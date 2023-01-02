ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preview: Boston Celtics (26-11) at Thunder (15-21) Game #38 1/3/23

Boston Celtics (26-11) at Oklahoma City Thunder (15-21) 8:00 PM ET. The Celtics continue their road trip as they visit the Thunder in Oklahoma City. This is the second and final game between these two teams. The Celtics won the first meeting 126-122 in Boston on November 14. The Celtics won the series 2-0 last season, winning both at home and on the road. The Celtics are 15-14 against the Thunder in the OKC era.
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop (illness) out again on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop (illness) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Bates-Diop continues to deal with an illness and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with the Knicks. His next chance to play will come against the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Bates-Diop...
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard Ruled OUT vs. Miami Heat

The LA Clippers are back home to host the Miami Heat, but they will be without star forward Kawhi Leonard. After being downgraded to questionable with a non-covid related illness, Leonard was ruled out around two hours before game time. The Clippers will now go into a battle with Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat without their best player.
