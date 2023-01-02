ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women

NEW YORK, NY – A man wanted for multiple acts of public lewdness is being sought by detectives across New York City. According to police, the man is wanted for at least six acts of indecent exposure and self-touching in different parts of the city dating back to last July. All of the incidents took place on subway trains and he is targeting young woman. Those are just the incidents the NYPD knows about. There could be more. Police are asking the public to contact them if they recognize the suspect in photos released today to contact them. The serial The post There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 44th Precinct are continuing their investigation into a brutal mid-December cash snatching incident. On December 12th, at around 5:50 pm, a man approached the 36-year-old female victim inside 297 East 170th Street in the Bronx in an attempt to rob the woman inside a local fried chicken and pizza restaurant. The man grabbed cash from the woman’s hands and then punched her repeatedly in the face before fleeing. The post NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Queens woman vanished after boarding train on New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old woman who boarded a train in Queens on New Year’s Eve and hasn’t been seen since. Police say Adamis Garcia went missing at around 11:15 pm on New Year’s Eve after she boarded a northbound N train at the Queensboro Plaza station. The 4′ 11″ woman who weighs 115 pounds was last seen wearing a black dress with long sleeves. She had white sneakers and black socks on at the time of her disappearance. The post Queens woman vanished after boarding train on New Year’s Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

76-year-old woman robbed in broad daylight in Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY – An elderly woman walking along Leonard Street in Tribeca was robbed and pulled to the ground by her attacker on New Year’s Day. The incident happened in the area of 88 Leonard Street at around 2 pm. The woman was approached by an unknown male subject who attempted to remove her purse. After she initially resisted, the man became more aggressive, tugging at her purse a second time. The second attempt was more aggressive as the man used two hands to pull the elderly woman’s purse, bringing her to the ground. He then ran from the The post 76-year-old woman robbed in broad daylight in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Harlem man indicted in ‘shocking’ murder of girlfriend, 16: DA

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A Harlem man has been indicted for the fatal December stabbing of his 16-year-old girlfriend, Manhattan prosecutors announced Tuesday. Zyaire Crumbley, 18, allegedly stabbed Saniyah Lawrence to death inside an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 135th Street around 5:30 p.m., Dec. 11, according to authorities. Crumbley is charged […]
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Horrifying video shows aftermath of SUV crash into NYC sports bar

Horrifying video shows victims lying on the ground after an SUV slammed into an Upper Manhattan restaurant late Monday – injuring nearly two dozen people, including three children, authorities said. The scary scene played out around 9 p.m. when a white Audi sedan struck a black Toyota RAV4 – causing the SUV to jump the curb and careen into the Inwood Bar and Grill on Broadway near West 204th Street, cops said.  The shocking clips, posted to Twitter, show the chaotic scene inside the restaurant, close to the doors, as injured people laid on the ground and first responders surveyed the scene.  One person can be seen tending to someone on the ground. Twenty-two people were hurt, including a 10-year-old girl who may have broken her leg, cops said.  A 7-year-old girl had a bruise on her leg and the youngest victim, a 1-year-old girl, had a scraped knee, cops said.  Nineteen of the victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, while three refused medical attention, cops said.  It was unclear Tuesday morning whether all of the victims were dining at the restaurant’s outdoor area.  The smashed-up Toyota stayed at the scene after the crash, but the Audi was still in the wind Tuesday morning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island man, 49, charged with forgery in alleged check-cashing scheme

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 49-year-old man from Dongan Hills walked away with thousands of dollars after cashing bogus checks on Staten Island. Christopher McKinzie of the 100 block of Seaview Avenue was arrested on Dec. 6 after he allegedly exchanged 19 checks that didn’t belong to him for currency between June and August of 2022 at check-cashing businesses on Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp and Jewett Avenue in Meiers Corners, according to the criminal complaint.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

