Hurricane Ian memorial wall removed from Centennial Park

FORT MYERS, Fla. — After three months, the City of Fort Myers removed the Hurricane Ian memorial wall located at Centennial Park.

The decision comes after city officials decided to make the memorial more permanent by placing photographs and pieces of it on canvases throughout city buildings. The hardest part was determining when to remove the park piece.

“You know, three months is nothing in terms of grieving,” said Liz Bello-Matthews with the City of Fort Myers. “We thought, ‘what a better way and what a better time than the start of the year, so we can start the beginning with a fresh start.'”

Leo Soto, with the Wall of Hope Foundation, set up the memorial in October.

“You know it’s a little difficult looking at it like this so empty, knowing that so much hard work and so many emotions were spent here, but it’s part of life,” said Soto.

Soto said he’s glad the city will still honor victims and allow the memorial to hold its purpose.

“It might have been temporary, but it helped a lot of people in a very permanent way,” Soto added.

You can expect to see canvases of the memorial wall in the next two weeks. The city said City Hall will be the first to receive the artwork.

Although everything has been removed from the park, the city said they saved items for pickup. So if you are a family member or a loved one of someone who was on the wall, and you want a piece, head to [email protected].