Penn State-Utah storylines: Lions’ tight ends loom large in Rose Bowl, can ‘D’ slow Utes’ Cameron Rising?

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature growing optimism for 2023 and beyond, plus a scholarship for walk-on linebacker Dominic DeLuca. Because of the youth that dotted the Lions roster for the 2022 season and the way the campaign ended with a 35-21 victory over Utah in the Rose Bowl, attention is already shifting to what could be in store for Penn State in 2023. While the Lions do lose four-year starting quarterback Sean Clifford, they have a ton of key contributors with freshman and sophomore eligibility and a potential star in young quarterback Drew Allar. The ‘23 season could be time to unleash the hype train, writes Bryan D. Fischer for FOX Sports.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO