ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State-Utah storylines: Lions’ tight ends loom large in Rose Bowl, can ‘D’ slow Utes’ Cameron Rising?

By Bob Flounders
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Rose Bowl win sets Penn State’s 2023 hype train into motion; Lions put linebacker Dominic DeLuca on scholarship, and more

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature growing optimism for 2023 and beyond, plus a scholarship for walk-on linebacker Dominic DeLuca. Because of the youth that dotted the Lions roster for the 2022 season and the way the campaign ended with a 35-21 victory over Utah in the Rose Bowl, attention is already shifting to what could be in store for Penn State in 2023. While the Lions do lose four-year starting quarterback Sean Clifford, they have a ton of key contributors with freshman and sophomore eligibility and a potential star in young quarterback Drew Allar. The ‘23 season could be time to unleash the hype train, writes Bryan D. Fischer for FOX Sports.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State comes out on short end of game of runs at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Penn State men’s basketball team saw its five-game win streak come to a close Wednesday night as the Nittany Lions dropped a hard-fought road game at Michigan, 79-69. It was a game of runs, as three separate scoring spurts of 11 or more points defined the second half. Penn State was able to construct two of the three 11-point runs as the Nittany Lions battled back from a 14-point deficit in the final eight minutes to pull within three before Michigan closed the game from the charity stripe in the final minute.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Juniata wrestling defeats Line Mountain in tight dual meet

The Juniata High School wrestling team defeated Line Mountain, 36-30, in a Wednesday night dual meet. 152: Dalton Schadel (LMH) over Javier Lopez (JUHS) (Fall 1:41) 160: Wesley Woodward (JUHS) over (LMH) (For.) 172: Harrison Mummah (JUHS) over Isaac Shaffer (LMH) (Dec 7-2) 189: Max Johnson (LMH) over (JUHS) (For.) 215: Kelton Bonnell (JUHS) over (LMH) (For.) 285: Jackson Kauwell (LMH) over Jason Goss (JUHS) (Fall 0:43) 107: Anthony Maradiaga (JUHS) over (LMH) (For.) 114: Bradyn Schadel (LMH) over Joey Bomberger (JUHS) (Dec 5-2) 121: Amelia Smith (JUHS) over (LMH) (For.) 127: Ryder Smith (JUHS) over Chris Walker (LMH) (Fall 0:35) 133: Casey Smith (JUHS) over Nolan Baumert (LMH) (Dec 8-3) 139: Ethan Lenker (LMH) over (JUHS) (For.) 145: Lane Schadel (LMH) over Taylor Smith (JUHS) (Dec 5-4).
HERNDON, PA
PennLive.com

Pair charged after boxes containing 36 dead cats found outside Pa. apartment: report

Two people have been charged after police found boxes containing dozens of dead cats stacked outside an Pennsylvania apartment, according to a story from WJAC. Officials with the Lawrence Township Police Department reported that they were called on Friday to an apartment in Hyde, Clearfield County, to help the SPCA in contacting a couple -- Ana Houston and Thomas Rowles -- about an issue with cats in their home.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Cork & Fork owners sell Cumberland County restaurant

Cork & Fork Osteria in Hampden Township is under new ownership after permanently closing. Brian and Jennifer Fertenbaugh, owners of Cafe Fresco Center City and Level 2 in Harrisburg, took over the business at 4434 Carlisle Pike at The Hampden Terminal, effective Dec. 31. They plan to open a Mediterranean restaurant this spring.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
State College

New Event Venue Slated to Open in Port Matilda

A new community event venue is expected to open in Centre County this spring. Based in Port Matilda, Stoneybottom Celebration Venue is currently accepting bookings for events in 2023 and 2024. The event hall, located at 1979 Reese Hollow Road off Route 322, can accommodate approximately 200 guests. According to...
PORT MATILDA, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
198K+
Followers
86K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy