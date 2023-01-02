OBITUARY: Charles Elmer Shates

Charles Elmer Shates of Gallatin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, he was 93 years old.

Mr. Shates was born on October 31, 1929 in Nashville.

He is preceded in death by mother, Altha Beatrice Jones and father Steve Jones of Nashville.

He is survived by his faithful and devoted wife of 37 years, Joyce Harrison Shates of Gallatin; beloved dog, Bella; children, Steven Shates (Mendy) of Navara, FL, Terri Anderson (Scott) of Hendersonville, Traci Wall of Hendersonville, Meshell Denning (Jeff) of Westmoreland, Kelly Key (Ronald) of Gallatin, Mark Durham (Lisa) of Goodlettsville, and Jerry Miles (Jennifer) of Indianapolis, IN.

Charlie was a Veteran of the Army National Guard where he achieved the rank of Master Sergeant. He was a deputy Sheriff with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office. He was blessed with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date to be announced.

Online condolences may be submitted at familyheritagefh.com.

For more obituaries visit https://sumnercountysource.com/obituaries/