Kait 8
Jan. 3: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Rain continues to move out this morning after a night of very heavy rain. Dry weather moves in by Tuesday afternoon and dry weather continues for the rest of the week. Temperatures today will...
Kait 8
SEVERE WEATHER ALERT: Tornadoes, flooding possible with storm
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a foggy Monday morning, the Region 8 StormTEAM wants to make sure you’re prepared for the potential of severe weather. Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry says the threat of severe weather increased overnight. Our area woke up to temperatures in the 60s with fog and drizzle...
Kait 8
Residents evacuated following flooding rains
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A day and night of thunderstorms dumping heavy rain across Region 8 sent several people running for higher ground. Law enforcement agencies across the area Monday night reported flooded streets and homes. One of the hardest hit areas was Clay County, where the sheriff’s office...
Kait 8
Paragould residents affected by flood waters
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in Paragould are cleaning up after flood waters damaged several homes on Monday night. The flooding got so bad that rescues were made by boat on some streets. Andrew and his family were at home when water started coming up his house in Paragould. Jones...
Kait 8
A local favorite returns to Blytheville
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Kream Kastle is open again in Blytheville. The restaurant was shut down 10 months ago due to a fire. During that time the owner, Suzanne Wallace said she felt the support from the community. Kream Kastle has been a part of the Blytheville community for over...
Kait 8
40 rescued from West Memphis apartment complex as heavy rain flooded Crittenden County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 40 residents of Riverbend Apartments in West Memphis had to be rescued from flood waters in the wake of heavy rains on Tuesday morning. Now all residents of the 92-unit complex must evacuate until cleanup crews restore the property to livable conditions. The First Alert Weather...
Kait 8
Clean up underway after flood waters rush into Clay Co. homes, wash out roads
PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday night, many across Northeast Arkansas saw heavy rain and winds. With precipitation rates being so high, it led to some places flooding. Homes and businesses were flooded in Piggott after a ditch topped its banks, leaving dozens trapped inside their homes and vehicles. Some could not escape. Leading volunteers and first responders to spring into action.
Kait 8
Downtown house fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A house fire broke out around 8 p.m. in downtown Jonesboro on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The fire is located at around the 300 block of Woodrow and firefighters are on the scene. No injuries have been reported.
Kait 8
Crews battle house fire on first day of 2023
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The Osceola Fire Department started their New Year off with flames. Officials said a fire occurred just before midnight on Sunday, Jan. 1 at a home on Barham Street. Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly, but the house took heavy damage. No injuries...
Kait 8
Two people rescued from submerged truck
GREENE Co. (KAIT) – Two people were rescued from a Greene County slough after the truck they were in became submerged. At 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, rescue crews from Greene and Craighead Counties were called to the area of Hyde and Lawrence Roads after the truck began taking on water.
Kait 8
City conserving water following flooding
KEISER, Ark. (KAIT) - The heavy overnight rains in the city of Keiser flooded the sewer system with water. As a result, the lagoon pump is completely underwater and it is taking several hours to pump out the water. A social media post from the City of Keiser is asking...
Kait 8
St. Bernards welcomes first baby of 2023
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - “Baby New Year” is a term used to symbolize the “birth” of the next year, but for some, the term is more literal. On Sunday, Jan. 1, St. Bernards Healthcare welcomed the first baby of 2023 at 8:58 a.m. A social media...
Kait 8
Man arrested for damaging several vehicles
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A man was arrested after Jonesboro police said he went on a trail of destruction in a Bobcat. According to the initial incident report, on Saturday, Dec. 31, officers responded to the 600-block of Johnson Avenue west of Main Street about a theft that was in progress.
Kait 8
Craighead County road blocked after semi rolls over
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – An overturned tractor-trailer Tuesday night brought traffic to a halt. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, a semi-truck rolled over on Highway 49 just west of State Highway 226 just before 11 p.m. Jan. 3. According to ArDOT, the crash blocked all lanes...
Kait 8
Former Arkansas State Representative dies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Arkansas State Representative Boyce “Bobby” Hogue died on Monday, Jan. 2. Hogue, who was elected to the Arkansas House in 1979, represented Jonesboro for nearly 20 years. During his legislative career, Hogue served as House Speaker for two consecutive terms. He also served...
Kait 8
Student brings weapon to class
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police confirmed a student brought a gun to the Academies at Jonesboro High School on Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to JPD, an officer was able to take the gun from the student. No other information was released.
Kait 8
Ark. teen sworn in as youngest mayor in US
EARLE, Ark (WMC) - The town of Earle officially has its new youngest black mayor. Jaylen Smith was sworn into the office on Monday morning with his family. Smith says he plans to focus on public safety, housing, and building a grocery store in town. He said he’d like to...
Kait 8
Man charged in deadly West Memphis hit-and-run
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Police in West Memphis arrested a man after a fatal hit-and-run over the holiday weekend. Authorities say Detario Allen was intoxicated when he hit 36-year-old Jamie Bailey on East Broadway Avenue. Police found Bailey in the roadway with severe injuries just before 7 p.m. on...
Kait 8
Man accused of leading police on chase with 2 kids in car
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause to charge a Paragould man with multiple felonies after police say he led them on a chase with two children in his vehicle. Andrew Pantoja, 21, is charged with fleeing, aggravated assault, and two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of...
