OBITUARY: Kenneth Silcox

Kenneth Silcox of Bethpage, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, he was 75 years old.

Mr. Silcox was born May 13, 1947 in Carthage to the late William Lewis Silcox and Mary Helen Givens Silcox.

Mr. Silcox served our country in the United States Army. He retired from Gallatin Oil as a truck driver after many years of service.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by wife, Carol Ann Busch Silcox; 3 great-grandchildren; brothers, William “JR” Silcox, Steve Silcox and Charles “Tony” Silcox.

He is survived by daughters, Theresa Lynn Heckathorn of Burton, OH, Barbara Ann Wallace of Burton, OH, Donna Rae Grimes (Sean) of Nashville, and Michelle Marie Mayse of Westmoreland; son, Kenneth “Bubba” Silcox (Kay) of LaVergne; brothers, Gary Silcox (Terri) of Savannah, GA and Johnny “John” Silcox (Pat) of Hendersonville; sister-in-law, Debbie Silcox of Gallatin; 14 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Family Heritage at Gallatin. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 3rd from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, with Sean Grimes, Devan Cook, Ryan Cook, Kaleb Avaritt, Brandon Brewer, Christopher Mayse, and Hunter Brewer serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sellars Family Heritage at Gallatin to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be submitted at familyheritagefh.com.

