vikings topple the Bears in the “noon hour” and the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Arizona Cardinals — the 49ers are favored by two touchdowns — in the 3:25 pm CST timeslot, the Vikings would indeed become the two-seed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Is Andrew Wiggins playing tonight vs. Hawks?

The Golden State Warriors continue an eight-game home stand on Monday night by welcoming the Atlanta Hawks to San Francisco. The defending champions are riding a season-high four-game winning streak despite missing multiple members of their rotation, fully enjoying the home cooking of Chase Center. Stephen Curry will remain sidelined for at least one or two more weeks, but another key starter is closer to making his long-awaited return to the floor. Is Andrew Wiggins playing on Monday versus the Hawks?
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

JJ Redick Believes Mavericks Should Pair Luka Doncic With Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA, well known for being a three-level scorer that can produce on high volume. Currently, Bradley Beal is averaging 23.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 5.2 APG for the Washington Wizards. The Dallas Mavericks are a team that desperately needs...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

J.B. Bickerstaff Praises Raul Neto For Gritty Performance Off The Bench

The Cavs almost let another early double-digit lead to a loss for them. They needed someone to step up big, especially with Darius Garland remaining sidelined with an injury. In the last few games, it's been Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love who have led Cleveland to victories. But the Cavs got an unsuspected hero in their win over the Suns.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA Analysis Network

Mavs Land Jazz’s Mike Conley In Bold Trade Scenario

The NBA’s trade market is an economy. It can be uncomfortable to frame it in those terms. Players are not commodities – they’re human beings. At the same time, workers are commodities in any economy. Let’s avoid that rabbit hole. Players have trade value. Sometimes, it’s hard to gauge exactly how much.
DALLAS, TX
