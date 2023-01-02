Read full article on original website
NYPD officer suspended; seen punching girl while responding to Staten Island fight
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — An NYPD officer was suspended without pay after he was caught on video pummeling a girl while responding to a Staten Island melee Tuesday, authorities said. The cops were on patrol in the area when an after-school fight broke out at the corner of Port Richmond Avenue and Van Riper Street […]
NYC mayor and police reform advocates criticize NYPD officer caught punching girl on camera
The mayor and the police union are also calling for a “thorough” investigation of the incident. [ more › ]
FBI agents reportedly began keeping an eye on alleged New York City attacker Trevor Bickford on December 10
The 19-year-old man from Maine who is accused of attacking NYPD officers near Times Square on New Year's Eve was on the FBI's radar for about three weeks before the attack, law enforcement officials told The Post on Tuesday.
There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women
NEW YORK, NY – A man wanted for multiple acts of public lewdness is being sought by detectives across New York City. According to police, the man is wanted for at least six acts of indecent exposure and self-touching in different parts of the city dating back to last July. All of the incidents took place on subway trains and he is targeting young woman. Those are just the incidents the NYPD knows about. There could be more. Police are asking the public to contact them if they recognize the suspect in photos released today to contact them. The serial The post There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman punches another woman pushing stroller in Gramercy, 'That's my baby!'
A woman was arrested after she allegedly punched a woman pushing a baby in a stroller in Gramercy on Tuesday, alleging the child was hers.
Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
Suspect sought after woman escapes would-be rapist on Upper West Side subway train
Police are searching for a man who tried to rape a woman on an Upper West Side subway train Sunday night. The suspect fled the train at a Times Square station, police said.
Pregnant woman shot on Bronx street; gunman at large
Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot on a Bronx street on Monday night, authorities said.
5 injured in 4 slashings in under 6 hours within 2 blocks in Manhattan: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Several slashing incidents, all within two Midtown blocks in under six hours, left five victims injured, police said Tuesday. In the first slashing, a man approached the male victim, 41, on Eighth Avenue and asked him for a cigarette around 9:15 p.m. Monday, according to the NYPD. Police said the victim […]
NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 44th Precinct are continuing their investigation into a brutal mid-December cash snatching incident. On December 12th, at around 5:50 pm, a man approached the 36-year-old female victim inside 297 East 170th Street in the Bronx in an attempt to rob the woman inside a local fried chicken and pizza restaurant. The man grabbed cash from the woman’s hands and then punched her repeatedly in the face before fleeing. The post NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man fatally struck by subway train at Union Square station
A man was fatally struck by a subway train at the Union Square station during Wednesday’s morning rush, police said. It’s unclear how he ended up on the tracks.
Queens woman vanished after boarding train on New Year’s Eve
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old woman who boarded a train in Queens on New Year’s Eve and hasn’t been seen since. Police say Adamis Garcia went missing at around 11:15 pm on New Year’s Eve after she boarded a northbound N train at the Queensboro Plaza station. The 4′ 11″ woman who weighs 115 pounds was last seen wearing a black dress with long sleeves. She had white sneakers and black socks on at the time of her disappearance. The post Queens woman vanished after boarding train on New Year’s Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
VIDEO: Woman wanted in violent attempted robbery at Bronx fried chicken joint
Officials are looking to identify a woman wanted in an attempted robbery that occurred at a Bronx fried chicken joint last month, authorities said.
Man charged with murder after NYPD officers attacked with machete at NYE Times Square celebration
The man with a machete who attacked three NYPD officers at the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration, authorities announced on Monday.
76-year-old woman robbed in broad daylight in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – An elderly woman walking along Leonard Street in Tribeca was robbed and pulled to the ground by her attacker on New Year’s Day. The incident happened in the area of 88 Leonard Street at around 2 pm. The woman was approached by an unknown male subject who attempted to remove her purse. After she initially resisted, the man became more aggressive, tugging at her purse a second time. The second attempt was more aggressive as the man used two hands to pull the elderly woman’s purse, bringing her to the ground. He then ran from the The post 76-year-old woman robbed in broad daylight in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
Dog thrown from Range Rover, dragged along LI road by depraved car thief
A car thief threw a dog from a moving Range Rover and dragged the pet along a road on Long Island this week, police said Wednesday as they released images of a suspect.
Harlem man indicted in ‘shocking’ murder of girlfriend, 16: DA
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A Harlem man has been indicted for the fatal December stabbing of his 16-year-old girlfriend, Manhattan prosecutors announced Tuesday. Zyaire Crumbley, 18, allegedly stabbed Saniyah Lawrence to death inside an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 135th Street around 5:30 p.m., Dec. 11, according to authorities. Crumbley is charged […]
A Video Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Members Of The Proud Boys To Ride The Subway Without Paying After Protesting A Drag Event
Members of the extremist group were protesting a drag story hour event at the Queens Public Library in the Jackson Heights neighborhood.
Horrifying video shows aftermath of SUV crash into NYC sports bar
Horrifying video shows victims lying on the ground after an SUV slammed into an Upper Manhattan restaurant late Monday – injuring nearly two dozen people, including three children, authorities said. The scary scene played out around 9 p.m. when a white Audi sedan struck a black Toyota RAV4 – causing the SUV to jump the curb and careen into the Inwood Bar and Grill on Broadway near West 204th Street, cops said. The shocking clips, posted to Twitter, show the chaotic scene inside the restaurant, close to the doors, as injured people laid on the ground and first responders surveyed the scene. One person can be seen tending to someone on the ground. Twenty-two people were hurt, including a 10-year-old girl who may have broken her leg, cops said. A 7-year-old girl had a bruise on her leg and the youngest victim, a 1-year-old girl, had a scraped knee, cops said. Nineteen of the victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, while three refused medical attention, cops said. It was unclear Tuesday morning whether all of the victims were dining at the restaurant’s outdoor area. The smashed-up Toyota stayed at the scene after the crash, but the Audi was still in the wind Tuesday morning.
Staten Island man, 49, charged with forgery in alleged check-cashing scheme
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 49-year-old man from Dongan Hills walked away with thousands of dollars after cashing bogus checks on Staten Island. Christopher McKinzie of the 100 block of Seaview Avenue was arrested on Dec. 6 after he allegedly exchanged 19 checks that didn’t belong to him for currency between June and August of 2022 at check-cashing businesses on Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp and Jewett Avenue in Meiers Corners, according to the criminal complaint.
