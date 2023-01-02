Read full article on original website
South Carolina Department Of Health And Environmental Control Offers Winter Weather Advice And Resources
As winter has officially begun and an unusually cold weather system will begin moving into our state. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control would like to provide some key safety tips and resources for you. At this time, the system is not expected to bring significant snow...
southarkansassun.com
SNAP benefit reduction in South Carolina: How will recipients cope?
The South Carolina SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits will be returning to their regular monthly amounts starting February 1, 2023, according to the South Carolina Department of Social Services. This change comes as the emergency COVID SNAP benefits, which were put in place at the beginning of the pandemic...
southarkansassun.com
SNAP deposits for January 2023 in South Carolina: Don’t miss out on your share!
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be distributed to South Carolina residents on the normal monthly schedule in January, with payments separated into two batches based on when benefits were first received, according to a report by finance.yahoo.com released on December 30, 2022. SNAP recipients in South Carolina can...
SC reacts to DSS announcing end of Emergency Allotments for SNAP households
The Department of Social Services announced their emergency funding for existing SNAP households will end on January 31, 2023.
Washington Examiner
Tax rebate: Deadline to file taxes for one-time $800 South Carolina check is next month
South Carolina residents have time to file their 2021 taxes to receive a rebate of up to $800 within the first quarter of 2023. This rebate is available for all South Carolina residents, and they have until Feb. 15 to file their 2021 taxes to get it. The rebate payments will then be issued to all recipients in March of this year, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Severe weather and tornado risks across South Carolina through Wednesday afternoon
Severe thunderstorms with a threat of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will persist through the mid-late afternoon on Wednesday. Currently, dangerous storms are tracking through central South Carolina this morning and will head into eastern parts of the state early-mid afternoon. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 2 p.m.,...
WCTEL generates two tons of food donations
NEWBERRY COUNTY — When WCTEL asked its customers and members to give big, people listened. The organization’s first food drive of this kind, the “Give Big, Get Gig” initiative asked customers to donate at least three nonperishable food items for area food pantries in return for receiving a complimentary speed boost to WCTEL’s premier speed tier, one gigabit, for the month of December.
WIS-TV
VIDEO: Storm damages the Midlands, possible tornado touchdown under investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Storms rolled through the Midlands Wednesday and left damage behind. Over a dozen alerts for thunderstorms and tornado watches took place from around 9 a.m. until the afternoon. Residents reported damage in South Congaree and in Lexington County a possible tornado touchdown is under investigation. A...
WYFF4.com
More people die on Greenville County roads than any other SC county; experts talk defensive driving
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Though traffic deaths were down 12 percent in South Carolina last year, Greenville County has seen a 32 percent increase since 2019. With 99 people dead on the road just last year, it's more important than ever to drive defensively. That's why Drive Alert Training Academy owner Tina Dodd founded her course in the first place.
WYFF4.com
Restaurant operator in South Carolina violated child labor laws, US Department of Labor says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — What began as a child labor investigation at one Arby’s restaurant location in Laurens, expanded to include other restaurants operated by the same business operator, according to theU.S. Department of Labor. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The department’s Wage and Hour Division...
WRDW-TV
Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thunderstorm knocked down trees and took out power, causing wind damage across the CSRA and spawning possible tornadoes in South Carolina and Burke County. The National Weather Service is investigating several potential tornado paths from Wednesday’s storm:. From Johnston in Edgefield County through Saluda...
stnonline.com
South Carolina Case Highlights Need for Attendants on School Buses
A special investigative report that aired in December on television station Queen City News in Charlotte, North Carolina, detailed a 2018 incident in neaby Chesterfield County, South Carolina, when a nonverbal autistic child was attacked 96 times by one boy on a school bus ride. Upon arriving home, her parents...
kiss951.com
Best South Carolina Restaurant On Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives
Are you a fan of the Food Network? If so, then you know the one and only Guy Fieri. I am a huge fan of the Food Network and he is a top-tier chef and host to know. Guy Fieri is the host of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy’s Grocery Games, Tournament of Champions, and more! Of course, with Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives he has visited so many restaurants throughout the Carolinas. One spot in South Carolina is one of the best he has ever visited.
SC bills take aim at ‘Carolina Squat’ truck modification
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Multiple bills that aim to ban a controversial truck modification will once again be considered during the upcoming legislative session. The so-called ‘Carolina Squat’ involves raising the front end of a vehicle — most commonly a pickup truck — while the rear is lowered or kept the same height. Critics have […]
WMBF
Grand Strand families welcome new bundles of joy on New Year’s Day
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The new year came with new bundles of joy for a few families across the Grand Strand. For one family it was their first on the first. “It’s so special, I couldn’t ask for anything more,” said Tara, the mother of a newborn baby boy at Conway Medical Center.
COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was at a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt...
Organization assists families impacted by childhood cancer in Carolinas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An organization in the Carolinas is helping parents and children cope with the effects of childhood cancer. Executive Director of Children’s Cancer Partners, Laura Allen, said most of North and South Carolina lack treatment facilities and the technology needed to treat pediatric cancer patients. “In South Carolina, there is no […]
thejournalonline.com
SCDNR stocking trout near Columbia
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Freshwater Fisheries Section has started the process of stocking thousands of catchable-sized (8 to 11-inch) trout into the lower Saluda River near Columbia. The rainbow and brown trout that are raised in and transported from the Walhalla State Fish Hatchery in Oconee County...
wpde.com
SC Public Service Commission hears customer opinions on Duke Energy rate hike request
WPDE — The South Carolina Public Service Commission is hearing from Duke Energy customers as it relates to the request for a rate increase. Duke Energy filed the application to increase its rates by 14.4% with the Public Service Commission of South Carolina in September of 2022. The average...
SC Is One of the Fastest Growing States in America – Here’s Why
South Carolina was one of the fastest-growing states in America in 2022 - here's why!Photo byLeonel Heisenberg/Unsplash. South Carolina is a very beautiful state and has just about everything you can think of. Rather it's a nice beach town, a quaint small town, or a city that is a little more fast-paced - there is a town in for you in SC! That is probably the biggest it is one of the fastest-growing states in America - top five to be exact! In this article, we will take a look at where SC ranked in growth, why they were ranked so high, as well as other states that made the list.
