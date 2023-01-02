Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Flash’ earning comparisons to ‘The Dark Knight’ raises plenty of eyebrows among the skeptics
In spite of the constant delays, reshoots, boardroom reshuffles, and negative headlines being generated by star Ezra Miller, one constant throughout The Flash‘s lengthy stint in the spotlight is the chatter claiming the movie is very, very good. Early reports likened it to Spider-Man: No Way Home – which...
ComicBook
Batman Director Tim Burton Reveals He Had a Major Issue Working With Jack Nicholson
While Jack Nicholson was already one of Hollywood's top stars when Batman first debuted in 1989, Tim Burton was just getting his career started in the industry. Charged with leading a big-screen reimagining of the Caped Crusader, that production wasn't without its own issues—including the lack of communication between Burton and Nicholson while filming the project.
ComicBook
DC Reveals How Crime Alley Got Its Name, And It's Not The Wayne Murders
You can't say that DC Comics doesn't leave any stone unturned, especially when it comes to anything related to Batman lore. The recent new series from writer Tom King and artist Phil Hester, Gotham City: Year One, dials the clock back from the main DC continuity to a time when Bruce Wayne's grandparents were still alive and when masked criminals and vigilantes weren't the norm. The latest issue of the series turns over a major stone, one that reveals how the notorious Crime Alley got its name, and it's nothing to do with Thomas and Martha Wayne's murders. Full spoilers for Gotham City: Year One #4 follow!
ComicBook
What the DCU's New Batman Reboot Needs to Succeed
Every passing day, it feels as if the DC Universe is evolving into new and uncharted territory. The franchise of movies, television shows, and more is being shepherded by James Gunn and Peter Safran, who stepped into the role of DC Studios co-CEOs late last year. While the exact specifics of their plans are currently unclear, we do know that the franchise is unafraid to recast major characters, with Gunn penning a Superman reboot starring a younger actor. One lingering question has been whether or not Bruce Wayne / Batman will have the same fate, with Gunn indicating that the character will be a significant part of the franchise.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Black Adam Is Crushing On HBO Max Now That It’s Free Streaming, But It May Be Too Little Too Late
Black Adam is now on HBO Max, and while a lot of people are watching it on the platform, it might be too little too late for this corner of the DCEU.
Kelly Monteith Dies: Comedian & TV Host Known For Self-Titled BBC Series Was 80
Stand-up comic and television personality Kelly Monteith, who was one of the first American comedians to have their own BBC show, has died. The news was announced by The Anglophile Channel, a Los Angeles production company with which he collaborated. No cause of death was cited; Monteith was 80. The comedian made frequent guest appearances on U.S. talk shows in the 1970s, 80s and 90s, including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, The Merv Griffin Show, The Mike Douglas Show and The Late Show with David Letterman. In 1976, he hosted The Kelly Monteith Show on CBS and later led the...
ComicBook
Yellowstone Star Reveals How Show's First LGBTQ+ Scene Was Added to Season 5
While Paramount Network's Yellowstone has plenty of memorable moments, there's one from Season 5 that, for many, stands out. The season's seventh episode, "The Dream is Not Me", saw the series' first LGBTQ+ kiss when John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) assistant Clara Brewer (Lilli Kay) is seen making out with someone while sitting behind John and Summer (Piper Perabo) at the county fair. The moment got quite a bit of attention from viewers who quickly noted that it meant there were "lesbians on the ranch" but according to Kay, the moment happened out of logistical convenience — and no one really expected it to be that big of a deal.
Digital Trends
The 10 most anticipated TV shows to look forward to in 2023
As we get ready to say goodbye to 2022, it’s time to look back and realize what a great year it has been for television. From viral hits like The Dropout and the recent second season of The White Lotus to overwhelming sensations like House of the Dragon and Bridgerton to critically acclaimed darlings like Better Call Saul and Abbott Elementary, television thrived in 2022. We truly had a banger of a year, with a near-perfect mix of high-profile CGI-filled shows and slow burns that were impossible to stop watching.
startattle.com
Doom Patrol (Season 4 Episode 6) HBO Max, Diane Guerrero, Brendan Fraser, trailer, release date
Cliff imparts words of wisdom to Jane, who was alarmed when she discovered her longevity was taken away. This episode is the mid-season finale of Doom Patrol. Startattle.com – Doom Patrol | HBO Max. Part support group, part crimefighting team, DC’s unlikeliest band of heroes take on evil and...
2023 Netflix TV Show Premiere Dates: All The Confirmed New And Returning Series
Here is a rundown of all the new and returning 2023 Netflix TV shows...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Flash’ director confirms Justice League appearance, SnyderVerse stans react accordingly
Regardless of the mountainous volume of evidence placed in front of them, a certain section of the DCU fandom refuses to give up on their hopes and dreams for the restoration of the SnyderVerse. Based on recent developments, it ain’t happening on James Gunn’s watch, but a resurfaced comment from The Flash director Andy Muschietti has ignited a firestorm.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert. For 10 days, these celebrities...
ComicBook
Star Trek: Prodigy Showrunners Promise New Ship, More Returning Legacy Characters In Season 2
Star Trek fans can expect more legacy characters and a brand new starship when Star Trek: Prodigy returns for its second season. Prodigy's first season finale debuted on Paramount+ last week, featuring the loss of one of the show's main characters. Prodigy's season finale also set up a new status quo. Following the USS Protostar's destruction, its crew finally reaches Earth, where Vice Adm. Janeway (the flesh-and-blood version) takes them under her wing as warrant officers. On Monday, Paramount+ released a new video capping off the season with Prodigy's showrunners and voice cast discussing the finale episode, "Supernova, Part 2."
ComicBook
Scarlet Witch's New Comic Officially Introduces a Fan-Favorite MCU Character
A preview of Scarlet Witch's new ongoing Marvel series officially introduces a fan-favorite character from the comics. Wanda Maximoff has been an Avenger and fought alongside the X-Men, but now she's taking the spotlight in Scarlet Witch from writer Steve Orlando and artist Sara Pichelli. The character has had a pretty interesting journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featuring Scarlet Witch as the main villain. WandaVision brought back Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, who will finally appear in the comics when Scarlet Witch #1 arrives in stores.
digitalspy.com
The Flash final season to bring back major Arrowverse characters
The Flash season 9 spoilers follow. The final season of The Flash will bring back several major Arrowverse characters. Deadline reports that the 13-episode swansong for the CW series will feature Keiynan Lonsdale reprising his Flash role as Wally West / Kid Flash. Lonsdale had hinted at returning to The...
ComicBook
Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Pitched Black Adam vs. Superman Directly to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO
As we await word on the three-year DC Studios plan, more reports continue to surface about the tumultuous time at DC Films before James Gunn and Peter Safran stepped into their new roles. As the now-defunct DC Extended Universe began to sputter, Dwayne Johnson reportedly went directly to Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav to try building a superhero universe of his own. In a new report from Variety, it's said the Black Adam star was lobbying for a plan that led to a showdown Black Adam vs. Superman film.
ComicBook
DC Revives Classic Superman Villain for Wild New Batman Story
The latest arc in writer Chip Zdarsky's new run on Batman has taken the Dark Knight down an unexpected rabbit hole. After falling to the hands of Failsafe in the first story arc, Bruce was shot with an unknown ray gun that seemingly obliterated him from the main DCU and saw him wake up in a world he didn't recognize, one where different versions of his villains were running about Gotham and a city that didn't even have a Wayne Tower at the center of it all. DC's latest issue, Batman #131, plants a couple of seeds as for what this alternate world really is and who is the mad man behind it, and it's a deep cut Superman villain now in the sights of Tim Drake.
ComicBook
Rings of Power Season 2 Rumor Teases Arrival of Controversial Tolkien Character
Amazon Prime has already begun filming the second season of their hit series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and minus a few casting changes, everything is looking great. Game of Thrones veteran Joseph Mawle, who played the Orc leader Adar, has been replaced by Sam Hazeldine. Mawle even released a statement about his exit and wished the cast and crew the best of luck for season two. Not much is currently known about the plot of the second season of Rings of Power, but if a new rumor is to be believed, it will feature a very controversial character. According to TheOneRing.Net, Tom Bombadil will appear during the next season. Tom Bombadil is an integral character in Tolkien lore, but was completely absent from Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings movies. Now, as with every rumor these days, this should be taken with a grain of salt until someone from the series confirms it.
Comments / 0