Penn State-Utah storylines: Lions’ tight ends loom large in Rose Bowl, can ‘D’ slow Utes’ Cameron Rising?

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Check out the sights and sounds of Penn State’s Rose Bowl win over Utah
It was a day to remember for Penn State fans. The Nittany Lions used a big second half to blow out Utah to win the 2023 Rose Bowl. You saw the game and some of the pageantry on television, but here are some behind-the-scenes things that tv didn’t have.
‘I visualized a touchdown’: Penn State’s KeAndre Lambert-Smith on his Rose Bowl record-breaker
PASADENA, Calif. — In the buildup to the Rose Bowl, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Harrison “Trey” Wallace III workshopped touchdown celebrations at Penn State’s hotel. And on Monday night, Lambert-Smith got to show off what he decided on. No, Lambert-Smith wasn’t actually hurt when he held his...
Why Penn State TE Theo Johnson is ‘leaning toward’ returning in 2023
PASADENA, Calif. — Penn State’s equipment truck inched its way down the tunnel. Water from the stands above spilled onto the cement below. The rain-soaked Nittany Lion party was just about ready to move from the Rose Bowl to the team hotel. But tucked behind that truck, leaning...
Rose Bowl win sets Penn State’s 2023 hype train into motion; Lions put linebacker Dominic DeLuca on scholarship, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature growing optimism for 2023 and beyond, plus a scholarship for walk-on linebacker Dominic DeLuca. Because of the youth that dotted the Lions roster for the 2022 season and the way the campaign ended with a 35-21 victory over Utah in the Rose Bowl, attention is already shifting to what could be in store for Penn State in 2023. While the Lions do lose four-year starting quarterback Sean Clifford, they have a ton of key contributors with freshman and sophomore eligibility and a potential star in young quarterback Drew Allar. The ‘23 season could be time to unleash the hype train, writes Bryan D. Fischer for FOX Sports.
College Football World Reacts To Stunning Rose Bowl Photos
Does it get any better than a gameday sunrise at the Rose Bowl Stadium? The Rose Bowl asked, and fans answered. "Nope, it doesn't," one fan tweeted in response. "Pure college football magic. Best sporting venue in the world." Penn State and Utah play in the 2023 Rose Bowl game at 5 p.m. EST on Jan. ...
Penn State rapid reaction: Nittany Lions 35, Utah 21 (Rose Bowl)
PASADENA, Calif. – Utah was right there with Penn State in the 109th Rose Bowl early in the second half. And then the Nittany Lions’ five-star freshman runner got loose.
Sean Clifford, Nick Singleton deliver Penn State a Rose Bowl win: turning point, game balls
PASADENA, Calif. — Juice Scruggs and PJ Mustiper bided their time. In the final moments of Monday’s contest, the seniors laughed, smiled and hugged teammates. They savored every last second. But they still had a job to do. Scruggs and Brown hovered around a white water cooler on...
Penn State at Michigan (1/4/23): Hows to watch men’s college basketball, FREE live stream, details
How good is a Penn State men’s basketball team that has accelerated out of the gate and has won its last five games?. The team and its fans will get an answer to that question tonight when it hits the road for a 7 p.m. start against Michigan. Set...
Penn State comes out on short end of game of runs at Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Penn State men’s basketball team saw its five-game win streak come to a close Wednesday night as the Nittany Lions dropped a hard-fought road game at Michigan, 79-69. It was a game of runs, as three separate scoring spurts of 11 or more points defined the second half. Penn State was able to construct two of the three 11-point runs as the Nittany Lions battled back from a 14-point deficit in the final eight minutes to pull within three before Michigan closed the game from the charity stripe in the final minute.
What Whittingham said about the Rose Bowl vs Penn State this week
Notable quotes from Kyle Whittingham in regards to the Rose Bowl vs Penn State.
For a Penn State QB whose welcome had become worn, Sean Clifford’s sendoff was endearingly poignant | Jones
At its core, honesty is neither cruel nor patronizing, it’s simply the truth. And if we’re all to be honest, an awful lot of Penn State football fans have been ready to turn the page on Sean Clifford for quite a while now. That can be true, yet...
