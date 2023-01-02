Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
actionnews5.com
Cars partially submerged on I-55 due to flooding
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The I-55 exit at McLemore is under a flash flood, and traffic is at a standstill in both directions. Several cars are partially submerged. This is near The Memphis and Arkansas Bridge.
One adult, two boys hurt in Shelby County crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are in the hospital following an early morning crash in Shelby County on Wednesday. It happened at Riverdale and Stateline Road around 3:40 a.m. Shelby County deputies say two boys were taken to Regional One in critical condition and a man was taken to Methodist Germantown in non-critical condition.
actionnews5.com
Man found dead in burned car, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a burned car Tuesday night. MPD responded to a car fire on the 3500 block of Silas Road at 9:20 p.m. Police say after the Memphis Fire Department put out the flames, a 46-year-old man...
actionnews5.com
Car crash on Poplar leaves man dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash in Midtown that left a man dead. Officers responded to a two-car crash on Poplar Ave near Belleair Drive at 9:06 p.m. on Jan. 2. A man was pronounced dead on the scene, says police. This is an ongoing...
Man found dead in burned car in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man was found dead in a burning vehicle in Southwest Memphis on Tuesday night. The horrific crime took place in the 3500 block of Silas near Weaver Road. Around 9:20 p.m. Memphis Police say a man was found dead, but it’s how they found his body that has […]
actionnews5.com
Drivers injured after car crash on Polar Ave.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash in Midtown that left two injured. Officers responded to a two-car crash on Poplar Avenue near Belleair Drive at 10:20 p.m. on Jan. 2. One driver was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. The other was taken...
actionnews5.com
1 man, 2 juveniles injured after car crash on Riverdale Dr.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car crash that left three injured on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Riverdale Drive and Stateline Road at 3:40 a.m. Two boys were taken to Regional One in critical condition. A man was also taken to the hospital...
actionnews5.com
Man dead after shooting in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man lost his life after a shooting in Frayser on Tuesday. Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 10:14 on Jan. 3 on Frayser Boulevard. A 38-year-old man was found and taken to Regional One Hospital, says police. He was later pronounced dead at...
actionnews5.com
Man dead after shooting in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Whitehaven that left a man dead. Officers responded to a shooting on Devon Drive at 9:06 p.m. A man was pronounced dead on scene say MPD. MPD detained a man. This is an ongoing investigation.
actionnews5.com
16-year-old killed on Christmas Day in Downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting that led to a 16-year-old’s death on Christmas Day in Downtown Memphis. The shooting took place on Adams Avenue at 12:40 a.m. on Sunday. MPD found the teen with gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital, but she...
actionnews5.com
Multiple streets flooded in Covington
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - There are multiple streets flooded throughout Covington. Covington Police Department made a Facebook Post with a list of the flooded streets.
actionnews5.com
Lightning strike causes vacant house fire in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to a vacant house fire at Massey Manor Lane at 2:51 a.m. A lightning strike from the severe thunderstorm caused it. There were no injuries were reported.
actionnews5.com
MPD: 1 injured after shooting in Highland Heights
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one victim injured on Tuesday night, according to police. Officers responded to a shooting at 9:36 on Hazelwood Avenue, according to MPD. A male was located and transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the...
Teen identified in deadly Christmas Day shooting downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen girl has died after a shooting took place on Christmas Day in Downtown Memphis. The victim has been identified by family as 16-year-old Nia Simone. Simone’s mother, Robyn Ratcliff, said her daughter was inside Club Level III on Adams Avenue when she was struck by a bullet. She was taken […]
Man shot and killed, one detained, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot near the airport area late Monday night. Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting at 9:06 p.m. in the 3500 block of Devon Drive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man has been detained, MPD said.
actionnews5.com
Man arrested for shooting near Orange Mound, says MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man for a shooting that happened in early December 2022. The suspect, Keveon Black, is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault. Officers say they found a man experiencing multiple gunshot wounds when responding to a shooting in Brentwood Apartment on...
actionnews5.com
SCSO investigates car crash that leaves 4 injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that occurred early Monday morning. Shelby County Fire Department says they took four people to the hospital in critical condition around 2:20 a.m. Three people were taken to Regional One Hospital and one to Methodist University. The...
actionnews5.com
40 rescued from West Memphis apartment complex as heavy rain flooded Crittenden County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 40 residents of Riverbend Apartments in West Memphis had to be rescued from flood waters in the wake of heavy rains on Tuesday morning. Now all residents of the 92-unit complex must evacuate until cleanup crews restore the property to livable conditions. The First Alert Weather...
‘Fix the potholes!’: Drivers grow impatient with Memphis road conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tasha Bryles braced for impact as her car slammed into a Memphis pothole the size of a bathtub. “Instead of swerving, we just ran into the pothole,” she explained. “It was a big BOOM!”. The Murfreesboro resident traveled more than 200 miles to see...
localmemphis.com
Possible tornado causes tree damage in Haywood County, Tennessee
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A possible weak tornado touched down in Haywood County, Tennessee early Tuesday morning. Debris was detected by weather radar just before 2:30am south of Brownsville. While no one actually reported seeing a tornado, this type of debris signature is typically associated with a weak tornado. Reports...
