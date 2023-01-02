Read full article on original website
January 2, 2023
Max Armstrong reports on an annual report looking at pesticide residues of foods for 2021 from USDA. The testing program tested more than 10,000 samples more than 90% were fresh and processed fruits and vegetables. The program also looked at corn for grain and butter and over 99% of samples tested had residues below tolerances established by EPA. Max notes that out of 10,000 samples collected just 54 showed presumptive tolerance violations.
During times when ranchers face difficult circumstances, the Farm Service Agency (FSA) works to be flexible in their programs and offerings to be of the highest service, according to FSA Director Zach Ducheneaux. Being nimble enough to meet producers where they are is critical during a time when a number...
Amazon has launched drone delivery trials in a couple of new locations in California and Texas. David Carbon, vice president of Prime Air Amazon, announced the development on LinkedIn. His post included a photo (below) showing one of its drones carrying a small box on the end of a tether.
For decades buying a farm involved searching for one that was for sale, driving there to see it, interviewing the tenant and other farmers in the area, researching USDA records, scraping together sufficient capital, and possibly securing partners or a loan. No more. AcreTrader now makes it possible to sit...
Max broadcasts from the Case IH headquarters Experience Center, celebrating 100 years of the Farmall brand. Max visits with Kurt Coffey, vice president North America, and Joe Miller, director of marketing, Case IH. They talk about what the tractors and industry mean to them, as well as those who continue to make the company successful.
Hungry pests and devastating diseases lurking in the soil cost corn and soybean producers billions of dollars annually. Whether it’s soybean cyst nematode (SCN), sudden death syndrome (SDS), or corn rootworms, the decision to protect a crop can be expensive. Because Paul Sittig isn’t usually concerned about SDS, he...
The delivery method is planned to be rolled out on a wider basis in the coming months. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, ABC15.com, and FoxBusiness.com.
Every year at FoodPrint we look back on the big events in the world of food and agriculture and try to predict what might happen in the year ahead. This past year was an eventful and turbulent one, with soaring inflation, war in Ukraine and continued climate mayhem, none of which makes guessing what might come next any easier. Many of our predictions are bleak, about bad situations probably becoming worse. How we as a nation respond is where the variables lie: there's a great need for change, change that large institutions will likely fight. But we maintain a sliver of hope that these dire situations could be the wakeup call policymakers and corporations need as we head into 2023.
**A new report from the American Farm Bureau lays out priorities, principles, and recommendations for reforming dairy policy. A Farm Bureau Working Group explored options for strengthening the dairy industry through the 2023 Farm Bill and modernizing the current Federal Milk Marketing Order. Some of the priorities include returning the...
Normally after a lengthy run of higher prices, hog producers will begin thinking of expansion. But that’s not the case at the moment, and that outlook will likely continue into 2023. “Current levels of risk, uncertainty, and input costs have producers pulling back, in spite of relatively strong hog...
Earlier this year, Walmart announced the expansion of its already-in-place drone delivery service. It's called DroneUp and the service was launched in three states (Arkansas, Utah, and Virginia) and now three additional states (Arizona, Florida, and Texas) have been added (source).
Scrap tire generation continues to outpace end market development. According to the Washington-based U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association’s (USTMA’s) "2021 Scrap Tire Management Report," which was published Oct. 25, end markets consumed 71 percent of annually generated scrap tires in 2021, compared with 76 percent in 2019 when the USTMA released a similar report.
