Amazon Prime has already begun filming the second season of their hit series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and minus a few casting changes, everything is looking great. Game of Thrones veteran Joseph Mawle, who played the Orc leader Adar, has been replaced by Sam Hazeldine. Mawle even released a statement about his exit and wished the cast and crew the best of luck for season two. Not much is currently known about the plot of the second season of Rings of Power, but if a new rumor is to be believed, it will feature a very controversial character. According to TheOneRing.Net, Tom Bombadil will appear during the next season. Tom Bombadil is an integral character in Tolkien lore, but was completely absent from Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings movies. Now, as with every rumor these days, this should be taken with a grain of salt until someone from the series confirms it.

5 HOURS AGO