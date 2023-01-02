Pipestone City Council members during their Dec. 19 meeting authorized Bolton & Menk to prepare plans and specifications for a proposed 2023 street and utility project. The proposed work includes Main Street East from Second Avenue Southeast to Eighth Avenue Southeast, Second Street Southeast from Second Avenue Southeast to Fourth Avenue Southeast, Third Avenue Southeast from Main Street East to Second Street Southeast, Fourth Avenue Southeast from Main Street East to Second Street Southeast, Fifth Avenue Southeast from Main Street East to Second Street Southeast, Sixth Avenue Southeast from Main Street East to Third Street Southeast, and Seventh Avenue Southwest from Second Street Southwest to Third Street Southwest. It encompasses about 14 blocks, which City Engineer Travis Winter said were some of the original blocks of the city, and is estimated to cost $7,732,760.

