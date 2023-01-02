Read full article on original website
Spurs Trade of Josh Richardson to Mavs? What's San Antonio Get?
Follow along with our Inside the Spurs NBA news tracker as we provide daily updates from the biggest headlines around the league
Luka Doncic, former Mavs teammate named NBA's Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively
DALLAS — As Mavericks guard Luka Doncic continues his historic stretch of basketball, one of his former Dallas teammates is putting together a strong week of play right alongside him. The NBA announced Monday that Doncic was named Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Dec....
Rockets vs. Mavericks Takeaways: Luka Doncic's Free-Throws, Lack Of Turnovers, Solid Defense
The Houston Rockets gave up 29 second-half points to Luka Doncic, but the box score does not give a genuine assessment of Monday night's loss to the Mavericks.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview
Lakers: OUT Davis (foot) ; DTD James, Walker IV (lower body) Hornets: OUT Martin (knee), Smith Jr (ankle), Oubre Jr. (hand) The Hornets come into the new year sitting at 10-27 and ready to dial things up. Charlotte has an opportunity to sweep Lakers in the season series after a win 10 days ago in Los Angeles, something the Hornets have not done since the 2016-17 season. With Kelly Oubre- the most consistent and prevalent scoring option the Charlotte has had this season-nursing a hand injury, the Hornets will need to further rely on star guard LaMelo Ball to lead the team to the sweep.
NBA Power Rankings, Week 12: Nets start 2023 on top as Pelicans, Warriors surge
Happy New Year! As we tip off the first week of 2023, there have been some shake-ups in the Week 12 NBA Power Rankings. While the Brooklyn Nets remain on top to start 2023, the New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, and Washington Wizards have all moved up in the rankings, and the Atlanta Hawks have taken a nosedive. Let’s take a closer look at how these teams have performed in the past week and how they stack up against the rest of the league. As for the other teams? Well, let’s find out as we rank all 30 teams for the first time in 2023!
NBA Odds: Rockets vs. Pelicans prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/4/2023
The Houston Rockets (10-27) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (23-14) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 8:10 ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Pelicans prediction and pick. Houston has dropped four straight games to cement them in last place in the Western Conference. The Rockets...
Denied! Christian Wood's 5 Blocks Help Mavs Secure Road Win Over Rockets
The Dallas Mavericks took on the Houston Rockets for the final time this season on Monday night at Toyota Center in hopes of extending their six-game win streak. After falling behind by as many as 18 points, Luka Doncic and the Mavs made it a close one down the stretch.
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics Maintain Top Spot, Nets Continue to Rise
A look at every team heading into the first week of 2023.
Knicks aim to exact revenge in rematch vs. Spurs
The New York Knicks likely will look like a much different team when they host the San Antonio Spurs on
Luka Doncic shares Mavs’ secret behind 7-game winning streak
Just three weeks ago the Dallas Mavericks were in the middle of the Western Conference standings with an average 15-16 record. They looked nowhere near the contenders everyone though they would be. But now, Luka Doncic and co. are Top 4 in the West and riding an incredible seven-game winning streak.
