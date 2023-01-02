ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Water heater sparks small fire at Northeast Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - A water heater caused a small fire at a Northeast Side apartment complex. The fire started just after 2 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex off Northeast Parkway near Harry Wurzbach Road. Firefighters said an overheated water heater sparked a small fire and the flame got into...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man runs into nearby bar for help after being shot on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a gunman involved in a shooting on the South Side. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday along Roosevelt Avenue near Southeast Military Drive. Police said the victim had been shot and ran into a nearby bar to get some help. He...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

SAFD: Southeast side home is damaged after morning fire

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The second story of a southeast side home is damaged and the San Antonio Fire Department is now investigating. Firefighters were called around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, and they were met by smoke and flames coming from the second floor. SAFD says it was a challenge to access the fire once inside because of the layout of the home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Driver extracted from vehicle after crash on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital following a crash on a Northeast Side highway late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel Road. According to police, the male driver was traveling at...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Massive fire destroys Northeast Side home

WINDCREST, Texas - Officials are investigating a fire that destroyed a Northeast Side home early Tuesday morning. The fire started just before 3 a.m. at a home off Faircrest Drive near Midcrown Drive. Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from the home. Several other fire crews were called to...
WINDCREST, TX
KTSA

Body found on side of road in Atascosa County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body that was found on side of a road. Deputies were called to the scene near Tessman and Live Oak Street, just outside of northern city limits of Pleasanton, Tuesday night. The...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Boy burns 85% of body during cooking oil accident on Christmas Eve

SAN ANTONIO - An 8th grade student was hospitalized in the Pediatric ICU at University Health System after he was accidentally burned by hot cooking oil in his family kitchen on Christmas Eve. Marcus Rutledge suffered a Christmas Eve tragedy when grease oil spilled on him burning just about 85%...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAPD: One man dead after shooting near downtown

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead and no one in custody after a Tuesday-evening shooting just north of downtown, San Antonio authorities say. According to officials with the San Antonio Police Department, officers arrived to the 800 block of Euclid and found an unidentified man in a vehicle dead from multiple gunshot wounds. It's unknown if there were any other passengers in the car during the gunfire.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

