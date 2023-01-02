PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday night, many across Northeast Arkansas saw heavy rain and winds. With precipitation rates being so high, it led to some places flooding. Homes and businesses were flooded in Piggott after a ditch topped its banks, leaving dozens trapped inside their homes and vehicles. Some could not escape. Leading volunteers and first responders to spring into action.

CLAY COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO