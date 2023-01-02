Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson
A Joe Burrow contract extension should be coming up, but the Bengals have a lot of pressure on them after huge NFL QB deals last offseason. The post Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
Can Tennessee Titans overcome 6 straight losses to make playoffs? Mike Vrabel thinks so.
The Tennessee Titans have stretched their margin for error as far as possible. Seven weeks ago, the Titans looked like locks to win their third straight AFC South title and cruise into the playoffs, potentially as the AFC's No. 1 seed. Six straight losses later, the Titans (7-9) visit the ascendant Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday (7:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN) needing a win to sneak into the playoffs with a losing record.
Here are the NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18
We are less than a week away from the NFL playoff picture being finalized. After the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals battle on Monday Night Football, it will be on to the final week of the regular season. Several teams will have something to play for in Week 18, with...
NFL power rankings: Chiefs, 49ers overtake Eagles, Bills as new 1-2; Packers, Steelers, Patriots cling to life for Week 18
Week 17 in the NFL brought a few more answers to what teams will be continuing to participate in the playoffs toward Super Bowl 57 after the 2022 regular season ends next Saturday and Sunday. The calendar has turned 2023 making it feel like the playoffs are already here. Five...
How many playoff games does 49ers Brock Purdy need to win to be QB1 next season?
The San Francisco 49ers escaped Las Vegas with a thrilling come-from-behind win in overtime to beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 37-34, in a game that made the 49ers look vulnerable. 49ers Brock Purdy answered many questions during the game, but one question remains: how many playoff games does Purdy need to win to be the 49ers starting quarterback next season?
How Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb and the rest of the Browns offense graded vs. the Commanders
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns offense woke up during the second half of Sunday’s 24-10 win over the Commanders. Here’s how the offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play....
Former Browns QB Josh Dobbs to Make Second Career Start in AFC South Matchup
Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh Dobbs is set to get his second career start in an AFC South divisional game. Dobbs will make his second straight start for the Tennessee Titans as they travel to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Last week against the Dallas Cowboys, Dobbs threw for 232...
Injury Report 1/4: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Diontae Johnson, Denzel Ward among the Steelers and Browns Out
A look at the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers' full injury report for the Wednesday before their week 18 matchup. Cleveland had a few players get the day off with rest, while Jack Conklin was out with an ankle injury. Denzel Ward did not participate with a shoulder injury, the same as D'Ernest Johnson.
NFL Playoff Picture | Week 18
The 2022 NFL season is just one week from officially ending, and the roster of 14 teams who will play in the postseason is still up in the air. Three playoff spots are yet to be claimed, and several teams in both divisions stand a chance to move up in the final standings following Week 18.
