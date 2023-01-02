Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CPR performed on Bills player on field after he collapses during Monday Night Football
Update: Monday Night Football game ends after player collapses, needs CPR. Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was injured about 10 minutes into the first quarter of the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. The injury appeared to be serious, judging from the reaction on the field...
Scenes from pregame flyover, fireworks at Rose Bowl between Penn State and Utah
The Rose Bowl between No. 11 Penn State and No. 8 Utah is here!. It’s already been an awesome day of college football, seeing Tulane come back and down No. 10 USC in the Cotton Bowl and Mississippi State take care of business in an emotional, yet riveting ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois.
Big-play Penn State roars past Utah 35-21 in Rose Bowl
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — After Sean Clifford walked off the rainy field and into a warm standing ovation from Penn State’s fans in the waning minutes of a Rose Bowl victory, he couldn’t help thinking back 13 years to a camp that the 11-year-old quarterback attended in this venerable stadium.
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Skip Bayless’ ‘sick’ tweet following Damar Hamlin injury has ‘Undisputed’ star under fire
Update: Bayless tries to explain ‘sick’ Damar Hamlin tweet. Shannon Sharpe no-shows ‘Undisputed’. Skip Bayless has made his money by being a living, breathing troll who slings hot takes against the wall with the hope they might stick, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that he just couldn’t bring himself to be completely human in the moments following the frightening injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin Monday night.
Five keys to the game for Utah against Penn State in the Rose Bowl game
The No. 8 University of Utah football team looks to cap off their 2022 season on a high note as they take on No. 11 Penn State in the 109th annual Rose Bowl Game. This is the first time that these two stories programs will meet. Utah won its second consecutive Pac-12 Championship with a 47-24 victory over USC on Friday. The Utes finished with a 7-2 record in conference play and is 10-3 overall. Utah played in its first Rose Bowl Game last season against Ohio State and is 2-1 in New Year's Six Bowls. Utah is 17-7 in all bowl games.
Former Penn State, current Tampa Bay defender Carl Nassib confirms he is dating Olympic swimmer
Sorry fellas, but it appears that Carl Nassib is off the market. Nearly two years after he told the world he was gay, the former Penn State standout and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers defender took another big step this week, confirming that he is in a relationship with Olympic swimmer Soren Dahl.
Utah, Penn State coach both seeking first Rose Bowl victories
Utah and Penn State’s football coaches will both get second chances to win their first Rose Bowls today in the 109th edition of college football’s oldest bowl game.
Skip Bayless tries to explain ‘sick’ Damar Hamlin tweet. Shannon Sharpe no-shows ‘Undisputed’
Skip Bayless opened Tuesday morning’s “Undisputed” show on FS1 by attempting to apologize and explain his tweets in the moments that followed Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The controversial peddler of hot takes tweeted in...
How to watch Miami Heat at L.A. Lakers (1/4/23): details, time, FREE live stream, odds
It will be the last-place Los Angeles Lakers playing host to the first-place Miami Heat on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena. But there’s really not much different between two teams that figure to wind up in the NBA playoffs when the regular season ends. Game time is 10 p.m....
Former Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys lineman has died at 38: reports
Former Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys lineman Uche Nwaneri has died. According to reports, the cause of death was “an apparent heart attack.”. The Lafayette Journal & Courier reported that Nwaneri drove from Georgia to West Lafayette, Indiana to see his wife when he collapsed. His wife reportedly found him unresponsive in a bedroom around 1 a.m. Friday and called 911.
Penn State earns transfer commitment from N.C. State receiver Devin Carter
Penn State received more good news following its Rose Bowl win. Devin Carter, a transfer wide receiver from N.C. State, committed to the Nittany Lions on Monday night. Carter announced his decision on social media. Carter is joining as a grad transfer and will have one season of eligibility. He...
The beautiful way fans honored Damar Hamlin following his Monday Night Football injury and how it will help kids in western Pa.
Damar Hamlin’s injury Monday night was frightening, tragic … heartbreaking. But something very beautiful happened in the hours following the Buffalo Bills safety’s collapse during his team’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. People from all over the world began to send well-wishes and prayers to the 24-year-old who was born in McKees Rocks, played high school ball at Pittsburgh Central Catholic, and then went on to become a Pitt Panther before the NFL.
Joel Klatt believes youth is what makes Penn State football scary for years to come
Joel Klatt is one of the members of the sports media world that is buzzing about Penn State after its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl. Klatt talked about what makes the Nittany Lions so scary in the coming years on ‘The Joel Klatt Show’. Klatt thinks...
Hamlin’s recovery moves ‘in a positive direction’ 2 days after NFL game collapse: rep
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction” two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player’s marketing representative said Wednesday. “We all remain optimistic,” Jordon Rooney told...
Carlisle at Northern wrestling: Here’s how to watch PennLive’s live stream
The most important run of the high school wrestling regular season is just around the corner, and on Thursday evening, PennLive will be airing a big Mid-Penn matchup between two mainstays. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Carlisle Thundering Herd wrestling squad will...
Check out the sights and sounds of Penn State’s Rose Bowl win over Utah
It was a day to remember for Penn State fans. The Nittany Lions used a big second half to blow out Utah to win the 2023 Rose Bowl. You saw the game and some of the pageantry on television, but here are some behind-the-scenes things that tv didn’t have.
