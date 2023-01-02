ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

OBITUARY: David Anthony Loftis

By Jennifer Haley
Sumner County Source
Sumner County Source
 2 days ago
David Anthony Loftis of Hendersonville, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, he was 26 years old.

David was born on March 5, 1996 in Livingston. David worked for Citizen’s Bank in Lafayette.

He is preceded in death by grandfathers Charles Loftis and Jesse Cotham.

He is survived by parents, Troy David Loftis and Karen Lucinda Daughtry Loftis of Hendersonville; brother, Jacob Loftis of Hendersonville; grandparents, Patricia Lee Cotham of Portland, Sally Loftis of Hendersonville, Kathy and Gerald Austin of Bethpage, and Kenneth and Annie Daughtry of Gallatin; aunts and uncles, Kim Jones (Paul) of Gallatin, Kendra Daughtry of Madison, Kenny Stewart (Erin) of Bethpage, Karri Farris (Jeff) of Gallatin, Angela Gass (Wes) of Thompson Station; and Jeff Austin (Traci) of Gallatin.

He is also survived by cousins, Patrick Jones (Bethany), Conner Jones, Kenley Jones, Joshua Anders, Rhiannon Longon, Joey Stewart, Lance Farris (Seanna), Landon Farris, Jeremy Steward, Erica Russell, and Jennifer Spick; brothers-and-sisters–in-love, Seth Lemons (Ashley), Andy Jobs, Rex Lemons, Jake Bartley (Wesleigh), and Logan Stubblefield (Brianna); and beloved dog, Samson; beloved cat, Ruff Life.

Gathering of Friends will be 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 31st at Sellars Family Heritage at Gallatin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Al Menah Shriners Children’s Hospitals, P.O. Box 78545, Nashville, TN 37207.

Online condolences may be submitted at familyheritagefh.com.

