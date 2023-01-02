ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

southarkansassun.com

SNAP benefit reduction in South Carolina: How will recipients cope?

The South Carolina SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits will be returning to their regular monthly amounts starting February 1, 2023, according to the South Carolina Department of Social Services. This change comes as the emergency COVID SNAP benefits, which were put in place at the beginning of the pandemic...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Washington Examiner

Tax rebate: Deadline to file taxes for one-time $800 South Carolina check is next month

South Carolina residents have time to file their 2021 taxes to receive a rebate of up to $800 within the first quarter of 2023. This rebate is available for all South Carolina residents, and they have until Feb. 15 to file their 2021 taxes to get it. The rebate payments will then be issued to all recipients in March of this year, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Newberry Observer

WCTEL generates two tons of food donations

NEWBERRY COUNTY — When WCTEL asked its customers and members to give big, people listened. The organization’s first food drive of this kind, the “Give Big, Get Gig” initiative asked customers to donate at least three nonperishable food items for area food pantries in return for receiving a complimentary speed boost to WCTEL’s premier speed tier, one gigabit, for the month of December.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

More people die on Greenville County roads than any other SC county; experts talk defensive driving

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Though traffic deaths were down 12 percent in South Carolina last year, Greenville County has seen a 32 percent increase since 2019. With 99 people dead on the road just last year, it's more important than ever to drive defensively. That's why Drive Alert Training Academy owner Tina Dodd founded her course in the first place.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thunderstorm knocked down trees and took out power, causing wind damage across the CSRA and spawning possible tornadoes in South Carolina and Burke County. The National Weather Service is investigating several potential tornado paths from Wednesday’s storm:. From Johnston in Edgefield County through Saluda...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
kiss951.com

Best South Carolina Restaurant On Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives

Are you a fan of the Food Network? If so, then you know the one and only Guy Fieri. I am a huge fan of the Food Network and he is a top-tier chef and host to know. Guy Fieri is the host of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy’s Grocery Games, Tournament of Champions, and more! Of course, with Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives he has visited so many restaurants throughout the Carolinas. One spot in South Carolina is one of the best he has ever visited.
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

SC bills take aim at ‘Carolina Squat’ truck modification

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Multiple bills that aim to ban a controversial truck modification will once again be considered during the upcoming legislative session. The so-called ‘Carolina Squat’  involves raising the front end of a vehicle — most commonly a pickup truck — while the rear is lowered or kept the same height. Critics have […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WMBF

Grand Strand families welcome new bundles of joy on New Year’s Day

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The new year came with new bundles of joy for a few families across the Grand Strand. For one family it was their first on the first. “It’s so special, I couldn’t ask for anything more,” said Tara, the mother of a newborn baby boy at Conway Medical Center.
CONWAY, SC
News19 WLTX

COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was at a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt...
COLUMBIA, SC
thejournalonline.com

SCDNR stocking trout near Columbia

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Freshwater Fisheries Section has started the process of stocking thousands of catchable-sized (8 to 11-inch) trout into the lower Saluda River near Columbia. The rainbow and brown trout that are raised in and transported from the Walhalla State Fish Hatchery in Oconee County...
COLUMBIA, SC
Kennardo G. James

SC Is One of the Fastest Growing States in America – Here’s Why

South Carolina was one of the fastest-growing states in America in 2022 - here's why!Photo byLeonel Heisenberg/Unsplash. South Carolina is a very beautiful state and has just about everything you can think of. Rather it's a nice beach town, a quaint small town, or a city that is a little more fast-paced - there is a town in for you in SC! That is probably the biggest it is one of the fastest-growing states in America - top five to be exact! In this article, we will take a look at where SC ranked in growth, why they were ranked so high, as well as other states that made the list.

