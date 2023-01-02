ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

KHOU

Residents being evacuated from apartment fire in Humble

HUMBLE, Texas — Residents are evacuating their homes due to an apartment fire in Humble. This is happening at the Parkside Apartment Homes on Will Clayton Parkway just east of I-69/Eastex Freeway. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. All roads near the apartment fire, specifically between Wilson Road and...
HUMBLE, TX
KHOU

Man found dead on road on NYE, family wants answers

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County family is desperate for answers after their loved one was found dead on the side of the road on New Year’s Eve. Paul Martinez, 37, was found dead on Sweetwater Lane near Saddle Rock Drive in the Aldine area. The Harris...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Roadway blocked in Humble as crews battle large apartment fire

HUMBLE, Texas – Firefighters are battled a large apartment fire Tuesday afternoon in Humble, according to Humble Police Department. The fire was reported around 2 p.m. at an apartment complex, located at 8455 Will Clayton Pkwy. Investigators believe the fire began in a kitchen and the resident tried to...
HUMBLE, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman, child found dead in north Harris County: Sheriff

SPRING, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a woman and child's death in north Harris County, where they were found with possible gunshot wounds. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but deputies were called to a home in the 1800 block of Vernal Glen Circle in Spring. That's where an unidentified woman and who investigators believe to be her child, possibly around the age of 6-years-old were found dead from possible gunshot wounds.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

'Rat hole' | Pasadena apartment residents weary over rodents

PASADENA, Texas — Residents at the Falls of Alta Vista apartment complex in Pasadena want to evict some unwanted guests. They contacted KHOU 11 News about rodents and rats that have them worried about their health. "We moved in and there was automatically issues going on with rats,” resident...
PASADENA, TX
KHOU

HPD: Search underway for 6 men connected to execution of Houston mechanic before Christmas

HOUSTON — Police said they're looking for six men in connection to the murder of a mechanic in north Houston. During a press conference on Tuesday, investigators revealed they're looking for two lowered Chevy Silverado pickup trucks, one maroon and one tan, as well as six men after Luis Casillas, 29, was shot and killed just days before Christmas. The six men are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Part of I-10 in east Houston to be closed this weekend

HOUSTON — If you're going to be on I-10 this weekend, there's something you should be aware of. The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted that construction crews will be in the east Houston area working on a railroad bridge over I-10 at Wayside. The work begins Friday at 9 p.m. and is expected to last through Jan. 9 at 5 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

2 men charged with shootings in Montgomery

Two men have been arrested after shooting at someone in Montgomery, authorities say. Christopher Melder, 22, from Humble, and Cody Barnes, 30, from Montgomery, are suspected of two shootings that occurred at the 19200 block of Mail Route Road around 6 a.m. on Monday, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
MONTGOMERY, TX
