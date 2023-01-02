Navajo Nation reports 152 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths over 7-day span

FARMINGTON – The Navajo Department of Health and other agencies on Friday reported 152 new COVID-19 cases on the Navajo Nation and two new deaths over a period spanning Dec. 22 and Dec. 28.

The number of deaths reported on the tribal lands since the pandemic began reached 1,991, the Office of the President and Vice President reported on Dec. 29.

The update brings the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded since March of 2020 to 80,144, including 11 cases in which reporting was delayed. The tribe also reported that 650,528 COVID-19 tests have been administered.

Tribal leaders noted the prevalence of several viral infections that affect the respiratory system and urged caution.

“According to our health care professionals, cases of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus continue to be of great concern across the country,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. “With the mask requirement in place here on the Navajo Nation, our health experts recognize that our protocols continue to lessen the spread of these viruses and to save lives.”

The news release reminded people that health care facilities on the Navajo Nation continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines by appointment.

“If you are sick or have symptoms, our health experts urge you to remain home and isolate to prevent further spread of any potential viruses,” said Vice President Myron Lizer. “As we bring in the New Year, please be safe and continue to pray for your loved ones, our frontline warriors, and all of our military men and women around the world.”

The figured in the report were compiled by the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service.

For more information, including prevention tips, go to the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19.

People can also call (928) 871-7014 for COVID-19 related questions and information.