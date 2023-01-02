ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Another Severe Weather Outbreak Is Possible In The Tornado-Weary South

Severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of the South Monday and Tuesday. Tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and flash flooding are all threats. This would be the fourth outbreak to hit the South in the past two months. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from...
3 Dead, 20 Injured as Tornado Coursed Through Louisiana and Southeast US, Power Outage Continues for 15,000 Homes

A violent tornado that tore through Louisiana and the Southeast of the US left at least 3 people dead and 20 injured. The power outage is still affecting 15,000 homes. At least three people have died and numerous others have been injured as a result of a severe weather system ripping through the South, which also caused power outages, collapsed homes, and projectiles made of debris.
Severe storms, tornadoes to sweep through South during 1st days of 2023

Residents of the southern United States are no strangers to severe weather, with routine rounds of heavy rain, thunderstorms and even hail or tornadoes common throughout much of the year. With a large, potent storm system moving into the central United States, AccuWeather forecasters say potentially damaging storms are in the cards for much of the region to start the new year, and a variety of severe weather hazards are expected.
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
January's Tornado Outbreak Threat Is Typically Highest In The South

January's reputation for bone-chilling cold usually doesn't make you think of damaging tornadoes, but they happen most years, and sometimes there can be large outbreaks. The South is the region most likely to experience tornadoes in January, but occasionally, tornadoes can spin up farther north. It's also the same general...
Severe storms to target Florida to Virginia Wednesday

A multiday outbreak of severe weather will persist into Wednesday as storms rumble across the southern United States and toward the Atlantic coast. A potent storm system in the Plains earlier this week blasted the northern tier of the country with snow and generated violent storms across the South. Monday's thunderstorms produced dozens of wind and hail reports across Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and far-northeastern Texas.
Attacks on electrical substations in Oregon and Washington resemble those in North Carolina and raise questions about grid security

At least three electricity providers in the Pacific Northwest have recently experienced attacks similar to the gunfire that brought down two electrical substations in North Carolina on Saturday and knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers of Duke Energy. The attacks highlight growing concerns about the vulnerability of...
December can be an active month for tornadoes, just look to 2021

AccuWeather forecasters warn that even though severe weather is far less frequent in December than in the springtime, there have been several notable outbreaks in the recent past during the final month of the year. December marks the first month of meteorological winter across the Northern Hemisphere, and people are...
California under state of emergency as ‘bomb cyclone’ leaves child dead and 185,000 in blackout

California has been plunged into a state of emergency after a powerful bomb cyclone barreled into the west coast, leaving a small child dead and 185,000 homes without power.The deadly storm slammed into the California coastline on Wednesday night, bringing with it heavy rain, hurricane-force winds and flooding in what officials are describing as one of the “most impactful” storms the region has endured in years.“We anticipate this may be the most challenging and impactful series of storms to touch down in California in the last five years,” California Director of Emergency Services Nancy Ward said.“If the storm materialises...
