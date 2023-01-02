Read full article on original website
Residents being evacuated from apartment fire in Humble
HUMBLE, Texas — Residents are evacuating their homes due to an apartment fire in Humble. This is happening at the Parkside Apartment Homes on Will Clayton Parkway just east of I-69/Eastex Freeway. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. All roads near the apartment fire, specifically between Wilson Road and...
Man found dead on road on NYE, family wants answers
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County family is desperate for answers after their loved one was found dead on the side of the road on New Year’s Eve. Paul Martinez, 37, was found dead on Sweetwater Lane near Saddle Rock Drive in the Aldine area. The Harris...
Roadway blocked in Humble as crews battle large apartment fire
HUMBLE, Texas – Firefighters are battled a large apartment fire Tuesday afternoon in Humble, according to Humble Police Department. The fire was reported around 2 p.m. at an apartment complex, located at 8455 Will Clayton Pkwy. Investigators believe the fire began in a kitchen and the resident tried to...
Husband set Harris County house on fire, hit wife with vehicle: HCFMO
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities say a man set fire to the house where his wife was staying and then hit her with his vehicle when she came outside. The fire was reported around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 11400 block of Mortimer in northwest Harris County. According...
Residents tried putting out fire that ripped through 16 apartment units in Humble, officials say
The fire department said they got a call about a single apartment fire, but by the time they got there, the flames had made their way to the roof and attic.
Investigation underway after man found dead in his cell at Harris County Jail, deputies say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 31-year-old man died in the Harris County Jail on Tuesday. Jacob Pillow, who was arrested for trespassing on Jan. 1, was found unresponsive inside his cell on Jan. 3, according to deputies. Investigators said Pillow was in the process of being...
Woman, child found dead in north Harris County: Sheriff
SPRING, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a woman and child's death in north Harris County, where they were found with possible gunshot wounds. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but deputies were called to a home in the 1800 block of Vernal Glen Circle in Spring. That's where an unidentified woman and who investigators believe to be her child, possibly around the age of 6-years-old were found dead from possible gunshot wounds.
'Rat hole' | Pasadena apartment residents weary over rodents
PASADENA, Texas — Residents at the Falls of Alta Vista apartment complex in Pasadena want to evict some unwanted guests. They contacted KHOU 11 News about rodents and rats that have them worried about their health. "We moved in and there was automatically issues going on with rats,” resident...
10 units destroyed in 2-alarm apartment fire at Kingwood on New Year’s Eve, officials say
HOUSTON – Multiple families were displaced on the first night of 2023 after an apartment fire broke out in the Kingwood area, officials with Houston Fire Department said. According to HPD Capt. S. Robintt, the fire was reported at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Sycamore Springs Dr.
'Really?' | Houston woman says she was cited for driving 2 mph over speed limit
HOUSTON — A Houston woman says she was ticketed for going just two miles over the speed limit. Cindy Nguyen, 66, said an HPD officer cited her for going 37 mph in a 35 mph speed zone. Now, her family is questioning whether this was the best use of police time and resources.
HPD: Man hospitalized after crash involving HPD officer near Texas Medical Center
HOUSTON — A man had to be hospitalized after a three-car crash that involved a Houston police officer. It happened Sunday around 11 p.m. on Old Spanish Trail near the South Freeway. Investigators said the officer was driving on Old Spanish Trail and onto Allegheny Street when a man...
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicated
A local car dealership is being sued after it allowed one of its employees to borrow a truck and drive it home. That employee ended up hitting and killing a pedestrian, just blocks away from the car dealership.
Woman shot after possible road rage incident in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering Wednesday morning after she was shot at a possible road rage incident in west Houston. It happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning at the corner of West Bellfort and South Gessner. Police said the driver of a grey or silver sedan...
HPD: Search underway for 6 men connected to execution of Houston mechanic before Christmas
HOUSTON — Police said they're looking for six men in connection to the murder of a mechanic in north Houston. During a press conference on Tuesday, investigators revealed they're looking for two lowered Chevy Silverado pickup trucks, one maroon and one tan, as well as six men after Luis Casillas, 29, was shot and killed just days before Christmas. The six men are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.
Part of I-10 in east Houston to be closed this weekend
HOUSTON — If you're going to be on I-10 this weekend, there's something you should be aware of. The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted that construction crews will be in the east Houston area working on a railroad bridge over I-10 at Wayside. The work begins Friday at 9 p.m. and is expected to last through Jan. 9 at 5 a.m.
Video shows 2 teenage suspects rob southeast Houston store at gunpoint, HPD says
Police believe one of the suspects could be as young as 12 years old. They allegedly posed as customers before one of them pointed a gun at a store employee.
Suspect in custody after leading deputies on high-speed chase in Montgomery County, authorities say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A man was taken into custody after leading authorities on a high-speed chase through parts of Montgomery and Harris counties on Wednesday night, according to Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable deputies. According to authorities, the chase started near Roman Forest and Highway 59 when the...
‘I do this every day’: Man fatally stabs roommate on New Year’s Eve after argument over whining puppy, docs show
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a 19-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing his roommate after a disagreement over a puppy, according to court documents. Derrion Mitchell has been charged with murder. His bond was set at $1 million during a preliminary court appearance Tuesday night. Mitchell was...
2 men charged with shootings in Montgomery
Two men have been arrested after shooting at someone in Montgomery, authorities say. Christopher Melder, 22, from Humble, and Cody Barnes, 30, from Montgomery, are suspected of two shootings that occurred at the 19200 block of Mail Route Road around 6 a.m. on Monday, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
METRO: Pedestrian killed after running in front of bus near UH
HOUSTON — METRO Police are investigating the death of a man who was killed by a bus on New Year's night. It happened just before midnight Sunday on Scott Street near Alabama near the University of Houston campus. According to METRO, witnesses said the victim was running toward the...