Carlisle wrestlers hungry for more after getting a taste of District 3 team success
Carlisle still hasn’t lost a league wrestling match since moving to the Mid-Penn Keystone Division before the 2020-’21 season. All told, the Thundering Herd ride a 14-match Keystone winning streak that they will put to the test Thursday night against Northern in their first league dual of the 2022-’23 season.
Carlisle at Northern wrestling: Here’s how to watch PennLive’s live stream
The most important run of the high school wrestling regular season is just around the corner, and on Thursday evening, PennLive will be airing a big Mid-Penn matchup between two mainstays. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Carlisle Thundering Herd wrestling squad will...
Juniata wrestling defeats Line Mountain in tight dual meet
The Juniata High School wrestling team defeated Line Mountain, 36-30, in a Wednesday night dual meet. 152: Dalton Schadel (LMH) over Javier Lopez (JUHS) (Fall 1:41) 160: Wesley Woodward (JUHS) over (LMH) (For.) 172: Harrison Mummah (JUHS) over Isaac Shaffer (LMH) (Dec 7-2) 189: Max Johnson (LMH) over (JUHS) (For.) 215: Kelton Bonnell (JUHS) over (LMH) (For.) 285: Jackson Kauwell (LMH) over Jason Goss (JUHS) (Fall 0:43) 107: Anthony Maradiaga (JUHS) over (LMH) (For.) 114: Bradyn Schadel (LMH) over Joey Bomberger (JUHS) (Dec 5-2) 121: Amelia Smith (JUHS) over (LMH) (For.) 127: Ryder Smith (JUHS) over Chris Walker (LMH) (Fall 0:35) 133: Casey Smith (JUHS) over Nolan Baumert (LMH) (Dec 8-3) 139: Ethan Lenker (LMH) over (JUHS) (For.) 145: Lane Schadel (LMH) over Taylor Smith (JUHS) (Dec 5-4).
Pa. men left dog tied outside around the Christmas freeze for 64 hours: report
This story has been updated to include information about the condition of the dog. According to Pennsylvania State Police, two people are accused of abandoning a dog on Christmas Day and leaving it tied to a wooden post outside in freezing temperatures for two days in Clearfield County. As result...
PennLive.com
Pair charged after boxes containing 36 dead cats found outside Pa. apartment: report
Two people have been charged after police found boxes containing dozens of dead cats stacked outside an Pennsylvania apartment, according to a story from WJAC. Officials with the Lawrence Township Police Department reported that they were called on Friday to an apartment in Hyde, Clearfield County, to help the SPCA in contacting a couple -- Ana Houston and Thomas Rowles -- about an issue with cats in their home.
Pa. man settles suit over burns suffered in hospital operating room flash fire
WILLIAMSPORT – A Lycoming County man seriously burned in a flash fire while undergoing surgery at UPMC Williamsport 2019 has settled his medical liability and negligence lawsuit. The out-of-court settlements involving a number defendants sued by Alden J. Evans Sr., of Trout Run, are confidential and the parties are...
Cork & Fork owners sell Cumberland County restaurant
Cork & Fork Osteria in Hampden Township is under new ownership after permanently closing. Brian and Jennifer Fertenbaugh, owners of Cafe Fresco Center City and Level 2 in Harrisburg, took over the business at 4434 Carlisle Pike at The Hampden Terminal, effective Dec. 31. They plan to open a Mediterranean restaurant this spring.
State College
New Event Venue Slated to Open in Port Matilda
A new community event venue is expected to open in Centre County this spring. Based in Port Matilda, Stoneybottom Celebration Venue is currently accepting bookings for events in 2023 and 2024. The event hall, located at 1979 Reese Hollow Road off Route 322, can accommodate approximately 200 guests. According to...
Police charged Pa. man with false imprisonment of pizza delivery driver
Police charged a man for false imprisonment of a pizza delivery driver in Pa. Officers from the Johnstown police department responded to a call from Primo’s Pizza on Clinton Street in Cambria County on Dec. 15, where the store reported robbery, according to WJAC. According to the police, the...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
198K+
Followers
86K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0