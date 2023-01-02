Effective: 2023-01-04 23:30:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-05 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Use low beam headlights. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall REMAIN ALERT FOR PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Fog will remain widespread through daybreak. In some locations, dense fog will reduce visibilities to less than one-quarter of a mile on area roadways. As a cold front brings drier air to the region this morning, visibility will improve. Fog will initially dissipate across inland counties, then improving visibility will advance to the coast around mid-morning.

