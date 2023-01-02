Read full article on original website
cryptoglobe.com
$XRP Whales Move Over 200 Million Tokens After Rapid Accumulation Period
Whales on the $XRP Ledger have been moving a significant amount of tokens over the last few days after rapidly accumulating a significant percentage of the cryptocurrency’s supply over the past five weeks. As reported by Daily Hodl, whale monitoring service Whale Alert has flagged $XRP transactions moving more...
Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Parks $56 Million In Bitcoin
MicroStrategy bought roughly 2,395 BTC between November 1 and December 21, 2022. The firm also purchased another 810 BTC for $11.6 million on December 24. Saylor’s company spent around $42.8 million bolstering its Bitcoin holdings to about 135,000 BTC worth approximately $2.2 billion at press time. Microstrategy also sold...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Stock Price Jumps 12% Following $100M NYDSF Settlement
The settlement means the end of the New York regulator’s probe, which Coinbase first disclosed in 2021. Coinbase’s stock jumped Wednesday following news that the cryptocurrency exchange had reached a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services. Nasdaq Composite-listed COIN was up over 12%...
dailyhodl.com
XRP Whales Moves Over 200,000,000 Tokens As Ripple Unlocks Escrow Funds: On-Chain Data
XRP whales are making major waves, moving over 200 million tokens to start the new year. According to new data from whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, 70,000,000 XRP were moved from an unknown wallet to crypto exchange Bitstamp yesterday in two separate transactions. “40,000,000 XRP (13,485,157 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to...
CoinDesk
SEC Pursues $45M Scam Based in Fake Blockchain Technology
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accused alleged fraudster Neil Chandran and several others fororchestrating a scheme to get cash from tens of thousands of investors globally on the false promise that they were securing a lucrative deal to sell blockchain technology.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Says He’s Stacking More Bitcoin (BTC), Warns of Regulations Crushing Altcoins
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says he’s buying more Bitcoin (BTC) at current prices as the king crypto trades in the depths of the bear market. In a tweet to his 2.3 million followers, the best-selling author explains his thesis behind investing in Bitcoin. Kiyosaki says that...
NEWSBTC
Billion-Dollar Hedge Fund Is Betting Against Bitcoin And Grayscale, Not Just USDT
The pressure continues to mount on Grayscale with its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and parent company Digital Currency Group. And as Ram Ahluwalia, CEO and co-founder of crypto-native investment advisor Lumida, pointed out in a recent thread, two new characters, Valkyrie Investments and Fir Tree have entered the “Shakespearean drama.”
Coinbase just reached a $100M settlement with New York regulators. Here’s what that means for crypto
The enforcement action against Coinbase came from the “apex predator of crypto regulation.”
NASDAQ
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023
In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Customers That Filed Lawsuit for Stolen Crypto Stalling Investigation: Report
The plaintiffs behind a class action lawsuit against Coinbase who incurred losses from the unauthorized transfer of crypto assets are reportedly stalling the case. According to a new report by Bloomberg Law, the Coinbase customers that are suing the top US-based crypto exchange are refusing to release relevant account information, delaying the proceedings.
financefeeds.com
Gemini’s Winklevoss confrontation with Barry Silbert may trigger Chapter 11 at Genesis
The firms’ legal teams are likely to be busy because, as under current law, if the debtor has more than 12 creditors, three creditors can join in an involuntary petition to trigger a Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The digital asset industry is bracing for a another epic collapse, it seems....
Good News For FTX Customers: The Bahamas Seized $3.5 billion in Assets
This is news that will no doubt please the customers and creditors of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire. The authorities of the Bahamas, where the disgraced former emperor of the crypto space lived and where FTX was headquartered, have just announced that they have seized significant assets from the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange.
cryptopotato.com
Erik Voorhees Predicts When the Next Bitcoin Bull Market Will Start
ShapeShaft’s CEO claimed bitcoin could rise to $40,000 by this summer if macroeconomic conditions improve. Erik Voorhees – CEO of ShapeShaft and an outspoken proponent of bitcoin – believes it could take between six months and three years before the next crypto bull run occurs. He also...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Satoshi Action Fund CEO on Bitcoin: ‘$1,000,000 May Be Just the Beginning’
On Sunday (1 January 2023), Dennis Porter, Co-Founder and CEO of bitcoin mining advocacy organization Satoshi Action Fund, explained why he believes that the Bitcoin price could eventually go a lot higher than $1 million. Porter said on Twitter:. On 20 December 2022, James Mullarney, the host of the very...
cryptoslate.com
DCG on tight deadline, new Binance acquisition, Silvergate lawsuit, Solana pumps – CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Dec. 22 is dominated by lawsuits, bankruptcies, and acquisitions as the top people in the industry duke it out on a big day for the bear market in this CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss accused Digital Currency Group...
CoinDesk
BlackRock Gives Bankrupt Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific New $17M Loan
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Investment giant BlackRock (BLK) has committed $17 million to bankrupt bitcoin miner Core Scientific (CORZ) as part of a new $75 million loan from the miner's secured convertible note holders,according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that was filed on Thursday.
Twitter Files: Musk says US government demanded Twitter suspend 250,000 accounts, including journalists
The eleventh installment of the Twitter files discusses how the U.S. government forced that the social media platform suspend nearly 250,000 accounts.
