ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Tennessean

Can Tennessee Titans overcome 6 straight losses to make playoffs? Mike Vrabel thinks so.

The Tennessee Titans have stretched their margin for error as far as possible. Seven weeks ago, the Titans looked like locks to win their third straight AFC South title and cruise into the playoffs, potentially as the AFC's No. 1 seed. Six straight losses later, the Titans (7-9) visit the ascendant Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday (7:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN) needing a win to sneak into the playoffs with a losing record.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports Chicago

Here are the NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18

We are less than a week away from the NFL playoff picture being finalized. After the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals battle on Monday Night Football, it will be on to the final week of the regular season. Several teams will have something to play for in Week 18, with...
Yardbarker

How many playoff games does 49ers Brock Purdy need to win to be QB1 next season?

The San Francisco 49ers escaped Las Vegas with a thrilling come-from-behind win in overtime to beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 37-34, in a game that made the 49ers look vulnerable. 49ers Brock Purdy answered many questions during the game, but one question remains: how many playoff games does Purdy need to win to be the 49ers starting quarterback next season?
LAS VEGAS, NV
dallasexpress.com

NFL Playoff Picture | Week 18

The 2022 NFL season is just one week from officially ending, and the roster of 14 teams who will play in the postseason is still up in the air. Three playoff spots are yet to be claimed, and several teams in both divisions stand a chance to move up in the final standings following Week 18.

Comments / 0

Community Policy