KSAT 12
Man taken to hospital in critical condition following ‘dangerous’ fire at far North Side home, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters rescued a man who was unconscious inside a burning home in the Encino Park area on the far North Side. SAFD Chief Charles Hood said the fire was reported just before noon on Wednesday in the 2100 block of Oak Bend, near Highway 281 and Encino Rio.
KSAT 12
Large fire destroys home on Southeast Side, at least one person displaced, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A home on the Southeast Side was leveled and destroyed by a large fire Wednesday afternoon, leaving at least one person displaced, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire happened around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Denver Boulevard, near South Mittiman...
Fire destroys home; firefighter taken to hospital with sprained ankle
SAN ANTONIO — A house partially collapsed after a fire on the city's east side, San Antonio Fire Department Public Information Officer Joe Arrington said. The fire broke out around 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1200 block of Denver Boulevard. Arrington said the flames reached anywhere from 15...
news4sanantonio.com
Water heater sparks small fire at Northeast Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - A water heater caused a small fire at a Northeast Side apartment complex. The fire started just after 2 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex off Northeast Parkway near Harry Wurzbach Road. Firefighters said an overheated water heater sparked a small fire and the flame got into...
news4sanantonio.com
Man runs into nearby bar for help after being shot on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a gunman involved in a shooting on the South Side. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday along Roosevelt Avenue near Southeast Military Drive. Police said the victim had been shot and ran into a nearby bar to get some help. He...
KSAT 12
Fire at Southeast Side home damages second-story, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A fire at a home on the city’s Southeast Side damaged the second story of a house and is now currently under investigation, the San Antonio Fire Department said Tuesday. A neighbor called 911 just before 9 a.m. to report the fire at the home...
KTSA
SAFD: Southeast side home is damaged after morning fire
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The second story of a southeast side home is damaged and the San Antonio Fire Department is now investigating. Firefighters were called around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, and they were met by smoke and flames coming from the second floor. SAFD says it was a challenge to access the fire once inside because of the layout of the home.
KSAT 12
Driver extracted from vehicle after crash on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital following a crash on a Northeast Side highway late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel Road. According to police, the male driver was traveling at...
news4sanantonio.com
Massive fire destroys Northeast Side home
WINDCREST, Texas - Officials are investigating a fire that destroyed a Northeast Side home early Tuesday morning. The fire started just before 3 a.m. at a home off Faircrest Drive near Midcrown Drive. Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from the home. Several other fire crews were called to...
KSAT 12
Robbery appears to be motive behind shooting outside South Side bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Robbery appears to be the motive behind a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning outside a South side bar. It left a 33-year-old man in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, according to San Antonio police. Officers at the scene in the 3400 block of Roosevelt...
San Antonio police officer put on leave after firing at suspect in car theft case
The same officer, Miguel Leal, also received a 45-day suspension last spring for failing to report two incidents that occurred on one of his shifts.
KTSA
Body found on side of road in Atascosa County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body that was found on side of a road. Deputies were called to the scene near Tessman and Live Oak Street, just outside of northern city limits of Pleasanton, Tuesday night. The...
news4sanantonio.com
Police searching for driver who struck man and took off in Northeast Side hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being hit at an intersection at a Northeast Side crosswalk. The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday off Thousand Oaks Drive and Perrin Beitel. Witnesses told police that a white truck or car hit the man at the crosswalk and then...
news4sanantonio.com
Police investigate after man was fatally shot multiple times near downtown
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating a shooting after a man was fatally shot multiple times near downtown. Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Euclid Avenue at around 7:36 p.m. for reports of a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered a man in his late 30...
KSAT 12
Two men killed in NW Side crash identified; Sisters of passenger says they are ‘heartbroken’
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of two men who died a high-speed crash on the Northwest Side. The victims were identified as Justin Tello, 19, and Armando Lerma, 25. San Antonio police said the crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. on...
KSAT 12
North Side family suspects celebratory gunfire caused bullet to go through home’s roof
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A stray bullet pierced a home’s roof before getting stuck in the living room ceiling, and the family who lives there believes it was due to celebratory gunfire by someone ringing in the new year. “Shooting in the air because they want to celebrate...
KENS 5
Search underway for gunman who shot man during robbery
It happened in south San Antonio. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
news4sanantonio.com
Boy burns 85% of body during cooking oil accident on Christmas Eve
SAN ANTONIO - An 8th grade student was hospitalized in the Pediatric ICU at University Health System after he was accidentally burned by hot cooking oil in his family kitchen on Christmas Eve. Marcus Rutledge suffered a Christmas Eve tragedy when grease oil spilled on him burning just about 85%...
SAPD: One man dead after shooting near downtown
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead and no one in custody after a Tuesday-evening shooting just north of downtown, San Antonio authorities say. According to officials with the San Antonio Police Department, officers arrived to the 800 block of Euclid and found an unidentified man in a vehicle dead from multiple gunshot wounds. It's unknown if there were any other passengers in the car during the gunfire.
foxsanantonio.com
Man hospitalized after being pinned inside vehicle following rollover accident
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after a rollover accident on the Northwest Side. The accident happened just before 3 a.m. Monday on North Loop 1604 East and Interstate 10. Police said when they arrived, they found the man pinned inside the vehicle. Firefighters were able to pull the man from the vehicle.
