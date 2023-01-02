ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter reacts to Ron Rivera's rough Sunday

By Bryan Manning
 2 days ago
When Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera decided to bench quarterback Taylor Heinicke in favor of Carson Wentz last week, he knew there would be a backlash if it failed.

Rivera entered Sunday’s game against the Browns knowing it could backfire, but even he had no idea it would go as miserably as it did for Wentz and the Commanders.

Wentz threw two interceptions in his first six passing attempts. At one point, he had as many completions to Cleveland players as he did his teammates. Yet, because the game stayed close in the first half and Wentz led the Commanders to one scoring drive, he stuck with Wentz.

After the game, Rivera was asked who would play quarterback in Week 18 if the Commanders were eliminated Sunday. Rivera appeared not to know Washington could be eliminated Sunday.

Here are just some of Twitter’s reactions to Rivera’s rough Sunday.

