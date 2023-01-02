Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtmj.com
Evacuations ordered as California storm knocks out power
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evacuations have been ordered in high-risk coastal areas of California as a huge storm bears down on the state. It’s bringing heavy winds and rain, knocking out power to more than 76,000 customers in the San Francisco Bay Area alone and flooding roadways Wednesday evening. People have been told to evacuate in part of Santa Barbara County where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018. County officials estimate hundreds of people have been told to leave their homes. The storm is expected to intensify through Wednesday evening and into Thursday. It follows two other atmospheric rivers that recently brought heavy rain and snow to the drought-stricken state.
Evacuation warning issued for 30-mile-long stretch of Russian River
The evacuation warning was issued Wednesday for residents near the Russian River and its tributaries from Healdsburg to Jenner.
TIMELINE | When and where the atmospheric river storm hits Northern California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Flooding and power outage concerns continue to be at the forefront as another storm in a parade of storms hits Northern California on Wednesday. A powerful bomb cyclone, with access to moisture from an atmospheric river, will supply the the valley with 1.5-3" of rain and wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour. Areas in the foothills will see 3-5" with the system and gusts of 50-60 miles per hour as well. As for the Sierra, 1-3 feet of snow are expected with gusty conditions as well, albeit more calm than valley and foothill locations.
lostcoastoutpost.com
The Power Outages Are Rolling In as the Next Phase of the Atmospheric River Strikes Humboldt
The winds are rising, and they’re gonna be with us for at least the next couple of days. The second wave of the great turn-of-the-year atmospheric river is upon us, and by all accounts it looks to be even more impactful than last week’s. (Though apparently the Bay Area is getting the worst of it.)
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Updates Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Wednesday to Friday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Now Up To 6 Inches Of Rain
Oakhurst, Wednesday to Friday Projected Precipitation: 3.00" to 4.00" Updated to 4.00" to 6.00" Yosemite Valley, Wednesday to Friday Projected Precipitation: 3.00" to 4.00" Updated to 4.00" to 6.00" January 4, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California through early...
'Fire in the hole': California crews scramble to blow up boulders on highway before bomb cyclone hits
Explosives experts made quick work of clearing a few boulders off a highway near South Lake Tahoe, California. Officials scramble in the calm before the storm as another atmospheric river-fueled storm plows towards the state.
kymkemp.com
Wild Storm Predicted to Bring Heavy Rains and Damaging Winds for Wednesday and Thursday
The GOES West satellite image above shows the storm rolling towards the West Coast. As Northern California geared up for the storm that is predicted to hit early Wednesday morning and stay into Thursday, residents prepared in their own way. Some stocked up on groceries. Others filled their cars with gas. And, still others, fearful of power outages, purchased generators. An employee of the Eureka Costco told us Tuesday evening that the store was sold out of generators and not expected to get more for several days.
Some water getting through gates at Sacramento Weir
WEST SACRAMENTO – Water can be seen coming over the gates at the Sacramento Weir on Wednesday as the leading edge of a significant storm hits Northern California.The weir is one of several along the Sacramento River that act as a flood safety valve. Notably, the Sacramento Weir is the only one that has locks that need to be released manually. Standard procedure for the locks to be released is when the Sacramento River water level at I Street reaches 27.5' and is predicted to keep rising. The level is a little under 24' on Wednesday, but the California Nevada River Forecast Center forecasts show it could reach about 26.6' by Friday.The last time any gates were opened at the Sacramento Weir was back in February 2017. That year, the gates were actually opened twice. When the gates are opened, the water flows into the Yolo Bypass area. Forecasts show that the Fremont Weir, which also dumps water into the bypass when the level reaches 32', is also expected to be active by Friday – reaching a stage of 33.3'.
abc10.com
FORECAST | When to expect damaging winds, heavy rain in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another major storm will strike Northern California Wednesday, bringing similar conditions that caused flooding in the southern Sacramento Valley over New Year's weekend. Satellite imagery shows the mid-latitude cyclone rapidly spinning off the coast and it's expected to undergo explosive cyclogenesis, or become a bomb cyclone.
informedinfrastructure.com
Humboldt Quake: Damage Investigation Underway
FERNDALE, CALIFORNIA – Miyamoto International teamed up with local and state authorities to assess the damage after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake woke up the north coast of California early Tuesday morning. Miyamoto experts began a survey of the damage after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook the coastal area of...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 10:52 a.m.: More Info] Multiple Trees Falling on Structures, Roads, and Vehicles
Power is out to thousands across the Emerald Triangle and many local roads are blocked as high winds coupled with saturated soils have toppled trees. Multiple structures have been damaged–some extensively. Red Cross is being notified to provide assistance, according to scanner traffic. The National Weather Service in Eureka...
natureworldnews.com
Person in Flooded Car Dies as Winter Storm Damages Levee and Causes Major Flood in California
A spokesperson for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed to ABC News that one person was reported dead in a car on Sunday in California as the state was flooded by a winter storm that dumped a lot of snow and damaged a levee. A representative for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed that...
California parks close as atmospheric river sweeps through state
Some of the Bay Area's most well-known parks are closed.
KDRV
Lawsuit filed against Klamath River dam removal project
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A board member of the Siskiyou County Water Users Association has filed a lawsuit against the secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency. The lawsuit claims the secretary is illegally using taxpayer money to fund the historic dam removal project. "The secretary of natural resources...
This California County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Report: 1 found dead in car submerged in water on California's Hwy. 99
California's Highway 99 near Sacramento reopened Sunday night after a lake of water covered the roadway amid a historic atmospheric river event.
cvindependent.com
Another Atmospheric River Is Coming; Local Schools Need Reading Volunteers–Coachella Valley Independent’s Indy Digest: Jan. 2, 2023
The term “atmospheric river” is fairly new. It was first developed in the 1990s—and we’re going to be hearing the term quite a bit more in California, as yet another atmospheric river is expected to bring more storms later this week. NPR explains:. Atmospheric rivers are...
KSBW.com
'Imminent levee failure': Northern California town ordered to evacuate
WILTON, Calif. — TheCalifornia town of Wilton remains under shelter-in-place orders after intense rain from Saturday's atmospheric river threatened an "imminent levee failure." On Saturday afternoon, the 5,000-some residents of the Sacramento County town were ordered to evacuate immediately as flood waters rose. By 3:30 p.m., however, conditions were...
California's ban on around 70,000 vehicles takes effect this week
The final rule in a set of regulations adopted 15 years ago has taken effect.
kymkemp.com
Fatal Traffic Accident on 299 as Resources are Strained Due to Storm Impacts
The Humboldt Division of CHP is reminding residents to stay home if possible due to storm conditions and a strained emergency response team that has been responding to multiple life-safety hazards as well as traffic hazards across the North Coast. Paul Craft, Public Information Officer for the Humboldt area CHP,...
Comments / 0