ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
PennLive.com

Skip Bayless’ ‘sick’ tweet following Damar Hamlin injury has ‘Undisputed’ star under fire

Update: Bayless tries to explain ‘sick’ Damar Hamlin tweet. Shannon Sharpe no-shows ‘Undisputed’. Skip Bayless has made his money by being a living, breathing troll who slings hot takes against the wall with the hope they might stick, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that he just couldn’t bring himself to be completely human in the moments following the frightening injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin Monday night.
247Sports

Five keys to the game for Utah against Penn State in the Rose Bowl game

The No. 8 University of Utah football team looks to cap off their 2022 season on a high note as they take on No. 11 Penn State in the 109th annual Rose Bowl Game. This is the first time that these two stories programs will meet. Utah won its second consecutive Pac-12 Championship with a 47-24 victory over USC on Friday. The Utes finished with a 7-2 record in conference play and is 10-3 overall. Utah played in its first Rose Bowl Game last season against Ohio State and is 2-1 in New Year's Six Bowls. Utah is 17-7 in all bowl games.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
PennLive.com

Former Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys lineman has died at 38: reports

Former Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys lineman Uche Nwaneri has died. According to reports, the cause of death was “an apparent heart attack.”. The Lafayette Journal & Courier reported that Nwaneri drove from Georgia to West Lafayette, Indiana to see his wife when he collapsed. His wife reportedly found him unresponsive in a bedroom around 1 a.m. Friday and called 911.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
PennLive.com

The beautiful way fans honored Damar Hamlin following his Monday Night Football injury and how it will help kids in western Pa.

Damar Hamlin’s injury Monday night was frightening, tragic … heartbreaking. But something very beautiful happened in the hours following the Buffalo Bills safety’s collapse during his team’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. People from all over the world began to send well-wishes and prayers to the 24-year-old who was born in McKees Rocks, played high school ball at Pittsburgh Central Catholic, and then went on to become a Pitt Panther before the NFL.
PennLive.com

BetMGM Ohio new user NBA deal: $200 for any made three-pointer

Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With this BetMGM promo code, new players in Ohio, or any other state where BetMGM is live, who bet on any game in...
OHIO STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
198K+
Followers
86K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy