Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Returns Home After New Year Break, Finds Bullet Holes in their Home; One Bullet Hit the RefrigeratorBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Looking for Japanese Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Why gas prices jumped, where to find lowest in NE Ohio
The average price for gas in Northeast Ohio is 30 cents higher than last week at $3.232 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Perkins Township officers shoot man; Ohio BCI, Lorain Police investigating
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Perkins Township Police officers responding to a "call for service" Tuesday at an apartment complex in Perkins Township shot a man "as a result of interactions" with him, according to the Perkins Township Board of Trustees. Township officials released very few details about the shooting...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio 1st responders remind citizens about app that helps save lives
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Sudden cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death in adults in the U.S. First responders say the more people who are trained in CPR, the better chances victims have at survival. But there’s technology that’s helping save lives. The Pulsepoint app sends...
Ohio crash closes U.S. Route, powerlines across road
UPDATE: U.S. Route 250 is open in both directions. A crash in Ohio has closed U.S. Route 250 in both directions. The crash happened at Deersville Road and powerlines are currently across the roadway. DOT anticipates the road to be closed for several hours. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route. According to Ohio […]
WTAP
Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In the wake of December’s winter storm, the Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues. The Highway Patrol advises drivers winterize their vehicles and keep a winter car kit on hand. They also said it’s important that people adjust their driving in response to the weather. In winter, this can mean driving more slowly, increasing following distances, and keeping a careful lookout for ice, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses. The Highway Patrol also said drivers need to make sure their car batteries are in working order and that their tires have enough tread.
wktn.com
Motorists Reminded About Ohio’s Move Over Law
The Ohio Department of Transportation used the start of a new year to remind motorists about Ohio’s Move Over law. Drivers are required to move over and slow down for all roadside workers. Last year, workers, equipment or vehicles were hit a total of 135 times. You can learn...
cleveland19.com
Record high call volume for dozens of NEO fire departments in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many Northeast Ohio fire departments have reported record high calls in 2022, leaving many understaffed departments busier than ever. Several departments took to social media to share numbers and thank supporting departments for their help over the past year. Here are some of the departments reporting...
11 people killed on Ohio roads this New Year’s
During the four-day reporting period -- from midnight Friday, December 30, until 11:59 p.m. Monday, January 2 -- 11 people were killed in nine fatal crashes.
“Most Haunted Road In Ohio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass Alone Or At Night
Ohio is known for its haunted houses, cemeteries, and other spooky locations, but did you know that the Buckeye State is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the country? Here are five of the most infamous haunted roads in Ohio:
WLWT 5
Reports of an explosion at a Kroger Fuel Center in Mount Orab
MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — Reports of an explosion at a Kroger Fuel Center in Mount Orab. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Kim Bixler sent WLWT News 5 this photo through our...
Times Gazette
Gas prices reverse recent trend
Gas prices have finally stopped a sustained fall and climbed in price as the national gas price average went up by 13 cents compared to one week ago, according to an American Automobile Association (AAA) news release and statistics. The AAA news release said the rise in price was caused...
WSYX ABC6
Police investigating if escapee is responsible for Ohio electric substation shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An escaped inmate from Twin Valley Behavioral Health on Broad Street is back in custody after his arrest late Sunday in West Virginia. The intense search for Jacob Davidson is over, but the capture may be just the beginning of a twisted and dangerous case for investigators.
Niles woman sentenced for crash that injured passenger
A judge sentenced a Niles woman for a Christmas Day crash that left a passenger with severe injuries in 2021.
WFMJ.com
Minimum wage for tipped, non-tipped employees rises in Ohio
Some Ohio workers are getting a boost in their pay as the state's minimum wage rose for the new year. Non-tipped employees will now make $10.10 per hour, an 80-cent increase over 2022. Tipped employees will also get a bump in pay by 40 cents. Their minimum wage is now...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio
If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
Mount Vernon News
Historic glass making company in Mount Vernon has closed its doors after 132 years in business
After 132 years of serving Knox County's glass needs, Strang Glass has closed. This family-owned business's storied history goes back to Lafe Strang, great-grandfather to current owner Jeff Ulery. The business started as something other than a glass manufacturer. When Strang left Fredricktown in 1889 and moved to Mount Vernon,...
WTAP
Eight Washington Co. fire departments get M.A.R.C.S. grants, receive roughly $74 thousand amongst them
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal announced recipients of this year’s M.A.R.C.S. Grants. With eight of the 325 fire departments selected being from Washington county. “This is a highly-competitive selection process, so our emphasis has been on growing the MARCS...
WKYC
‘I was caught off guard’: Ohio man shares heart attack experience to help others keep heart health in mind
COLUMBUS, Ohio — "I thought I was pretty healthy actually. This was quite a surprise." For Jeffrey Goodman, 55, that surprise was a heart attack. “I wasn't doing anything strenuous,” he said. Over the summer he was mowing his lawn on a ride-on mower when felt chest pain...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
DeWine signs bill prohibiting Ohioans from using phones, other devices while driving
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine signed a piece of legislation on Tuesday that, in part, will make distracted driving a primary offense in Ohio. Senate Bill 288 will allow people to be stopped by police solely for holding or using a cellphone while driving. It specifically will prohibit drivers from “using, holding, or physically supporting” a cellphone.
Comments / 0