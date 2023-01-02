ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CPD: 9-year-old dies after being shot inside Washington Heights home

By Eli Ong, Glenn Marshall, Brónagh Tumulty
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e1l3y_0k0rBB6P00

CHICAGO — A 9-year-old child has died after being shot inside a home in Washington Heights Sunday evening, according to the Chicago Police Department .

CPD said the incident happened in the 9400 block of South Wallace Street around 6:30 p.m. The Medical examiner’s office identified the boy as 9-year-old Jarvis M. Watts.

Sources tell WGN the boy was shot multiple times and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, where the child was later pronounced dead.

Police said there were multiple other children and family members present during the shooting.

4 teens shot, 1 killed, near Washington Park

It is unclear who owned the firearm and what circumstances led up to the shooting. A firearm has also not been recovered as of yet.

Community activist Andrew Holmes stressed the importance of keeping guns out of homes.

“I don’t care if you have a conceal and carry, carry that gun out of your house, away from these children. Our children are the ones being affected. Some can cause permeant damage, possibly losing their life.”

Police are interviewing people who were in the home but no arrests have been made.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Two men in tow truck shot in NW side drive-by

CHICAGO — Two men in a tow truck were reportedly shot in a drive-by shooting in the Irving Park neighborhood early Friday morning. Police said the two men, both 45 years of age, were sitting in a tow truck parked on the 3600 block of North Avondale Avenue around 2 a.m., when they were shot […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

At least 6 teens shot within 36-hour span in Chicago

CHICAGO — At least six teenagers are recovering after being shot within a 36-hour span Tuesday into Wednesday in Chicago. Police said the latest shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 1600 block of West Juneway Terrance. A 17-year-old boy was found with two gunshot wounds to the upper left leg and two gunshot […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Private prayer service to be held for Chicago’s ‘Walking Man’

CHICAGO — A homeless man who died months after being set on fire will be remembered at a private prayer service later this month. The ceremony for Joseph Kromelis, known to Chicagoans as the “Walking Man,” will be held on January 23. The 75-year-old was doused with flammable liquid as he slept on Lower Wabash […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 teens, firefighter injured in extra-alarm house fire on South Side

CHICAGO — Two teenagers and a firefighter were injured in an extra-alarm house fire on the city’s South Side. The blaze started just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday near 113th and Edbrooke in the Roseland neighborhood. The fire was contained in the basement and first floor of the residence. According to officials, a 17-year-old boy was […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Man arrested after woman shot, killed in River North

CHICAGO — A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting two women, killing one, last year in River North. Jason McMahan, 36, was taken into custody in the 1300 block of South Homan Avenue. Police allege on April 30, 2022, two women were in a verbal altercation with McMahan...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Wheaton woman dead after possible hit-and-run

WHEATON, Ill. — Wheaton police are looking into the death of a 31-year-old woman found lying in the roadway. Paige Donahue was found just after 8 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Roosevelt Road by a driver. “I noticed that they were waving their arms frantically and a lady was in the street,” […]
WHEATON, IL
WGN News

WGN News

39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy