Old Guy mumbling
2d ago
McCarthy is such a weakling he has no ability to be the ring master of this circus. Although Kevin doesn't deserve kindness, putting him out of his misery before his caucas further humiliates him is the best way out. He caved to Trump, is scared of the MAGA portion of the GOP and has never been an effective leader.
Cinda Rapp
2d ago
He has no moral core from the way he acts. He’s sold out to the crazies. Republicans cannot move on with him. Surely out of hundreds of Republicans, they can find someone worthy of the job. No McCarthy!
LockHimUp
2d ago
McCarthy becoming a speaker is like Santos becoming the representative, full of disgrace.
