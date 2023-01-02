Commodity investing in a rising inflationary environment. Can it work? | Rational Investor

An inflation rate of almost 7% and rising interest rates caused the stock market to buckle and investors to reconsider their portfolios. This happened because such an inflation rate leads investors to worry about a likely recession and falling corporate profits. Is there anything investors can do to mitigate the impact of these?

Diversifying your investments has always been one all-purpose answer. For most investors, there are three diversifying “baskets” – stocks, bonds, and cash. However, should investors now consider a fourth? According to some thinking, commodities should also be considered.

Commodities are things like gas, silver, oil, and wheat. What are the pros and cons to investing in them, and how do they differ from investments in the traditional baskets?

The purpose of stocks and bonds is to raise money for a corporation. A bond can be valued by examining its interest rate and its probability of default. A stock can be valued on its forecasted future earnings and dividends. These are all uncertain and investors are paid to bear this uncertainty.

Commodities are different; investors usually don’t invest directly into commodities. They generally invest either directly or indirectly in commodity futures through exchange-traded products and sector mutual funds. These securities are a wager on the future value of commodities.

Commodity futures are unlike stocks or bonds. Their purpose is to allow firms to obtain insurance against the future value of their commodity. There is nothing to value – no dividends or interest payments.

Is it worth doing? Certainly not for a typical investor. Over the recent past, based on commodity fund returns, they lost money in more years than they gained; for example, an “investment” in the Bloomberg Commodity Index at mid-year 2001 was worth less in mid-year 2021. It’s annualized return was -38%.

One study of 1959-2004 by Gary Gorton and K. Geert Rouwenhorst provides some insight into the possible very long-term value of an investment in commodities. They reported that an equally weighted index of commodity futures had similar returns to the S&P 500 with lower volatility, was negatively correlated with stocks and bonds and positively correlated with inflation.

The research firm SummerHaven Investment Management built on this study. Its research also suggested that for investors with enough patience, commodities could be promising. They studied commodity returns going back to 1871. They concluded that commodities outperformed cash by an annualized 5.2%. For context, U.S. stocks outperformed cash by an annualized 5.5% for the period 1900-2018.

Recent commodity funds returns have been good; for example, 1-year returns are about 20%. However, commodity returns can be volatile. For example, natural gas is up 70% this year and was down 45% in 2020. Similarly, silver is down 5% this year and up 47% in 2020. Thus, commodities are far from a sure thing. However, for aggressive investors, a small allocation to a commodity fund is not out of the question. Understand, the role of commodities, due to their negative correlations, is to try to offset equity losses in a severe market downturn. For an allocation to commodities to be worthwhile, it could require a severe downturn.

