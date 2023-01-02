Read full article on original website
Related
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
Tornado Crushes Louisiana Town, Rescue Begins as Storm Moves East
A swath of tornadoes is working its way now through Louisiana and into the rest of the Deep South.
The Weather Channel
Another Severe Weather Outbreak Is Possible In The Tornado-Weary South
Severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of the South Monday and Tuesday. Tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and flash flooding are all threats. This would be the fourth outbreak to hit the South in the past two months. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from...
natureworldnews.com
3 Dead, 20 Injured as Tornado Coursed Through Louisiana and Southeast US, Power Outage Continues for 15,000 Homes
A violent tornado that tore through Louisiana and the Southeast of the US left at least 3 people dead and 20 injured. The power outage is still affecting 15,000 homes. At least three people have died and numerous others have been injured as a result of a severe weather system ripping through the South, which also caused power outages, collapsed homes, and projectiles made of debris.
Severe storms, tornadoes to sweep through South during 1st days of 2023
Residents of the southern United States are no strangers to severe weather, with routine rounds of heavy rain, thunderstorms and even hail or tornadoes common throughout much of the year. With a large, potent storm system moving into the central United States, AccuWeather forecasters say potentially damaging storms are in the cards for much of the region to start the new year, and a variety of severe weather hazards are expected.
AOL Corp
6 Best Places To Retire in North Carolina on Less Than $2,500 a Month
North Carolina has long attracted residents-to-be with its top-notch universities, thriving economy and gorgeous natural scenery. In 2022, it was named America's Top State for Business by CNBC. Discover: 9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month. Yet it may be those who are calling it...
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
The Weather Channel
January's Tornado Outbreak Threat Is Typically Highest In The South
January's reputation for bone-chilling cold usually doesn't make you think of damaging tornadoes, but they happen most years, and sometimes there can be large outbreaks. The South is the region most likely to experience tornadoes in January, but occasionally, tornadoes can spin up farther north. It's also the same general...
Three States Face Tornado Threat Days After Arctic Blast
Although late fall and winter tornadoes are rare for much of the rest of the country, their frequency increases in the South, especially near the Gulf Coast.
The Weather Channel
Severe Thunderstorms In The South Could Pack Tornadoes, Damaging Winds, Large Hail, Flash Flooding
Severe weather is returning to the South this week. Tornadoes, destructive winds and large hail are all potential threats. Heavy rainfall could also trigger flash flooding. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists.. Severe thunderstorms in the South...
AOL Corp
Severe storms to target Florida to Virginia Wednesday
A multiday outbreak of severe weather will persist into Wednesday as storms rumble across the southern United States and toward the Atlantic coast. A potent storm system in the Plains earlier this week blasted the northern tier of the country with snow and generated violent storms across the South. Monday's thunderstorms produced dozens of wind and hail reports across Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and far-northeastern Texas.
WCTV
‘Slight’ risk of damaging winds, isolated tornadoes Wednesday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A storm system that was centered over the Midwest and bringing rain and snow to parts of the United States Tuesday will also bring a low-end threat of severe weather to the viewing area on Wednesday. Most of the Big Bend and South Georgia was placed...
Florida’s Population Is Now the Fastest-Growing in the U.S. According to New Data – What Are the Effects for Floridians?
Woman moving housePhoto byZachary Kadolph on UnsplashonUnsplash. On December 22, the U.S. Census Bureau released its latest analysis of population data and it has revealed what many Floridians knew already - that more Americans than ever before are moving to live in the Sunshine State.
Attacks on electrical substations in Oregon and Washington resemble those in North Carolina and raise questions about grid security
At least three electricity providers in the Pacific Northwest have recently experienced attacks similar to the gunfire that brought down two electrical substations in North Carolina on Saturday and knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers of Duke Energy. The attacks highlight growing concerns about the vulnerability of...
Only Two States Have Roads More Mediocre Than Louisiana’s Roads
Do you think when Louisiana music pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis performed Whole Lotta Shakin' Going On, he was inspired by a drive on a Louisiana highway? According to the results of a Consumer Affairs study "the Killer" wouldn't have been wrong if he did. That's because Louisiana's roads are among the worst in the nation.
$6 Million Wall Comes Down as Migrants are Dropped Off at the Phoenix Airport
Governor Ducey, Governor-elect Hobbs and Arizona migrantsPhoto byTwitter. If you’ve been to the Phoenix Airport lately, you may have seen some passengers flying to start a new life. Many migrants are dropped off at the airport as they move on to a new destination.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather with Tornadoes, Destructive Winds will Track Through South US Next Week, Large Hail and Flash Floods Also Possible
Along with damaging winds, large hail, and flash floods, the South US could experience severe weather the following week. By Tuesday, an active storm system will move across the middle of the country, where it will draw more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. The storm's powerful upper-level winds and...
December can be an active month for tornadoes, just look to 2021
AccuWeather forecasters warn that even though severe weather is far less frequent in December than in the springtime, there have been several notable outbreaks in the recent past during the final month of the year. December marks the first month of meteorological winter across the Northern Hemisphere, and people are...
California under state of emergency as ‘bomb cyclone’ leaves child dead and 185,000 in blackout
California has been plunged into a state of emergency after a powerful bomb cyclone barreled into the west coast, leaving a small child dead and 185,000 homes without power.The deadly storm slammed into the California coastline on Wednesday night, bringing with it heavy rain, hurricane-force winds and flooding in what officials are describing as one of the “most impactful” storms the region has endured in years.“We anticipate this may be the most challenging and impactful series of storms to touch down in California in the last five years,” California Director of Emergency Services Nancy Ward said.“If the storm materialises...
Duke Energy apologizes for Christmas Eve power outages
Duke Energy is apologizing to customers and North Carolina regulators after rolling blackouts left hundreds of thousands of people without power on Christmas Eve.
Comments / 0