SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The second story of a southeast side home is damaged and the San Antonio Fire Department is now investigating. Firefighters were called around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, and they were met by smoke and flames coming from the second floor. SAFD says it was a challenge to access the fire once inside because of the layout of the home.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO