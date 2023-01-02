ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What happened to that Commanders 'spark?'

By Ivan Lambert
 3 days ago
The Washington Commanders today started a different quarterback because head coach Ron Rivera said this week the team needed “a spark.”

They needed a spark at halftime is what they needed. Because that third quarter was horrible, abysmal, pathetic. The final quarter was one of fans leaving, the clock ticking and the Commanders losing 24-10.

The Commanders exited the halftime locker room leading 7-3, yet, promptly produced numbers that should leave any diehard fan frustrated and irritable. Three plays for -2 yards, followed by six plays for 20 yards, nine plays for 50 yards and a field goal, eight plays for 35 yards and an interception, four plays for 0 yards and one play for five yards.

Consequently, in the second half, the Commanders offense in 31 offensive snaps produced 108 yards or 3.48 yards per snap. In addition, seeing it is a team game, the defense managed to have the Browns outscore the Commanders 21-3 after the halftime coach’s speech. And yes, I have understood for 40 years the best defense is a good offense and vice versa.

Need a spark, huh? The Giants sure came ready to play today, whipping up on the Colts 38-10. “But it is the Colts,” you say. Does anyone following this Washington team closely believe that they would have defeated the Colts today 38-10? Of course not. Washington has shown they would have shown up and done whatever was necessary to keep the opposition in the game and lose the game.

That spark? The Lions absolutely crushed the Bears 41-10. Getting the picture here? Two other NFC teams seeking the playoffs, the Lions and Giants, generated their own “spark” all week in preparation and came ready to tear off the heads of their opposition this week. They played with an urgency. Where was the urgency for the Washington Commanders Sunday?

From where was the spark to come? The Commanders played like they were waiting for Carson Wentz or someone else to provide a spark. Did you notice the lack of intensity in the third quarter on those two Browns touchdown drives?

There was no Wilber Marshall or Dexter Manley wearing burgundy and gold Sunday, that’s for sure. Now those guys played with intensity, a spark.

