Terri Miller
2d ago
Still not using the cost of living guidelines Missouri. Why not $15 like people need. Corporations and companies have raised their prices consistently throughout the years but not increasing the minimum wage for workers.
New Missouri House speaker says massive budget surplus should mean more tax cuts
Missouri’s top lawmaker opened the 2023 legislative session Wednesday by proclaiming that the state’s massive budget surplus should translate into more tax cuts. House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, noted that Missouri lawmakers approved a nearly $800 million tax cut in September. But with a projected state budget surplus of $6 billion, Plocher believes “there […] The post New Missouri House speaker says massive budget surplus should mean more tax cuts appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Is this the session Missouri lawmakers will legalize sports betting?
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri legislature will once again consider legislation legalizing sports betting after years of failed attempts. The 2023 session started this week, and Missouri Gaming Commission chairman, Mike Leara, expects legalizing sports gambling to be a top priority. In recent years, states surrounding Missouri have...
Missouri-American Water to change rate adjustment on customer bills
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri-American Water Company (MAWC) customers will see a change on their water bill soon. The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an agreement that will l adjust the Water and Sewer Infrastructure Rate Adjustment on customer bills. The agreement was filed by the MAWC, the...
Missouri lawmakers open session focused on ballot measures
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers returned to work Wednesday for a session that Republican leaders have said will focus on issues including making it harder to amend the state Constitution. GOP lawmakers have been trying for years to crack down on ballot initiatives, which have been used...
Some Missourians could lose Medicaid coverage as eligibility renewals restart April 1
Missouri’s social services department will resume conducting Medicaid eligibility renewals on April 1 — allowing the state to once again remove people from its rolls after a three-year pause during the COVID-19 state of emergency. Since March 2020, states have been barred from removing enrollees from Medicaid during the federally-declared public health emergency in exchange […] The post Some Missourians could lose Medicaid coverage as eligibility renewals restart April 1 appeared first on Missouri Independent.
New Missouri law banning homeless from camping on state-owned property causing confusion, questions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The start of the new year also brought a new Missouri law that prevents the homeless from camping on state-owned property and several other homeless-related topics. House Bill 1606 was passed last summer amidst many questions and concerns. Springfield’s City Council reviewed the bill’s ramifications in...
Missouri taxpayers to pay five percent less in income taxes in 2023
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The calendar officially has struck 2023, which means if you are a Missouri taxpayer, you will pay fewer income taxes in the new year. According to Gov. Mike Parson’s office, “every taxpaying Missourian will see an income reduction in 2023,” according to a news release.
What marijuana users should know about weed and the workplace in Missouri
ST. LOUIS — Now that recreational marijuana is legal in Missouri, your employer is likely revisiting company policy. Some companies are backtracking rules involving workers, while others are adding new layers to their policies. With the passage of Amendment 3 comes some new dos and don'ts that your boss...
Data Shows Missouri Schools Turning to Seclusion and Restraint
Two St. Charles County districts showed the highest incidences in metro St. Louis
Missouri HealthNet customers could lose coverage
Missouri residents who are receiving benefits from MO HealthNet are going to have to prepare to resume annual renewals of their eligibility for the program following a change to federal law. Beginning April 1, 2023, anyone on MO HealthNet (Missouri’s version of Medicaid) will again face annual renewals after having...
No change in plans, Missouri to carry out sentence of Amber McLaughlin
Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put to death in the U.S. since 1977, but an execution scheduled for Tuesday in Missouri will be the first of an openly transgender woman. No change in plans, Missouri to carry out sentence …. Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put...
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS ANNOUNCES STATE MINIMUM WAGE INCREASE FOR 2023
The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations has announced the state minimum wage has been increased to $12.00 per hour effective January 1, 2023. Proposition B, which was approved by Missouri voters in 2018 provided that the minimum wage would increase 85 cents per hour each year through 2023. Private businesses are required to pay the minimum except for retail and service businesses whose gross annual revenues are less than $500,000. The minimum wage law does not apply to public employers or allow the state’s minimum wage rate to be lower than the federal minimum wage.
Evergy Missouri customers to see increase in monthly electric bill
The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved tariffs filed by Evergy Missouri Metro, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri Metro and Evergy Missouri West, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri West (EMW) which authorizes EMM an electric increase of approximately $25 million and EMW an electric rate increase of approximately $30 million. The approved tariffs have an effective date of January 9, 2023.
People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry
IMPACT Strategies Promotes Derek Hinrichs to Controller. IMPACT Strategies announces the promotion of Derek Hinrichs from Senior Accountant to Controller. Hinrichs holds a master in accountancy degree from the University of Missouri and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Prior to joining IMPACT Strategies in 2021, Hinrichs spent more than ten years at a public accounting firm where he was a tax manager and consultant.
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
Nearly 30% of all U.S. households are one-person households, Census data shows, and two Missouri cities are among the loneliest.
Missouri Executes Amber McLaughlin, 49, for 2003 Slaying
McLaughlin, 49, was the first openly transgender woman to be executed in the U.S.
After Passage of Amendment 3, Large Purge of Marijuana Possession Convictions is Ahead for Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri law enforcement officers and the courts are working through changes following November’s passage of Amendment 3, which legalized recreational marijuana. Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Luntsford says caseloads may change, and not just for drug cases. Luntsford says the provision to clearing marijuana possession convictions...
Recreational cannabis is now legal in Missouri. Here’s how to talk to your kids about it
With the passing of Amendment 3 in November, parents in Missouri now have a new conversation to navigate: Adult cannabis (marijuana) use. As someone who works in alcohol and drug education, I’ve seen firsthand the impacts of substance use disorder in our communities, particularly on young people. Talking about drugs and alcohol with your kids […] The post Recreational cannabis is now legal in Missouri. Here’s how to talk to your kids about it appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Pre-filed bills in Missouri could give free food to students
Downtown Springfield leaders hope to find new movie theater company to replace Hollywood Theaters. After morning fog, some breaks in the clouds are expected with temperatures nearing 70°. Scattered storms will develop in the afternoon.
Feds Extend Deadline on REAL-ID Enforcement
(MISSOURINET) – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the REAL ID enforcement deadline, including in Missouri. Alisa Nelson reports.
