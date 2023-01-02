Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Looking at snow conditions in Lake, Moody Counties
LAKE & MOODY COUNTIES, S.D. (KELO) — Parts of the region are dealing with heavy winter weather once again, this time dumping inches, if not feet of snow in some areas. It’s making it tough for plows to clear the roads with the low visibility prompting widespread no-travel advisories and road closures.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls truck stops filled with stuck semis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With I-90 and I-29 both closed early Tuesday starting at Sioux Falls, truck stops all over town were filled with Truck Drivers waiting out the storm. But finding a safe place to park or even just getting off the interstate safely was a challenge...
Hey Sioux Falls, Here’s When the Plows Are Coming
The major Snow Job, Mother Nature has dumped on the Sioux Empire over the past 48 hours has many Sioux Falls residents asking one question, where's the plow?. The answer is, it's coming soon. Sioux Falls street crews continue to work around the clock clearing emergency and secondary routes in...
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at snow numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t finished yet. We could see another inch or two before the day is over. Mitchell saw just over 17 inches of snow. This beat out the last record of 6 inches set in 1949. This also beat the highest one day snowfall record of 16 inches from 1907 and 1910. This system also broke the single day precipitation record of just under 3 quarters of an inch in 1949, with a little over an inch.
pipestonestar.com
Plans to be developed for 2023 street and utility project
Pipestone City Council members during their Dec. 19 meeting authorized Bolton & Menk to prepare plans and specifications for a proposed 2023 street and utility project. The proposed work includes Main Street East from Second Avenue Southeast to Eighth Avenue Southeast, Second Street Southeast from Second Avenue Southeast to Fourth Avenue Southeast, Third Avenue Southeast from Main Street East to Second Street Southeast, Fourth Avenue Southeast from Main Street East to Second Street Southeast, Fifth Avenue Southeast from Main Street East to Second Street Southeast, Sixth Avenue Southeast from Main Street East to Third Street Southeast, and Seventh Avenue Southwest from Second Street Southwest to Third Street Southwest. It encompasses about 14 blocks, which City Engineer Travis Winter said were some of the original blocks of the city, and is estimated to cost $7,732,760.
KELOLAND TV
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
siouxlandnews.com
Parts of I-29, I-90 in South Dakota closed
PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota DOT says that I-90 has been closed from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395) and I-29 has been closed from the I-29/I-90 Interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings (exit 132) as of 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. The closure is due to...
nwestiowa.com
Countryside Body Shop changes owners, name
SIOUX CENTER—Three rural Sioux Center businesses have gained new ownership as of Jan. 1. Arlin and Janene Van Gorp sold their businesses — Countryside Body Shop, Countryside Signs and A & J Self Storage — to Sioux County natives Joel and Allison De Weerd. Countryside Body Shop’s...
kelo.com
Rescuing the rescuers in Moody County
FLANDREAU, S.D, (KELO.com) — Rescuers became the ones needing to be rescued this morning in Moody County. Sheriff Troy Wellman says three highway patrol units were stuck on Interstate 29 attempting to rescue motorists. He says the South Dakota DOT is getting to those troopers. A Moody County deputy, also trying to rescue, became stuck as well. A local farmer is working on reaching him. Sheriff Wellman says until conditions improve, they will be going out for stranded motorists only if it’s a medical emergency.
KELOLAND TV
Digging out; death investigation; garage fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, it’s Wednesday, Jan. 4. Here’s the latest in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go. Residents tried to stay ahead of the big snowfall by clearing sidewalks and driveways of snow. Plow drivers are working around the clock to...
pipestonestar.com
Death notice for Leo Leslie
Leo Leslie, 87, Garretson, S.D., formerly of Jasper, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at the Riverview Healthcare Center in Flandreau. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 7 at 10:30 a.m. at Jasper Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jasper. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
KELOLAND TV
No school in Sioux Falls Wednesday due to snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday marks day two of a major winter storm in southern and eastern KELOLAND. Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain at times continues to move north into southeastern KELOLAND. More than 12 inches of snow was reported in Sioux Falls by mid-afternoon. Due to...
kelo.com
Sioux Falls Regional Airport extends closure
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Regional Airport announced in a Facebook post that they are extending their closure through 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The airport says crews are on hand and will be working through the night to reopen by tomorrow. You’re encouraged to check...
pipestonestar.com
Keith Gary Pritchett
Keith Gary Pritchett, 86, Pipestone died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 at the Pipestone County Hospice House in Pipestone. Visitation was held Friday, Dec. 30 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Faith Community Church in Pipestone. Funeral services were held Saturday, Dec. 31 at 10:30 a.m. at Faith Community Church...
pipestonestar.com
School board declares vacancy
Pipestone Area Schools (PAS) School Board members declared a vacancy on the board during their Dec. 19 meeting at the request of Lance Oye. Superintendent Kevin Enerson said Oye had an accident and severely injured his leg. In a letter to Enerson, Oye said he was requesting a temporary leave of absence from the school board due to the anticipated length of his rehabilitation. Enerson said Oye thought his rehabilitation might take three or four months.
pipestonestar.com
Church Directory for the Week of Jan. 4-12, 2023
Ruthton Country Church, Full Gospel-Non-denominational church; Pastor Frank Vanderbush, 507-658-3917. Sundays: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning Worship service. Bible Studies Sundays at 9 a.m. Find us at countrychurch.co on Facebook and Youtube @ Country Church of Ruthton for online messages and events. St. Leo Catholic Church, Msgr. Gerald Kosse, 415 South...
ktwb.com
Warnings now posted for the first winter storm of 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter storm warnings have now been issued for portions of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The warning, which includes Sioux Falls. beings at noon on Monday and extends until 6:00 Tuesday evening. Just a few miles north of Sioux Falls, the winter storm warnings begin at 6:00 Monday morning. Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 5 to 14 inches around Sioux Falls, and 10 to 18 inches in other parts of the listening area. The heaviest snowfall, 1 to 2 inches per hour, is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
KELOLAND TV
Tuesday’s storm through pictures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s been a crazy day packed full of snow pictures. This car is buried in southwest Sioux Falls. A familiar sight all around eastern KELOLAND. Nobody is going to be sitting outside on this deck enjoying a beverage anytime soon. Here’s one from Avera McKennan Hospital. Someone will probably need to check in and see the doctor with a sore back after they shovel this clean.
wnax.com
Major Winter Storm to Impact Northern Plains
A strong winter storm will impact much of the region through midweek. Andrew Kalin at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls says snow and ice will spread from west to east through the day….. Kalin says there will be a line between rain, freezing rain and snow…..
kelo.com
Winter storm warning extended; travel to be difficult or impossible
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO.com) — The first winter storm of 2023 is upon us. No travel advisories have been posted south and west of Sioux Falls. The Sioux Falls National Weather service says travel will be hazardous today and in some areas impossible. Mayor Paul TenHaken has asked Sioux Falls residents to avoid driving in the city today if they can. People are encouraged to call ahead if they do need to travel, and check sd511.org for the most recent road reports. The winter storm warning has now been extended until six o’clock Wednesday morning.
