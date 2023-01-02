ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Cars partially submerged on I-55 due to flooding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The I-55 exit at McLemore is under a flash flood, and traffic is at a standstill in both directions. Several cars are partially submerged. This is near The Memphis and Arkansas Bridge.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One adult, two boys hurt in Shelby County crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are in the hospital following an early morning crash in Shelby County on Wednesday. It happened at Riverdale and Stateline Road around 3:40 a.m. Shelby County deputies say two boys were taken to Regional One in critical condition and a man was taken to Methodist Germantown in non-critical condition.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Man found dead in burned car, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a burned car Tuesday night. MPD responded to a car fire on the 3500 block of Silas Road at 9:20 p.m. Police say after the Memphis Fire Department put out the flames, a 46-year-old man...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Car crash on Poplar leaves man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash in Midtown that left a man dead. Officers responded to a two-car crash on Poplar Ave near Belleair Drive at 9:06 p.m. on Jan. 2. A man was pronounced dead on the scene, says police. This is an ongoing...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man found dead in burned car in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man was found dead in a burning vehicle in Southwest Memphis on Tuesday night. The horrific crime took place in the 3500 block of Silas near Weaver Road. Around 9:20 p.m. Memphis Police say a man was found dead, but it’s how they found his body that has […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Drivers injured after car crash on Polar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash in Midtown that left two injured. Officers responded to a two-car crash on Poplar Avenue near Belleair Drive at 10:20 p.m. on Jan. 2. One driver was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. The other was taken...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 man, 2 juveniles injured after car crash on Riverdale Dr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car crash that left three injured on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Riverdale Drive and Stateline Road at 3:40 a.m. Two boys were taken to Regional One in critical condition. A man was also taken to the hospital...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Man dead after shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man lost his life after a shooting in Frayser on Tuesday. Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 10:14 on Jan. 3 on Frayser Boulevard. A 38-year-old man was found and taken to Regional One Hospital, says police. He was later pronounced dead at...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man dead after shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Whitehaven that left a man dead. Officers responded to a shooting on Devon Drive at 9:06 p.m. A man was pronounced dead on scene say MPD. MPD detained a man. This is an ongoing investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

16-year-old killed on Christmas Day in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting that led to a 16-year-old’s death on Christmas Day in Downtown Memphis. The shooting took place on Adams Avenue at 12:40 a.m. on Sunday. MPD found the teen with gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital, but she...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Multiple streets flooded in Covington

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - There are multiple streets flooded throughout Covington. Covington Police Department made a Facebook Post with a list of the flooded streets.
COVINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Lightning strike causes vacant house fire in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to a vacant house fire at Massey Manor Lane at 2:51 a.m. A lightning strike from the severe thunderstorm caused it. There were no injuries were reported.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: 1 injured after shooting in Highland Heights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one victim injured on Tuesday night, according to police. Officers responded to a shooting at 9:36 on Hazelwood Avenue, according to MPD. A male was located and transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen identified in deadly Christmas Day shooting downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen girl has died after a shooting took place on Christmas Day in Downtown Memphis. The victim has been identified by family as 16-year-old Nia Simone. Simone’s mother, Robyn Ratcliff, said her daughter was inside Club Level III on Adams Avenue when she was struck by a bullet. She was taken […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man arrested for shooting near Orange Mound, says MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man for a shooting that happened in early December 2022. The suspect, Keveon Black, is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault. Officers say they found a man experiencing multiple gunshot wounds when responding to a shooting in Brentwood Apartment on...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

SCSO investigates car crash that leaves 4 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that occurred early Monday morning. Shelby County Fire Department says they took four people to the hospital in critical condition around 2:20 a.m. Three people were taken to Regional One Hospital and one to Methodist University. The...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Possible tornado causes tree damage in Haywood County, Tennessee

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A possible weak tornado touched down in Haywood County, Tennessee early Tuesday morning. Debris was detected by weather radar just before 2:30am south of Brownsville. While no one actually reported seeing a tornado, this type of debris signature is typically associated with a weak tornado. Reports...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy