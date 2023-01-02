ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
beefmagazine.com

Farm Progress America, January 2, 2023

Max Armstrong reports on an annual report looking at pesticide residues of foods for 2021 from USDA. The testing program tested more than 10,000 samples more than 90% were fresh and processed fruits and vegetables. The program also looked at corn for grain and butter and over 99% of samples tested had residues below tolerances established by EPA. Max notes that out of 10,000 samples collected just 54 showed presumptive tolerance violations.
agupdate.com

FSA tailors programs to meet the needs of ranchers

During times when ranchers face difficult circumstances, the Farm Service Agency (FSA) works to be flexible in their programs and offerings to be of the highest service, according to FSA Director Zach Ducheneaux. Being nimble enough to meet producers where they are is critical during a time when a number...
Digital Trends

Amazon starts drone delivery trials in California and Texas

Amazon has launched drone delivery trials in a couple of new locations in California and Texas. David Carbon, vice president of Prime Air Amazon, announced the development on LinkedIn. His post included a photo (below) showing one of its drones carrying a small box on the end of a tether.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Agriculture Online

AcreTrader offers investors easy entry to purchase and own farms

For decades buying a farm involved searching for one that was for sale, driving there to see it, interviewing the tenant and other farmers in the area, researching USDA records, scraping together sufficient capital, and possibly securing partners or a loan. No more. AcreTrader now makes it possible to sit...
OREGON STATE
nationalhogfarmer.com

This Week in Agribusiness, Dec. 31, 2022

Max broadcasts from the Case IH headquarters Experience Center, celebrating 100 years of the Farmall brand. Max visits with Kurt Coffey, vice president North America, and Joe Miller, director of marketing, Case IH. They talk about what the tractors and industry mean to them, as well as those who continue to make the company successful.
WISCONSIN STATE
Agriculture Online

Unlocking the secrets in your soil

Hungry pests and devastating diseases lurking in the soil cost corn and soybean producers billions of dollars annually. Whether it’s soybean cyst nematode (SCN), sudden death syndrome (SDS), or corn rootworms, the decision to protect a crop can be expensive. Because Paul Sittig isn’t usually concerned about SDS, he...
ILLINOIS STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Walmart Drone Delivery Begins in Several U.S. States

The delivery method is planned to be rolled out on a wider basis in the coming months. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, ABC15.com, and FoxBusiness.com.
Salon

Looking ahead: Top food and agriculture stories for 2023

Every year at FoodPrint we look back on the big events in the world of food and agriculture and try to predict what might happen in the year ahead. This past year was an eventful and turbulent one, with soaring inflation, war in Ukraine and continued climate mayhem, none of which makes guessing what might come next any easier. Many of our predictions are bleak, about bad situations probably becoming worse. How we as a nation respond is where the variables lie: there's a great need for change, change that large institutions will likely fight. But we maintain a sliver of hope that these dire situations could be the wakeup call policymakers and corporations need as we head into 2023.
ARIZONA STATE
News Talk KIT

AFBF Dairy Reform Priorities and Taylor Confirmed as USDA Negotiator

**A new report from the American Farm Bureau lays out priorities, principles, and recommendations for reforming dairy policy. A Farm Bureau Working Group explored options for strengthening the dairy industry through the 2023 Farm Bill and modernizing the current Federal Milk Marketing Order. Some of the priorities include returning the...
agupdate.com

Pork, beef industries will face challenges in new year

Normally after a lengthy run of higher prices, hog producers will begin thinking of expansion. But that’s not the case at the moment, and that outlook will likely continue into 2023. “Current levels of risk, uncertainty, and input costs have producers pulling back, in spite of relatively strong hog...
Recycling Today

Scrap tire generation outpaces consumption

Scrap tire generation continues to outpace end market development. According to the Washington-based U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association’s (USTMA’s) "2021 Scrap Tire Management Report," which was published Oct. 25, end markets consumed 71 percent of annually generated scrap tires in 2021, compared with 76 percent in 2019 when the USTMA released a similar report.
TEXAS STATE
money.com

Highest Paying Jobs In California

Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. California is home to many large corporations and small businesses and is a hub for innovation and technology. This results in a diverse labor market that includes a wide range of industries and occupations.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy