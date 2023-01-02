ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 28

Terri Miller
2d ago

Still not using the cost of living guidelines Missouri. Why not $15 like people need. Corporations and companies have raised their prices consistently throughout the years but not increasing the minimum wage for workers.

Reply(10)
5
Missouri Independent

New Missouri House speaker says massive budget surplus should mean more tax cuts

Missouri’s top lawmaker opened the 2023 legislative session Wednesday by proclaiming that the state’s massive budget surplus should translate into more tax cuts.  House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, noted that Missouri lawmakers approved a nearly $800 million tax cut in September. But with a projected state budget surplus of $6 billion, Plocher believes “there […] The post New Missouri House speaker says massive budget surplus should mean more tax cuts appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Is this the session Missouri lawmakers will legalize sports betting?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri legislature will once again consider legislation legalizing sports betting after years of failed attempts. The 2023 session started this week, and Missouri Gaming Commission chairman, Mike Leara, expects legalizing sports gambling to be a top priority. In recent years, states surrounding Missouri have...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Missouri lawmakers open session focused on ballot measures

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers returned to work Wednesday for a session that Republican leaders have said will focus on issues including making it harder to amend the state Constitution. GOP lawmakers have been trying for years to crack down on ballot initiatives, which have been used...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Some Missourians could lose Medicaid coverage as eligibility renewals restart April 1

Missouri’s social services department will resume conducting Medicaid eligibility renewals on April 1 — allowing the state to once again remove people from its rolls after a three-year pause during the COVID-19 state of emergency. Since March 2020, states have been barred from removing enrollees from Medicaid during the federally-declared public health emergency in exchange […] The post Some Missourians could lose Medicaid coverage as eligibility renewals restart April 1 appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kbsi23.com

Missouri taxpayers to pay five percent less in income taxes in 2023

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The calendar officially has struck 2023, which means if you are a Missouri taxpayer, you will pay fewer income taxes in the new year. According to Gov. Mike Parson’s office, “every taxpaying Missourian will see an income reduction in 2023,” according to a news release.
MISSOURI STATE
bransontrilakesnews.com

Missouri HealthNet customers could lose coverage

Missouri residents who are receiving benefits from MO HealthNet are going to have to prepare to resume annual renewals of their eligibility for the program following a change to federal law. Beginning April 1, 2023, anyone on MO HealthNet (Missouri’s version of Medicaid) will again face annual renewals after having...
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS ANNOUNCES STATE MINIMUM WAGE INCREASE FOR 2023

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations has announced the state minimum wage has been increased to $12.00 per hour effective January 1, 2023. Proposition B, which was approved by Missouri voters in 2018 provided that the minimum wage would increase 85 cents per hour each year through 2023. Private businesses are required to pay the minimum except for retail and service businesses whose gross annual revenues are less than $500,000. The minimum wage law does not apply to public employers or allow the state’s minimum wage rate to be lower than the federal minimum wage.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Evergy Missouri customers to see increase in monthly electric bill

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved tariffs filed by Evergy Missouri Metro, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri Metro and Evergy Missouri West, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri West (EMW) which authorizes EMM an electric increase of approximately $25 million and EMW an electric rate increase of approximately $30 million. The approved tariffs have an effective date of January 9, 2023.
MISSOURI STATE
stlouiscnr.com

People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

IMPACT Strategies Promotes Derek Hinrichs to Controller. IMPACT Strategies announces the promotion of Derek Hinrichs from Senior Accountant to Controller. Hinrichs holds a master in accountancy degree from the University of Missouri and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Prior to joining IMPACT Strategies in 2021, Hinrichs spent more than ten years at a public accounting firm where he was a tax manager and consultant.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

After Passage of Amendment 3, Large Purge of Marijuana Possession Convictions is Ahead for Missouri

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri law enforcement officers and the courts are working through changes following November’s passage of Amendment 3, which legalized recreational marijuana. Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Luntsford says caseloads may change, and not just for drug cases. Luntsford says the provision to clearing marijuana possession convictions...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Recreational cannabis is now legal in Missouri. Here’s how to talk to your kids about it

With the passing of Amendment 3 in November, parents in Missouri now have a new conversation to navigate: Adult cannabis (marijuana) use. As someone who works in alcohol and drug education, I’ve seen firsthand the impacts of substance use disorder in our communities, particularly on young people. Talking about drugs and alcohol with your kids […] The post Recreational cannabis is now legal in Missouri. Here’s how to talk to your kids about it appeared first on Missouri Independent.
